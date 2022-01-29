Edward Centeno’s biography: age, ethnic background, siblings

Who is Edward Centeno? He is a YouTuber from America. He is famous as a member of the Arcade Craniacs YouTube channel. The celebrity has gained immense fame due to his entertaining carnival games and arcades content.

American YouTuber Centeno posing on his car. Photo: @centeno_).

Source: Instagram

Edward Centeno launched the Arcades Craniacs channel on 15 July 2017 with Nikki, his former girlfriend. Presently, the YouTube channel has close to 3 million subscribers. Find out more about him here.

Profile summary

Birth name: Edward Centeno

Edward Centeno Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 January 1992

27 January 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles United States of America

Los Angeles United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black (mostly dyed)

Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single University : Aberystwyth University

: Aberystwyth University Profession : YouTuber

: YouTuber Net worth: 100k-500k

100k-500k YouTube: @Arcade Craniacs

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Edward Centeno biography

He was born on 27 January 1992 in the United States of America. There is no information concerning Centeno's siblings.

Concerning his education, he went to Aberystwyth University after completing his secondary education. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in films and television.

Is Edward Centeno Mexican?

No, he is not. His nationality is American.

Edward Centeno’s ethnic background

The YouTuber is of a Caucasian ethnic group. He is a Christian.

How old is Edward Centeno?

American YouTuber Edward posing with a doll in his hand. Photo: @centeno_).

Source: Instagram

Edward Centeno’s age is 30 years as of 2022. His birthday is on the 27th of January each year.

What does Edward Centeno do for a living?

Centeno is a YouTuber. He started the Arcade Craniacs YouTube channel on 15 July 2017 with his ex-girlfriend Nikki. The two began by making carnival games, vlogs, arcade content, and 3 am videos.

The popularity of the YouTube channel has grown and has reached over 2.96 million subscribers at the time of writing.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel which presently has over 3.42 thousand subscribers. However, the last time he uploaded a video was four years ago.

Centeno is also on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his photos and skateboarding videos. Presently, he has 381 thousand followers, but the account is yet to be verified.

Edward Centeno’s Disney channel show

On 3 August 2019, the American YouTuber confirmed on Instagram that he would have his own Disney Channel show. He has always loved Chuck E. Cheese since childhood.

On 18 August 2020, he tweeted, saying that he had put a lot of work into his Disney channel and deserves it soon. He said;

Honestly, I love Chuck E Cheese videos we are doing! They make me feel like a director of a movie! Only virals, no flops, no more! I deserve it… I have put so much work into this channel…No sleep…I deserve it! 1 million soon.

Who is Edward Centeno’s girlfriend?

He was in a relationship with Nicole, popularly known as Nikki. She is also a member of the Craniacs. Edward and Nicole started dating in 2018 after being friends for a while.

Are Edward Centeno and Nikki still together? No, they are not.

What happened to Edward and Nikki?

American YouTube star posing in a pink shirt. Photo: @centeno_).

Source: Instagram

The two parted ways on 12 October 2021. After the break-up, Nicole took to Instagram and alleged that her ex-boyfriend groomed her when she was 17 years. According to her, Edward was 23 years old when he did that to her.

After a while, she shared a 2016 post on Instagram to prove that she was a minor by then and said;

Literally scroll down and I have early posts from 2016 of him, I just turned 23 and he is about to be 30!!!... I seriously can’t take it anymore. It is painful to think what has happened to me.

Edward from Arcade Craniacs denied all the accusations. He asked his fans not to believe whatever Nicole said on social media. According to him, nobody knew what happened behind the scenes after they broke up.

He concluded by saying the following;

You know, I haven’t even said anything about Nicole just to keep it private because it was our relationship and nobody else’s… for her to put my name out there and makeup lies like that to try to put me down… trying to prove or get some validation.

Body measurements and statistics

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimetres) and weighs 143 lbs (65 kg).

What is Edward Centeno’s net worth?

It is alleged that his net worth is around 100k and 500k as of 2022. However, this information is not official. He earns his wealth from YouTube.

Edward Centeno is an American YouTuber. His fame has increased immensely due to the Arcade Craniacs YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Addison Riecke’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently shared an article about Addison Riecke’s biography. She is a talented actress, social media influencer and producer from the United States of America. She was born in Covington, Louisiana, United States.

Addison Riecke started acting in 2013 in the movie How to Live with Your Parents (for the rest of your life). Since then, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows such as Banana Split (2018) and Strong Independent Women (2019)

Source: Legit.ng