Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy and his estranged wife, Michelle Jackson have sparked hilarious reactions on social media

Michelle and Don Jazzy's marriage lasted for just two years when they were in their 20s before they went their separate ways to pursue their careers

The duo recently linked up in Lagos, spent quality time together again, and shared videos from their meeting on their Instagram stories

Something new might be brewing between Don Jazzy and his UK-based estranged wife, Michelle Jackson.

Michelle made a trip down to Nigeria for the first time and she has been giving updates about her experiences in the city of Lagos.

Don Jazzy and his ex-wife Michelle Jackson linked up. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that in 2021, the veteran music producer caught everyone by surprise when he opened up about his personal life and revealed he was once a married man.

The UK-based model met up with her former husband and they were all smiles in the videos they shared on their Instagram story channels.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians excited about their reconnection video

Social media users have expressed their excitement about Don Jazzy linking up with his estranged wife.

Home2school_kits:

"Is the dark one his daughter? Asking for a friend."

Ciscadichie:

"Lol. I sha knew that as that story came out they were already planning to get together. We are still looking."

Boomseesplace:

"He looks so happy here."

Pampammyflo:

"How much is Aso Ebi. I like better thing."

dakuresami:

"People thou. 20yrs ex and you guys are shouting nacks everywhere. The way most people reason in this country sha."

Gr8emmy_:

"I think this is also strategic for his music release. Best of luck ahead De Don & fam."

Michelle speaks on her marriage crash

Legit.ng previously reported that Michelle Jackson opened up about her failed marriage with Don Jazzy.

Michelle during an interview with Naija FM disclosed that music came in between her and the Mavin Records boss.

She further maintained that the two of them were pretty young when they married and could have managed themselves better it was to be now. Nigerians have reacted differently to her interview.

Source: Legit.ng