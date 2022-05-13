The estranged wife of Don Jazzy, Michelle Jackson, has opened up about her failed marriage to the Mavin Records boss

Michelle during an interview with Naija FM disclosed that music came in between her and her estranged husband

She further maintained that they were pretty young when they married and could have managed themselves better if it was to be now

Don Jazzy's ex-wife, Michelle Jackson during an interview with Naija FM discussed what caused her marriage crash with the ace music producer.

The beautiful woman made it known that she and the Mavin Records boss dated for a year before they got married only for them to stay married for just two years.

Michelle further disclosed that she and Don Jazzy did not have a child together as she talked about her ex-hubby's passion for music.

According to her:

"Don Jazzy is music I said to him many times He is not just got talented, he's got special gift. He needed to be himself and go and do his music we were very young as well. If I was in the same situation now it might be very different."

How their marriage ended

On what caused their marriage to crash, Michelle said she married Don Jazzy a week after her 22nd birthday and they both needed to pursue their music careers:

"We were both pursuing our music careers at the same time and he got discovered by JJC Skill and he took him out. He was very into the music and it kinda got in the way."

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Michelle's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to Michelle Jackson's interview.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Stanbnx:

"She is so beautiful, And she is a good woman too, she commended Don jazzy even when they are not together anymore. It means don jazzy has been good ab-initio , I hope they reconcile."

Aleno_wilson_wise:

"Very intelligent woman, she balanced both sides in her speech without laying blames on Don Jazzy."

Lannis____:

"Make una come back together as Rihanna don move on."

Michelle Jackson thanks Nigerians for the intense love

Legit.ng previously reported that Don jazzy shocked Nigerians after he disclosed that he got married at 20 but it ended two years later.

His ex-wife, Michelle Jackson also took to social media to drop a statement concerning the revelation.

While expressing her appreciation to everyone, Michelle thanked Don jazzy for his kind expressions.

