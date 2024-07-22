Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge

The movie star was spotted raising his legs in a viral video as he attempted to replicate the popular dance moves

KOK’s submission sparked a series of interesting comments after his video made the rounds

Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo is the latest celebrity to jump on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

The challenge, started by skit maker Brainjotter, won the hearts of many Nigerians, especially after the over 90-year-old singer behind the song, Mike Ejeagha, received goodwill from netizens.

Fans react to KOK's Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

KOK shared his unique take on the challenge on his official Instagram page. The actor collaborated with two other content creators to bring the dance video to life.

The movie veteran wore a white traditional outfit with a red cap as he accosted one of the dancers on the road and gave him a threatening look. After their non-verbal exchange, KOK leapt to the side and started showcasing his steps.

The actor was all smiles as he raised each of his legs in his attempt at replicating the popular dance. See his video below:

Netizens react to KOK’s dance challenge

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to KOK’s Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge from social media. Read them below:

Eminlade:

“Legendary .”

Iamosasofficial:

“He was not informed .”

jahblessukaegbu:

“@brainjotter The winner of this challenge goes to uncle KOK .”

Prettytarey:

“ sacrifices must be made.”

Pri4fit:

“Was waiting patiently to see if the guy will turn into yam .”

Jocathairsignatures:

“We no Wan hear say person turn to goat ooo.”

Read more comments from X below:

Maneek asked if he wasn’t too old for this:

Royal had this to say about KOK:

Omobola called KOK a content creator:

Brainjotter gifts Mike Ejeagha N2 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that skitmaker Brainjotter gave Mike Ejeagha financial compensation for dancing to his song.

According to a screenshot shared on social media, the skit maker sent the veteran singer N2 million.

Some Nigerians, however, argued Brainjotter's N2m donation was too small and doesn't justify using Mike Ejeagba's song without his consent.

Source: Legit.ng