In as much as fans love to see their favourite celebrities display couples goals online and show love to their partners, they also love to know interesting and controversial gists about them

So far this year, some Nigerian celebrities relationships have been in the spotlight for different reasons

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrities who have given their fans something to talk about concerning their marriage or relationship in the first five months of the year 2022

The entertainment industry is full of drama and constant dragging which fans always love to talk and argue about.

The year 2022 so far has not been an exception of such dramas as some Nigerian entertainers have at a point in time got their fans arguing and taking sides.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities whose marriage and relationships have given fans something to talk about on social media.

1. Nkechi Blessing and Hon Opeyemi Falegan

The drama with Nkechi Blessing and her estraged lover, Opeyemi Falegan started when the latter announced the end of their relationship on Instagram live.

Things got so messy between them, as they used unprintable words and washed each other's dirty linen on social media that made Nkechi declared that she was never married to him despite constantly flaunting him as her husband.

Although, Falegan later apologised to her ex-lover but it only got things wore gassed up between them.

2. Annie Idibia and 2Baba

As if all the drama between Annie Idibia and her husband, 2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi was not enough last year. The issue resurfaces again this year during Annie's reality show in South Africa.

There were a lot of back and forth about Annie talking about how her husband had other kids despite been with her.

The mother of two had so much to explain about how her interview was aired to the public.

3. Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe got Nigerians talking when news broke out that she is married to a married man Kareem Adeoti, also known as Adekaz.

The actress became Adekaz second wife and social media users heavily criticised her for taking another woman's man.

She also converted to Islam and the media is awash about the news of her new love life.

4. Tewande Adekoya and Ishola Thomas

News also broke out that Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya and her actress husband Ishola Thomas have gone their separate ways.

Yewande and Ishola's marriage lasted for 8 years and the actress pleaded with her fans not to drag Ishola over what happened between them.

Nigerians refer to Yewande as one of the good ones in Nollywood who doesn't deserve such treatment because she is drama feee.

5. Yul May Edochie

The mother of social media celebrity marriage drama of 2022 happened when actor, Yul Edochie announced that he has another baby with a woman that is not his wife May.

The development sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many slamming the actor and sending encouraging words to his his first wife, May Edochie.

Yul's second wife and son's announcement has created diverse opinion about Christinity's stand on polygamy.

Which of the celebrity marriage drama rocked the internet most? of course fan prefer their stars to be drama free and flaunt their partners online.

