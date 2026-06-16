Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's World Cup opener after losing his visa appeal in Canada

Court documents revealed a key issue surrounding the midfielder's application

Judges ruled that Canada's immigration authorities acted within the law

The mystery surrounding Thomas Partey's failed attempt to enter Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has now been clarified after details from the Federal Court's ruling emerged.

The Ghana midfielder had hoped to overturn the decision that prevented him from travelling to Toronto for the Black Stars' opening Group L clash against Panama, but the Canadian court rejected his application.

Thomas Partey after a hearing of his sexual assaults case at Southwark Crown Court on April 13, 2026 in London. Photo by Jordan Peck

Source: Getty Images

The verdict means the former Arsenal star remains unavailable for Ghana's first match of the tournament, handing head coach Carlos Queiroz a major setback ahead of Wednesday's encounter.

According to court records obtained by Legit.ng and details reported by journalist Martyn Ziegler, one of the issues that complicated the case was that Partey or representatives acting on his behalf initially answered "No" when asked whether he had any outstanding criminal charges.

The 33-year-old is currently facing seven charges of r*pe and one count of sexual assault in the United Kingdom involving allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022. He has denied all the accusations and pleaded not guilty.

Court dismisses emergency request

The hearing took place on Tuesday after Partey's legal team attempted to secure urgent intervention that would compel Canadian immigration authorities to fast-track a reconsideration of his visa refusal and process a Temporary Resident Permit.

However, the judge ruled that the request effectively amounted to forcing authorities to accelerate administrative decision-making, something the Federal Court could not grant.

The court held that such relief could not be obtained outside the normal judicial review process and stressed that granting it would effectively amount to an interim declaration that Partey was entitled to enter Canada.

Ghana team group photo during the friendly match against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on June 02, 2026. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Why the judges sided with immigration authorities

Applying the legal test required in such cases, the court found that Partey's side had failed to establish a serious issue.

Judges accepted the argument that Canadian immigration officials only needed "reasonable grounds to believe" and were not required to wait for a criminal conviction before determining inadmissibility.

The court also concluded that visa officers were entitled to consider the allegations contained in the British indictment when making their assessment.

Arguments comparing Canadian law with immigration procedures in the United States were dismissed as irrelevant.

The judges further rejected claims that the process had been unfair.

According to the ruling, authorities had already informed Partey that his admissibility was under review through a procedural fairness letter.

The court noted that despite receiving notice, the applicant failed to provide sufficient evidence to effectively address the concerns raised.

No irreparable harm established

Per The Athletics, Partey's lawyers argued that the decision would cause significant professional damage and prevent him from representing Ghana at the World Cup.

In documents filed before the court, lawyer Mackeda Bramwell argued that her client would suffer:

"Serious and largely irremediable prejudice, including loss of a unique professional opportunity, the inability to represent his country at the tournament, and reputational harm flowing from a refusal grounded in untested allegations in respect of which he is presumed innocent."

She also argued that Partey had been denied due process and had suffered irreversible prejudice after immigration authorities moved earlier than the original June 12 deadline.

But the court concluded that much of the reputational damage cited was linked to the ongoing criminal allegations in Britain rather than the visa decision itself.

The judges, therefore, found the claims of irreparable harm to be speculative.

Public interest takes priority

Ultimately, the court held that maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration system outweighed the player's request.

Judges ruled that interfering with lawful administrative decisions would undermine Parliament's intention to maintain strict rules regarding serious criminality.

As a result, the motion was dismissed in its entirety.

Although the court encouraged immigration authorities to process any pending requests quickly, it made clear that no further judicial intervention would be granted.

The ruling means Partey remains inadmissible to Canada unless future administrative relief is approved.

Ghana already preparing without Partey

According to ESPN, officials within the Ghana camp had privately admitted before the verdict that a favourable ruling with less than 24 hours before kick-off would have had little impact on preparations.

The midfielder is still expected to play a significant role for the Black Stars in their remaining Group L matches against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

Should Ghana advance as runners-up, they could potentially return to Canada for the round of 32, although Partey's status would still depend on immigration authorities.

Queiroz reacts to Partey's situation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz addressed the controversy surrounding Thomas Partey's visa troubles during his pre-match press conference.

The Portuguese manager described the situation as "nonsense" and insisted his focus remained on football, adding that the Black Stars possess enough quality to exploit Panama's weaknesses and begin their World Cup campaign positively.

Source: Legit.ng