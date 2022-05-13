Nollywood stars, Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi is one celebrity couple that leaves fans yearning for love

Their romantic, funny and supportive display towards each other on social media have become goals for fans

Legit.ng has taken a look at some of the times Stan and Blessing left fans gushing over their beautiful marriage

Nollywood love birds, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, are some of the few celebrities who have given fans hope that love exists in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

These star actors who happen to work in the same entertainment sector have continued to portray a loving and wholesome relationship on social media in a time where news of messy celebrity breakups is rampant.

Nollywood celebs Stan Nze and wife Blessing giving couple goals. Photos: @stannze, @blessingjessicaobasi

Source: Instagram

To further give fans an insight on their marriage, Stan and Blessing also have a YouTube channel where they chronicle some of the happenings in their marriage to the joy of fans and it is safe to say they give relationship goals.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the sweet moments shared between Stan and Blessing Nze on social media, showing that they are right for each other.

1. Surprise birthday party turned marriage proposal leaving couple in tears:

Stan and Blessing got married in September 2021 at a simple yet intimate ceremony. However, the big question popped at the surprise birthday party the actress threw for her man. Legit.ng had earlier reported that Stan planned to take Blessing on vacation abroad and propose to her there, however, she was unable to travel because of a movie project and she decided to throw him a surprise birthday party. The actor got wind of the event and instead surprised her by getting down on his knees and proposing marriage. Stan and Blessing shed tears during the emotional moment.

2. She gives me peace, Stan gushes over Blessing:

Stan is one Nollywood actor who has a lot of ladies drooling over him and his marriage to Blessing caught many by surprise. However, the actor later opened up on why he married her and noted that she is his friend that he is comfortable with and she gives him peace. He also described her as a hardworking woman with a good heart.

3. Each other’s hype man:

Stan and Blessing have been known to openly support each other. They often post each other’s photos online and gush over themselves with glowing words.

4. A working marriage:

Not long after Stan and Blessing got married, the actor revealed in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he wants their marriage to work and he stopped letting celebrity breakup stories scare him. According to the actor, the breakup stories made him fearful so much that he stayed off social media a week before their wedding.

5. Goofy couple:

A couple who knows how to play and slay will no doubt stay together. That appears to be the case between Blessing and Stan Nze. They both showcase their comic sides on social media to the full glare of fans who can’t seem to get enough of their relationship.

Blessing and Stan Nze are one Nigerian celebrity couple that fans regard as relationship goals and we are here for it.

Stan Nze celebrates wife's birthday with loved up video

Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, made sure to make his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, feel very special on her birthday.

The star actress clocked a year older on May 12, 2022, and her husband shared the news with their numerous fans on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Stan posted a video compilation showing some of the numerous sweet moments they have shared together in their marriage.

