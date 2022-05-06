Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie has sent a new month message to his fans and followers after being away for some while

The movie actor urged his fans to remember to be just and fair in all their dealings in the new month to attract favour God

Pete’s statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media as many said his son Yul Edochie has not been fair in his dealings

Veteran movie star Pete Edochie has penned a goodwill message to his fans and followers for the new month.

The Nollywood veteran who welcomed his fans to his new month made prayers for them, he, however, urged them to be fair and just in their dealing with others in the new month.

May this month be in your favour: Pete Edochie sends message to fans. Credit: @peteedochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

This is the first time Pete would be making a post on social media since his son, and actor Yul Edochie unveiled his new wife Judy Austin and his son.

Sharing a new photo on his timeline, Pete wrote:

“Happy new month everyone. May this month be in your favour. Remember to be Fair and Just in all your dealings with others, cos those attract God’s favour too. Goodluck.”

Mixed reactions as Pete Edochie calls for fair and just dealing

Many have stormed the veteran actor’s comment section to react while some hailed him, others, however, dragged his son Yul for not being fair in his dealing with his first wife, May Edochie.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jennyfloxy22:

"Don't mind ur son. He will understand too late. Be strong for us okonkwo."

donwilly01_:

"The Real Sir Edochie............You Did Train us well who no want hear word na him Sabi."

uhunomaskitchen:

"The lion himself sir papa but your son don go astray ooo he was not fair with his wife may."

Yul Edochie welcomes baby with second wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took social media by surprise after he revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul, in a post via his social media timeline, shared a picture of the baby and said it was time for the world to finally meet his son named Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

However, a comment by Yul's first wife, May Edochie, who he married when he had nothing, showed all was not well in their home.

