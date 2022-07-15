A photo of Nigerian upcoming singer Portable during the APC campaign in Osun state has gone viral on social media

The photo showed the singer pulling his knickers and putting his bumbum in front of Obafemi Awolowo’s statue

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many dragging the singer as well as the APC for the desecration of Awolowo’s statue

Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu is currently in Osun state, where he is campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

A photo of the Zazu singer at the campaign scene has sparked reactions on social media as the singer was seen pulling off his shorts.

Nigerians say Portable needs orientation.

Source: Instagram

Another photo showed Portable placing his bumbum in front of the statue of Obafemi Awolowo, one of the country’s founding fathers.

Internet users react as Portable pulls knicker during APC campaign

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

unlimitedeniola:

"Portable off pant in front of Chief Obafemi Awolowo while campaigning for APC in Osun State. He attempted to sit on the statue of the late Premier of the Western region. Who will actually call on this guy to orientate him? #Portable Habeeb Okiola is not okay."

seunlaurel:

"The way APC has ridiculed the Awolowo name, brand, legacy, and style of leadership is not enough they had to move a step with the desecration of his statue. Portable say make Awo see madness. Voting for Apc is tantamount to madness, tuition hike, hunger."

iamillemona:

"Ordinarily that picture of Portable with his but in the face of Awolowo's statue and someone carrying the APC flag behind him should be enough to make Oyetola lose the Osun elections on Saturday. But these are not ordinary times."

obonget:

"The disrespect in the name of campaign on Chief Obafemi Awolowo's status. As usual, the beneficiary won't see anything wrong in this after all "the end justifies the means"."

Portable disses Davido for unfollowing him over Osun politics

Ahead of the Osun state governorship election, there has been an ongoing drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In the latest video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, has shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

