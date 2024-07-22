Kanayo O. Kanayo Jumps on Viral Gwo Gwo Ngwo Challenge, Video Sparks Reactions: “The Winner”
- Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has jumped on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge
- The movie star was spotted raising his legs in a viral video as he attempted to replicate the popular dance moves
- KOK’s submission sparked a series of interesting comments after his video made the rounds
Nigerian actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo O. Kanayo is the latest celebrity to jump on the trending Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.
The challenge, started by skit maker Brainjotter, won the hearts of many Nigerians, especially after the over 90-year-old singer behind the song, Mike Ejeagha, received goodwill from netizens.
KOK shared his unique take on the challenge on his official Instagram page. The actor collaborated with two other content creators to bring the dance video to life.
The movie veteran wore a white traditional outfit with a red cap as he accosted one of the dancers on the road and gave him a threatening look. After their non-verbal exchange, KOK leapt to the side and started showcasing his steps.
The actor was all smiles as he raised each of his legs in his attempt at replicating the popular dance. See his video below:
Netizens react to KOK’s dance challenge
Legit.ng gathered some reactions to KOK’s Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge from social media. Read them below:
Eminlade:
“Legendary .”
Iamosasofficial:
“He was not informed .”
jahblessukaegbu:
“@brainjotter The winner of this challenge goes to uncle KOK .”
Prettytarey:
“ sacrifices must be made.”
Pri4fit:
“Was waiting patiently to see if the guy will turn into yam .”
Jocathairsignatures:
“We no Wan hear say person turn to goat ooo.”
Read more comments from X below:
Maneek asked if he wasn’t too old for this:
Royal had this to say about KOK:
Omobola called KOK a content creator:
Brainjotter gifts Mike Ejeagha N2 million
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that skitmaker Brainjotter gave Mike Ejeagha financial compensation for dancing to his song.
According to a screenshot shared on social media, the skit maker sent the veteran singer N2 million.
Some Nigerians, however, argued Brainjotter's N2m donation was too small and doesn't justify using Mike Ejeagba's song without his consent.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.