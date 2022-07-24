It is another win for Nigerian singer Tems as she was featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever,’

Tems did a cover of Bob Marley’s hit song ‘No Woman, No Cry’ released in 1974, as she joined over 70 artists who have covered the song

Many Nigerians have expressed excitement over Tems’ latest win as they applauded her over her latest achievement

It is a season of achievements and many successes for Nigerian singer Tems as she was featured on the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’ where she did a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” hit song.

This was made public after the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released and would be the first without lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Fans hail Tems. Credit: @tems @bobmarley

Source: Instagram

Tem’s feature on the song is coming days after she was acknowledged as one of the song composers on Beyonce’s forthcoming album.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians hail Tems over new feature in Wakanda

Many Nigerians who have watched the teaser couldn’t help but applaud Tems for a well-done rendition of Bob Marley’s song.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

iamloui_:

"Baby Tems got Magic❤️❤️."

deyan_music:

"Bob Marley still getting royalties even in heaven, na spiritual songs I won dey sing now ."

holyjames2:

"Our tems baby doing us proud❤️❤️❤️ proud of ya."

dmobile22:

"I knew it, that tems touch is ringing so bad on it."

datdamigirl:

"Tems gon get herself a Grammy one way or the other with the way she’s moving."

taobouy:

"BIG BAG ! TEMS STEADY GETTING INTO THE BAG ."

promisepullen:

"Disrespectful to compare her with anyone right now, Afrobeat is winning ."

Tems acknowledged as songwriter on Beyonce's album

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed Renaissance.

This comes after the US singer dropped the tracklists for her new album, which is scheduled for release on July 29.

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

Source: Legit.ng