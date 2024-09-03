What is the fastest car in the world? Top 15 speedy contenders

There are many ways to measure automotive excellence, but top speed is what everybody secretly cares about the most. Fast-moving automobiles are a true modern sensation and fun to ride in. So, what is the fastest car in the world?

Aston Martin Valkyrie (L), SSC Tuatara (C), and Tesla Roadster (R) are among the fastest cars. Photo: Paul Yeung, @ssc_northamerica, Daniel Acker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This list considers several factors, including horsepower, powertrain, and vehicle model. We have used data from motor company websites and other publicly available sources. Note that this list is not all-encompassing.

Fastest car in the world

When looking for the fastest car, you should also get a vehicle that picks up fast and goes a long way when it comes to speed. Additionally, consider one that has good crash ratings and high-quality airbags. Here are the world's fastest cars.

Model Speed (mph) Speed (km/h) Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut 330 531.1 Bugatti Bolide 311 500.5 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 304.8 490.5 Hennessey Venom F5 300 482.8 SSC Tuatara 295 475 Koenigsegg Agera RS 277.8 447 Hennessey Venom GT 270.4 435.2 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 267.8 431 Bugatti Mistral 261 420 Rimac Nevera 258 415 SSC Ultimate Aero TT 256.1 412.2 Czinger 21C V Max 253 407.2 McLaren Speedtail 250 402.3 Aston Martin Valkyrie 250 402.3 Tesla Roadster 250 402.3

1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 330 mph/531.1 km/h

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is named after the founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg Jesko von Koenigsegg. Photo: Martyn Lucy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Manufacturer: Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Koenigsegg Automotive AB Power output: 1600 hp

1600 hp Engine: 5.0 L Koenigsegg Twin-turbo V8

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is considered the world's fastest car in 2024. It is named after the founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg Jesko von Koenigsegg.

It has a 5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine featuring the world's lightest V8 crankshaft, which weighs just 12.5 kg. It has a minimum power output of 1600 bhp, a 9-speed light-speed transmission, 8.6:1 compression, and a 0.278 cd drag coefficient.

2. Bugatti Bolide — 311 mph/500.5 km/h (claimed)

Bugatti Engineering GmbH developed Bugatti Bolide. Photo: Matt Jelonek (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Bugatti Bolide

Bugatti Bolide Manufacturer: Bugatti Engineering GmbH and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Bugatti Engineering GmbH and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16

8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16 Power output: 1578 hp

The Bugatti Bolide is a track-only sports car developed by Bugatti Engineering GmbH in Wolfsburg, Germany, and Bugatti Automobiles and manufactured in Molsheim by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti Automobiles SAS.

Bugatti Bolide's claimed speed is 311 mph or 500 km/h, and the 8-litre web engine produces 1,578 bhp. It weighs 1,450 kg and has a downforce of almost 3,000kg at maximum speed. The machine generates 1,600 PS at 7,000 rpm and 1,600 Nm at 2,250 rpm.

3. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport — 304.8 mph/490.5 km/h

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport was manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. Photo: Martyn Lucy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16

8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16 Power output: 1479 hp

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is also among the fastest cars in the world, with a speed of 304.8 mph. It is equipped with an 8-litre 16-cylinder engine rated at 1,479 horsepower. Bugatti became the first automaker to top 300 miles per hour.

4. Hennessey Venom F5 — 300 mph/482.8 km/h (claimed)

Hennessey Venom F5 is a sports car developed and manufactured by the American vehicle manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles. Photo: Martyn Lucy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey Venom F5 Manufacturer: Hennessey Special Vehicles

Hennessey Special Vehicles Engine: 6.6 L Fury twin-turbocharged V8

6.6 L Fury twin-turbocharged V8 Power output: 1817 hp

Hennessey Venom F5 is a sports car developed and manufactured by the American vehicle manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles. Its 6.6-litre Fury twin-turbocharged V8 engine generates 1,817 hp at 8,000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2 seconds. The company claims that it weighs 1,360 kilograms or 2,998 lb.

5. SSC Tuatara — 295 mph/475 km/h

A 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 powers SSC Tuatara. Photo: @ssc_northamerica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Model: SSC Tuatara

SSC Tuatara Manufacturer: SSC North America

SSC North America Engine: 5.9 L SSC twin-turbo flat-plane crank

5.9 L SSC twin-turbo flat-plane crank Power output: 1750 hp

In May 2022, SSC Tuatara was tested for its top speed, recorded at 295 mph or 474.8 km/h. It was manufactured by American automobile manufacturer SSC North America, formerly Shelby SuperCars Inc. SSC is powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 1,750 horsepower on E85 fuel and an 8,800 rpm redline.

6. Koenigsegg Agera RS — 277.8 mph/447 km/h

Koenigsegg Agera RS weighs 3075 lbs or 1395 kilograms. Photo: Fatih Erel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Koenigsegg Agera RS

Koenigsegg Agera RS Manufacturer: Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Koenigsegg Automotive AB Engine: 5.0 L Koenigsegg twin-turbocharged V8

5.0 L Koenigsegg twin-turbocharged V8 Power output: 1160 hp

Koenigsegg Agera is a sport car developed by the Koenigsegg Automotive AB. With 1160 horsepower, the car can drive from 0 to 249 mph or km/h in exactly 36.44 seconds. It has a 5-litre turbo V8 engine, shock absorbers, and an enlightening lighting system, which adds to its beauty and aerodynamic features. The car weighs 3075 lbs or 1395 kilograms.

