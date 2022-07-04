Popular Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs is 80 today, July 4 , and he has been well celebrated on social media by his beautiful wife, Joke Silva

, The actress shared a handsome throwback photo of the actor as she asked if anyone has any idea who he is

Fans and colleagues of the much-loved couple have flooded Joke's page with birthday wishes and prayers for her husband

Veteran Nollywood legend, Olu Jacobs, is celebrating his 80th birthday today, July 4, and his supportive wife, Joke Silva, announced on social media.

The actress shared a throwback photo of her husband as a young man as she gushed over him and asked fans to guess who he is.

"Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is...#80@Glover Birthday loading....@thegloverhall"

Another post sighted online showed Olu Jacobs playing the popular 'don't leave me' prank on someone as he held an egg in a garden and called it a garden egg.

Nigerians celebrate Olu Jacobs

___unbothered_emily:

"Happy birthday king."

yemisiwada:

"Your precious heart. Sir Olu Jacobs, one of his type. The pioneer. ⭐️"

officialbisolabadmus:

"Long may you live sir."

olabodebrown:

"Happy birthday grandpa ..cheers sir "

gloriaoluchiosadebe:

"Long life and good health are my wishes for him in Jesus name Amen."

busarioluwakemisola:

"Happy birthday to you sir. Long life and prosperity in Jesus name "

rosemaryabam:

"Happy birthday Sir, the Lord is forever your strength❤️"

abiolaoganla:

"Yes mama. It your darling hubby, our living legend."

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son’s marriage allegedly crashes after 3 years

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs’ son, Soji and his wife, Blessing, had parted ways.

The sad news became public knowledge after Blessing shared it on social media via her Instagram stories.

Blessing revealed that she is no longer married to Soji. A curious fan, who was still in denial, asked the young lady if their marriage could still be restored.

During the question and answer session, Blessing also appeared ready to move on with her life and get the attention of other men.

Source: Legit.ng