Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Three police officers tragically lost their lives on Monday, June 15, after their vehicle struck an explosive device planted by terrorists in Zamfara state.

As reported by Premium Times, Mugira Yusuf, a media aide to Governor Dauda Lawal, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday, June 16.

AIT also noted the unfortunate development.

According to the statement, the officers were conducting a routine patrol targeting armed groups along the Anka–Bagega axis when the tragedy occurred.

One of the police unit’s armoured personnel carriers (APCs) ran over the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried by the terrorists.

Yusuf identified the deceased officers as Abdulrazak Hassan, superintendent of police, Murtala Musa, an inspector and Auwal Ahmad, also an inspector.

The official said all three deceased officers were trained explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts attached to the Zamfara State Police Command.

Following the explosion, he said bandits reportedly emerged from the surrounding forest and set the damaged armoured vehicle ablaze before retreating into the bush.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng