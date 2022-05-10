The estranged lover of popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan has publicly apologised to her

Opeyemi was a guest during Daddy Freeze's Instagram live session and he used the opportunity to give a shoutout and apologise to his former lover

The young politician further revealed that he still loves the actress and urged her to accept his apology

The estranged lover of Nkechi Blessing, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan sparked hilarious reactions when he appeared on Daddy Freeze's Instagram live session.

During the interactive session, Opeyemi tendered his unreserved apology to Nkechi and declared that he understood what she might have been going through.

Opeyemi Falegan apologises to Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

He admitted his fault and declared that he is ready to kneel down and beg if that is what the actress wanted.

Opeyemi further stated that he still loves Nkechi from the bottom of his heart in the heartwarming video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Opeyemi Falegan's apology to Nkechi Blessing

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Opeyemi's public apology to his ex-lover, Nkechi, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ebypresh_:

"This one don broke him come remember how useful NBS was to his life."

Adedejigoldie:

"Nkechi said she's now with one over 60 year old man...How's reconciliation going to work?"

Iam_navodaniel:

"I don't think Nkechi Blessing would go back, because she too said alot of things that she shouldn't have aired."

Phatnbougie_:

"Men wey dey form voltron come and see your colleague… nice one."

Mojisolakabirat:

"God help women our eye dey see nonsense from men after all the casting you are now Abeging you never loved her. You're just in her life for a purpose Oga go and rest.

Hon Falegan apologises for his rant, leaves social media

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkcki Blessing's ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan apologised for his social media rant that announced his separation from the actress.

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving the social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress.

He also explained what led him to the online rant, Nigerians reacted differently to his post.

