Social media users expressed their disappointment following reports that the marriage of popular Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya has crashed

The actress' 8-years-old marriage with actor, Abiodun Ishola Thomas has hit the rock over reports of infidelity on the part of the man

Nigerians have bashed the man for losing a good woman as they referred to her as one of the decent ones in the movie industry

The marriage of Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya and her husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas has crashed after 8 years of being together.

The cool-headed actress decided not to go the way of some of her colleagues who love to have dirty fights with their partners online when things go south between them.

Yewande Adekoya's marriage collapses. Credit: @yewandeadekoyaabiodun @gistloversgram

In a conversation between the actress and a popular blog, Yewande insisted on not having a messy online dragging as she disclosed that her man has left her in the house with the kids.

She also declared her undying love for the man despite their separation.

Read the full conversation below:

Nigerians react to Yewande Adekoya's marriage crash

Social media users have reacted to the actress' crashed marriage and hailed her cool-headedness as they lambaste her estranged husband.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Koko_homes:

"This one really pain me make I no lei‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️I love that lady no be small. Very good thespian. I wish her well mehn."

Oyedamola_:

"Toh this pimples face guy dey cheat."

Mznahomee:

"One of the few decent ones in that industry! Oh Lord!"

Liana__xozo:

"This one pain me too o, I sincerely love this lady."

Official_chiefdaddy_:

"Some men nor value beta thing wey God give them."

Gatsegwasi:

"From this conversation it’s clear that if this man comes back to plead she will open hands wide and accept him."

