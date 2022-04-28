Former Goodluck Jonathan aide and pastor, Reno Omokri has come to the defence of underfire Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

A social media user, Uche innocently asked Reno about his take on the controversial issue of the actor taking a second wife

Reno in defence of Yul wrote an epistle to declare that Polygamy is not a sin and even used bible verses to back his claims up, Nigerians reacted differently to his post

Reno Omokri has given his two cents on the trending issue of Yul Edochie taking a second wife.

A social media user, Uche directed a question to Reno asking him what he feels about Yul Edochie taking a second wife and required him to answer as a Christian who believed in the bible

The ex-presidential aide politely answer Uche in a long epistle that polygamy is not a sin and cited several examples in the holy bible.

The man of God also said he would have loved to mind his business and not talk about it but he did because the question was directed to him.

According to Reno:

"I don’t think Polygamy is a sin. Scripture is crystal clear that God Himself gave David many wives-2 Samuel 12:8. Abraham, Jacob, and many Godly men were polygamists, and it was a regular way of life in Scripture amongst everyday people. For instance, Samuel’s father, Elkanah, was a polygamist-1 Samuel 1:2."

He also went further to state that polygamy is forbidden for Bishops. overseers and elders in the Church and declared that monogamy is a western construct, not a Christian one.

Reno finally said he will not counsel any man to marry more than one wife, but I will say that polygamy is by far better than adultery and fornication.

Nigerians react differently to Reno Omokri's stand on polygamy

Social media users have reacted differently to Reno Omokri's comments about Yul Edochie taking a second wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dfavourjacob:

"So he cheated that means he committed adultery not polygamy sir... He didn't do it the Right way."

D_officialobi:

"Crystal clear #his personal views don’t twist it. If you like carry am for your head."

Newbasemediabackup:

"Yul wife should marry a second husband and have a kid for the man as well it’s settled."

Joeyanimeh:

"With all due respect sir.. your post is totally misleading and unscriptural."

Meet Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she shot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state. Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

