What is a high-value man? Their character traits and how to become one

Have you ever heard about high-value men and wondered how to become one? Being a high-value man has more to do with your personality than your appearance. Such men exude confidence in what they do, are influential, and are respected and admired by many. Learn more about a high-value man, including how to become one.

A high-value man is influential and admired by many. Photo: Momo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Everyone has value and has some admirable traits that others envy. However, to stand out as a high-value man, you must go above board and exhibit exceptional characteristics. It is not easy to earn other people’s respect and love, but they come effortlessly if you have the right traits.

What is a high-value man?

What is the definition of a high-value man? He is a male person exemplifying high standards of masculinity, leadership, complexity, and charm. He is successful in different life aspects, making him a role model for many people. He is respected by men, loved by women, and highly influential.

Character traits of a high-value man

How do you know if someone is a high-value man? Here is a list of high-value man’s qualities you should look out for.

1. Proactive

He always takes action and does not wait for circumstances to work in his favour. He understands his wants and is ready to get it instead of luck. Such a man is intentional in everything he does, knowing the outcome he ultimately wants to achieve.

2. Purposeful

He is always ambitious; thus, he lives purposefully and knows what he wants to achieve. Without ambition and purpose, one is like a ship sailing without direction. Purpose provides direction and defines the destination at which he intends to arrive.

3. Self-responsible

He understands the importance of the resources he has at his disposal. Money, time, social connections, and influence are essential resources that must never go to waste. Such a guy knows that being responsible and utilising the resources for maximum benefit is vital. He knows how to get value from everything he handles.

4. Courageous

A high-value man faces his fear and overcomes it. Photo: Jon Feingersh Photography

Source: Getty Images

Fear is what makes many men cowards and afraid of stretching their limits. A high-quality man is fearless and always ready to conquer his hurdles. While challenges are bound to come your way, how you tackle them defines who you are and measures your mental strength. A high-value man stands out with his courage and motivation when a challenge comes.

5. Ethical

Being a high-value man means having a code of ethics governing your conduct. This code of conduct effectively realises high performance in whatever you do. This means that you are never swayed by what others do or what they think of you, but you do what you feel is right. Living an ethical life creates order and empowers your behaviour.

6. Helpful

He will always try to improve any situation, making it better than it was initially. Such a man will want to assist others to have a better outcome in what they do. He means his words and his actions have a positive impact on others who look up to him. A man's worth is only appreciated when he assists others in need.

7. Goal-oriented

He loves challenging himself and does not settle for less. He believes he can be better and, thus, sets goals to challenge himself and push his limits. He has the mentality of achieving everything possible and does not take self-contentment.

8. Excellent communicator

A high-value man is an excellent communicator and a keen listener. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Since humans are social creatures, a high-value man must be an excellent communicator. Good communication enhances cooperation and helps you derive value from your social circle. You should show empathy and understanding while also acknowledging their emotions with people. Additionally, you must be a good listener.

9. Strives for self-improvement

He always looks for ways of improving himself. Each day is an opportunity to do something better; thus, he must not waste it. He perceives stagnation as a retrogressive process which diminishes his value.

10. Confident

For such individuals, self-doubt is never an issue. He exudes confidence in everything and influences others by Inspiring, helping and encouraging them. Lack of confidence is a weakness and prerequisite for failure; therefore, a high-value man does not give it room. If you have courage and confidence, others will admire you.

11. Honest and transparent

Not many people are honest and transparent, but those are the few virtues that make up a high-value man. He is authentic in his living and upholds high standards of integrity. At the same time, he is not afraid of mistakes and knows how to apologise whenever they happen.

All his aspects of life are transparent, and he does not shy away from answering questions about them. Cheating and making excuses for failures are not in his mind.

12. Responsible

They say a man is defined by the amount of responsibility he has. Unfortunately, some men do not want to be responsible, but such guys will gladly embrace their responsibilities. He understands that people depend on him, and therefore, he does everything within his power not to disappoint them.

He takes the blame squarely without complaints, even when others give excuses. High responsibility shows your leadership qualities, and everyone can rely on you.

13. Respectful, consistent, and reliable

A high-value man develops the virtues of respect, reliability, and consistency. Photo: Blend Images

Source: Getty Images

Respect, reliability, and consistency are virtues a high-value man can never afford not to have. They treat people with the utmost respect they deserve and do not belittle anybody they interact with.

14. Independent

A high-value guy is an autonomous person free from anybody’s control. He does not rely on others to go about their business because he is well-equipped to do what he needs to. However, if he needs help, he makes early arrangements to learn and execute the task himself. He is not clingy if you are in a relationship with him.

15. Growth mindset

He is never complete, and therefore, he always has a growth mindset. He wants to better himself at every opportunity that he comes by and is not discouraged by failure. He is never contented with what he has achieved, making the end of a project the beginning of another.

How to become a high-value man

What makes a high-value man? High-value men do not exist naturally, but they are made. It takes deliberate actions to achieve and maintain the personality. Here is a guide on what to do to be a high-value man.

It takes deliberate actions to achieve and maintain the personality of a high-value man. Photo: Primipil

Source: Getty Images

1. Develop yourself

It does not matter where you are in life; all you have to do is start developing yourself. Look at the above traits and start embracing them to change your behaviour and personality. It does not happen overnight since the change is gradual as you adapt to a new style of life.

2. Know your purpose

Your purpose determines how you live your life, and thus, it is crucial to know what you intend to achieve with your life. Unless you determine your life’s purpose, you will struggle to find the direction and meaning of your existence. Know what you want to achieve, determine the value you want to add to the world and establish how people will live to remember you.

3. Inculcate the culture into people around you

Most men tend to be comfortable living their lives without affecting others. However, a high-value man is impactful, continually seeking ways to positively impact the lives of people around him. As a social being, reach out to people, coordinate with them and apply your leadership skills to help them excel in what they do. You can only achieve your value when you invest in others.

What does a high-value man want in a woman?

While most people think that such a man would want a woman who is always available, he needs an independent woman with ambitions and dreams to achieve outside the relationship.

Which are the most important high-value man traits?

He is intelligent, financially successful, has high integrity and morals, and is respected and capable in various ways.

What does a high-value man mean?

He is a male person exemplifying high standards of masculinity, leadership, complexity, and charm.

What is high-value men's status?

They have a high status as others respect them. They are ethical and respectful in how they interact and treat others.

Are high-value men rare?

It is not easy to have all the traits of a high-value man. Therefore, such men are not easy to come by.

How do men stay high-value?

While one might achieve being a high-value man, it takes great effort to maintain the status. He must adhere to his core values while not being disrupted by short-term gains, and instead, he must keep focused on the greater goal.

An average person gets satisfied with short-term gains and lives a modest life. A high-value man focuses on the bigger picture and optimally uses the resources available to get the most out of life. Anyone can be a high-value man by observing the traits above, but only a few maintain the status as it is not easy to maintain the status.

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about signs of knowing whether they love you. You can be in a long-term relationship, but you still doubt whether your partner really loves you. It is a dilemma, especially when they are not saying it.

Your partner may say they love you or keep quiet about it. However, whether they say it or not, a few signs may help you judge whether they love you or they don’t. Find out what you should look for to know if your partner loves you.

Source: Legit.ng