The year 2022 is less than a week and entertainment fans across the country have got some controversial celebrity topics to discuss

Celebrities have either slammed each other with clap backs or one person chose to embrace peace in the new year with heaving being the main goal.

The previous year had loads of celebrity social media fights and this year is looking like another one that will have many controversial incidents.

Celebrity fights so far in 2022. Credit: @burnabiygram @mufasatundeednut @shttawalenima

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some major celebrity fights or call-outs fans have had to talk about this year.

1. Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale and Nigerian counterpart, Burna Boy set the tone for celebrity fights in the new year.

The beef emanated from when Shatta Wale criticised Nigerian artists for not showing love to other African stars during his concert in Ghana.

His comments got Nigerians talking and Burna Boy engaged in a dirty fight with him on social media.

2. Nina on Zazu Song

BBNaija star Nina said the trending Zazu song is overhyped and its lyrics don't have any meaning. Nigerians slammed her for the comments.

3. Nina and Tunde Ednut

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut posted Nina's comments on Zazu song and she hit out at him and called him unprintable words.

Nigerians are waiting for Tunde Ednut's response but it seems he has chosen to ignore it.

4. Annie Idibia slams a fan

Annie Idibia slammed a fan who gave her advice in a rude way when she posted a video with her husband 2Baba.

Annie called the fan unprintable names.

5. Uche Maduawu and Tiwa Savage

Uche Maduagwu slammed Tiwa Savage over her outfit to an event in Ghana. The actor said Nigerians have not gotten over her leaked tape in 2021.

The year is only a few days old and celebrities have picked up where they left off in 2021. Are fans going to witness a more interesting 2022?

I'm not fighting anyone in 2022: Tonto Dikeh says

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh revealed how she desires to deal with anyone that crosses her part on social media in 2022.

The actress said she will no longer engage in social media fights but will rather get the services of hackers to bring down her opponents' accounts.

Tonto deleted the post but Nigerians got a glimpse of it and reacted to it accordingly.

