The first wife of actor Yul Edochie, May, has reacted to the feel good video her husband shared on Instagram recently

May Edochie disclosed that the video is an old one and emphatically stated that her faith and family do not support polygamy

The actor's first wife also thanked her supporters who have been reaching out to her and urged them to keep her and her family in their prayers

Despite the fact that Yul Edochie is trying to create a scenario that everything is fine between him and his first wife, May, she has released a statement about the actor's latest antics.

Yul took to his Instagram page to share a lovely vibe video with May singing to a message filled song to paint a picture that they are cool together despite the controversies surrounding their marriage

May shared a post to declare that the video is old and she does not support polygamy.

The mother of four appreciated everyone for their support. She stated:

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.

"God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support."

Nigerians react to May Edochie's post

Social media users have reacted differently to May Edochie's post about her husband sharing an old video of them when things were cool between them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Joycekalu:

"You are blessed…your light will always be brighter."

Georginaonuoha:

"I commend your grace and wisdom. May God continue to uphold you and yours in the palm of his hands. Players up for you nwayinoma."

Fabricvilleng:

"A woman that knows her worth."

Jayfeps:

"This my wife na subtle vawolence member."

Officialsmarteagle:

"I talk am say na old video. Damage control gone wrong."

