Nigerian actress Annie Idibia, recently had an emotional moment while speaking on her relationship with her husband, 2baba

On the Young, Famous and African reality show, Annie told her co-stars how she got to know 2baba first only to wake up and see two other women having kids for him

She also explained how her first child is 2baba’s fifth child as well as the numerous humiliations and embarrassments she has faced

Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, recently got emotional and even shed tears as she spoke about her complicated relationship with her husband and legendary singer, 2baba.

Annie, who is part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show, got vulnerable with some of her co-stars as she spoke on her marriage.

The mother of two spoke on how you meet someone, know them first, then suddenly hear the news of two other women having babies for him.

Annie Idibia speaks on her complicated relationship with 2baba, sheds tears in video. Photos: @annieidibia1, @netflixsa

According to the actress, her first child is 2baba’s fifth child. Annie also noted that it had caused her a lot of humiliation and embarrassment as she wondered how a person could make the same mistake twice.

Annie admitted that there had been a lot of pain and hurt but she has accepted that the good times are so much more and she has forever with 2baba for him to make up for the bad times.

According to her, love is so much more than people say it is.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Annie’s candid moment left a lot of fans feeling emotional. Many of them sympathized with her. Read some of their reactions below:

Debbyjahn2:

“This sent chills down my spine,if you haven’t walked in her shoes then you have no business judging her.”

Evelyn_agha:

“It hurts so badly....I Know the feeling. It's only someone you loved so deeply that can hurt you like that. Stay strong Annie....you are a winner already. Tubaba is trying his best to make up for it and am sure he loves you dearly...he gave u those wonderful daughter. You are the winner. Sending hugs❤️.”

Winniee_chu:

“I can imagine the hurt I hope she heals completely some day.”

Kiki__famous:

“You saw it coming and you still went ahead to have babies for him, because of African queen? ”

Obehinoir:

“What is the mistake? Having kids with other people is not a mistake. Kids are not a mistake! I understand the hurt she feels but she is still with him and thats what she wants. We all make choices, good or bad.. we make them.”

Hmm.

2baba donates well-furnished recording studio to OAU

2baba Idibia recently caused a buzz on social media after he built and fully furnished a music studio at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Taking to his verified social media page, 2baba shared a series of official photos from the music studio and had fans gushing over them.

Not stopping there, the top singer also explained the reason behind him making such a big impact on the institution despite having no ties to it.

