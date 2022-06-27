The 2022 BET Awards show was an entirely different experience for singer Tems who snagged two awards for the night

During her acceptance speech, the Crazy Things hitmaker mentioned that it was her first time winning a BET Award as she encouraged girls back at home watching her

Congratulatory messages poured in for the Nigerian singer who won the Best International Act category at the ceremony

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems made history at the just concluded BET Awards ceremony after emerging as the first African female artiste to snag the Best International Act award.

The event which went down on Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles witnessed the celebration of black artistry and creators in the entertainment industry.

Tems won at the BET Awards. Photos: Amy Sussman/Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Tems was nominated alongside other talented acts such as Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.

Upon gracing the stage, the singer gave a moving speech that saw her daring young girls from Africa to dream.

“I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” she said.

Tems rounded up her acceptance speech with the popular pidgin slang “e go be” and members of the audience applauded her.

Watch the special moment below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

onismate said:

"This is great.. Her success was gradual and supersonic with graceful envelope. Congratulations to her. Nigerian music industry is a weight..."

l.tobiloba said:

"She’s one of Nigeria's most reserved artists, and she didn't have to go almost naked to make music. She's very good at what she does, and it's well deserved."

womeninlekki said:

"Her season and she is doing what she was created to do. #speed."

ademachismo said:

"That song she featured in with Future & Drake really proved her worth."

Tems accepts award for Best Collaboration

The singer equally graced the BET stage to accept the Best Collaboration award for Wizkid's Essence remix which also features Justin Bieber.

A video captured the moment Tems contemplated approaching the stage as she looked around to see if anyone from Wizkid's team was in the room.

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Legit.ng previously reported that Tems caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

