Kate Henshaw shared details about a steamy scene she acted in with her colleague, Daniel Etim Effiong

During a media chat with Chude Jideonwo, the actress spoke about her appearance on Blood Sisters Season 2

She revealed how her colleague, Etim Effiong, behaved during a scene they both acted in, and she was not fully clothed

Nollywood star Kate Henshaw has spoken about her experience filming a bedroom scene with fellow actor Daniel Etim Effiong in Blood Sisters Season 2.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Henshaw revealed that she was without a top during the shoot and praised her colleague for his professionalism throughout the process.

Kate Henshaw recounts what happened while filming a bedroom scene with Daniel Etim. Credit: @katehenshaw, @danieletim

Source: Instagram

“I had a conversation with Daniel about the sexx scene, ‘How far are you comfortable?’ And he said, ‘Sis, no problem,’” she explained.

“I was bare up with him. At no point did Daniel get an ereection, he’s a good boy.”

The actress emphasised that such scenes require trust and respect between co-stars, noting that Daniel handled the situation with maturity and discipline.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kate Henshaw opened up about her relationship with fellow screen icon Genevieve Nnaji.

Speaking in a clip from the Tea with Tay podcast, the 53-year-old actress reflected on how her friendship with Genevieve gradually faded despite years of being seen together as two of Nollywood’s most admired stars.

During the interview, Kate Henshaw admitted she still does not fully understand what may have caused the distance between them.

According to her, there may have been some level of mistrust, but she remains unsure.

“We grew apart. Maybe she had some kind of mistrust about me… I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what came over her,” she said.

Kate Henshaw speaks on casual surrogacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kate Henshaw ignited conversations around surrogacy in Nigeria as she shared her concerns

During a recent interview with News Central, the award-winning actress highlighted how some women choose surrogacy despite having no medical necessity for it, citing businesswoman Ifedayo Agroro, whose video on surrogacy recently trended on social media.

“I watched Ife's video and I was wondering, why?” She asked. “She's healthy and has nothing wrong with her. Why does she think she can?"

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

christal_creations said:

"Una wan make Toyosi shade tears abi😂."

halfpriceuniverse said

"Erectile Dysfunction."

thick_baby_lily said:

"Daniel is a Man ooooooo if na my ex e for don do 2 rounds 😢."

thesandypreneur said:

"Aunty Kate is effortlessly funny abeg. I love the fact that she referred to her "character" In the third person.😂"

akwaa_ugo said:

"Daniel is professional, leave all the controversy surrounding him online cos even women will rise to the occasion on a norm😂."

amy_akuu said:

"It's Kate; everyone is laughing. If na another person nah, immorality will full everywhere. Ndi uchu."

eniolatito said:

"Hmm. Is it just me or does talking/joking about a coworker getting an erecction seem unprofessional, or at the very least, inappropriate? 🤔"

samthevlogger_ said:

"Of course Daniel was okay with it😂. It’s Daniel now. It’s his hobby😂😂."

Kate Henshaw reveals unexpected moment from bedroom scene with Daniel Etim. Photo: Kate Henshaw.

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw reacts to national anthem

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress joined the growing dissenting voices on social media revolting against the change of the country's national anthem.

Kate Henshaw slammed the idea, noting that it is not a priority considering the current condition of things in the country.

The actress noted that the reversion was nothing but a colonial disease led by people with no clarity of purpose.

Source: Legit.ng