7. Hennessey Venom GT — 270.4 mph/435.2 km/h

Model: Hennessey Venom GT

Hennessey Venom GT Manufacturer: Hennessey Performance Engineering

Hennessey Performance Engineering Engine: 7.0 L twin-turbocharged LS7 V8

7.0 L twin-turbocharged LS7 V8 Power output: 1817 hp

This sports machine was developed by Hennessey Performance Engineering Corporation (HPEC) based on an earlier model known as Lotus Exige. On 14 February 2014, it set a new world speed record by reaching a top speed of 270.49 mph or 435.31 km/h.

It is built with a 7-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 1817 horsepower and 1193 pound-feet torque. The vehicle can accelerate from rest to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds.

8. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport — 267.8 mph/431 km/h

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport was manufactured in Molsheim, France, by Bugatti Automobiles SAS. Photo: John Keeble (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged Volkswagen WR16

8.0 L quad-turbocharged Volkswagen WR16 Power output: 1200 hp

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport model is among the fastest vehicles in the world. It was manufactured in Molsheim, France, by Bugatti Automobiles SAS. Its 8.0 L quad-turbocharged Volkswagen WR16 can produce up to 1200 horsepower and attain a maximum speed of 268 mph (431 km/h).

It can also accelerate from 0 to 62mph/100km/h in 2.5 seconds. The car's weight is between 4,052 and 4,387 lbs, contributing to its maximum speed.

9. Bugatti Mistral — 261 mph/420 km/h

The Bugatti Mistral was revealed on 19 August 2022. Photo: Martyn Lucy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Bugatti Mistral

Bugatti Mistral Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine

8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine Power output: 1600 hp

Bugatti Mistral, also known as Bugatti W16 Mistral, was manufactured by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti Automobiles SAS and revealed on 19 August 2022.

Its 8-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine can produce up to 1600 horsepower and attain a maximum speed of 261 mph (420 km/h). It can also accelerate from rest to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It is limited to just 99 editions worldwide.

10. Rimac Nevera — 258 mph/415 km/h

A Rimac Nevera is an all-electric sports car manufactured by Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili. Photo: Bing Guan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Rimac Nevera

Rimac Nevera Manufacturer: Rimac Automobili

Rimac Automobili Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel

4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Power output: 1914

Rimac Nevera is an all-electric sports car manufactured by Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili. Each of Nevera's wheels is independently driven by one dedicated electric motor, which channels torque accordingly to give unprecedented control and agility. It produces a horsepower of 1,914 and 2,340 pound-feet torque, and it can accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in 1.81 seconds.

11. SSC Ultimate Aero TT — 256.1 mph/412.2 km/h

SSC North America produced SSC Ultimate Aero TT was produced. Photo: @exoticcarmarket on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Model: SSC Ultimate Aero TT

SSC Ultimate Aero TT Manufacturer: SSC North America

SSC North America Engine: 6.3 L V8 twin-turbocharged

6.3 L V8 twin-turbocharged Power output: 1200 hp

SSC Ultimate Aero is a mid-engined sports car, formerly known as Shelby Supercars, produced by SSC North America. It is powered by a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 6.3-litre V8 engine with 1,200 horsepower and 1,484 Nm of torque. Additionally, it can accelerate from rest to 60 mph in 2.78 seconds and weighs 1,247 kg.

12. Czinger 21C V Max — 253 mph/407.2 km/h (claimed)

The CZinger 21 CV Max is a hybrid sports car developed by the American car manufacturer Czinger Vehicles. Photo: David Paul Morris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Czinger 21C V Max

Czinger 21C V Max Manufacturer: Czinger Vehicles

Czinger Vehicles Engine: 2.88 L flat-crank DOHC twin-turbo V8

2.88 L flat-crank DOHC twin-turbo V8 Power output: 1250 hp

Czinger 21C V Max is a hybrid sports car developed by the American car manufacturer Czinger Vehicles. Its 2.88-litre flat-crank DOHC twin-turbo V8 delivers a lightning-fast combined output of 932 kW or 1250 hp, with a 1350 hp option available. The CV Max focuses on low drag but with optimized levels of downforce to ensure maximum stability at speed.

13. McLaren Speedtail — 250 mph/402.3km/h

The McLaren Speedtail is a limited-production hybrid sports car manufactured by McLaren Automotive. Photo: Martyn Lucy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: McLaren Speedtail

McLaren Speedtail Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive

McLaren Automotive Engine: 4.0 L M840T twin-turbocharged V8

4.0 L M840T twin-turbocharged V8 Power output: 1036 hp

McLaren Speedtail is a limited-production hybrid sports car manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It was tested in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center's Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds.

The vehicle has a 4-litre M840T twin-turbocharged engine with a parallel hybrid system motor. It has a horsepower of 1036 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph/100 km/h in 3 seconds.

14. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 250 mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)

Aston Martin Valkyrie is also known as AM-RB 001 and Nebula. Photo: John Keeble (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie Manufacturer: Aston Martin Lagonda plc (with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies)

Aston Martin Lagonda plc (with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies) Engine: 6.5 litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12

6.5 litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12 Power output: 1160 hp

Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hybrid sports car product that collaborates with British automobile manufacturers Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies, Aston Martin, and other parties. It is also known as AM-RB 001 and Nebula.

It has a 6.5-litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12. With a 1,140 horsepower, the car can drive from 0 to 62 mph/100 km/h in exactly 2.2 seconds.

15. Tesla Roadster — 250+ mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)

A Tesla Roadster Sport is a battery-electric sports car produced by Tesla Motors. Photo: Scott Olson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Model: Tesla Roadster

Tesla Roadster Manufacturer: Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors Electric motor: 3-phase, 4-pole AC induction motor

3-phase, 4-pole AC induction motor Power output: 288 hp

Tesla Roadster is a battery-electric sports car produced by Tesla Motors, now known as Tesla Inc. It is the first supercar to set every performance record and still fit seating for four. It has a 3-phase 4-pole AC induction motor that requires only 4.2 seconds to accelerate from rest to 62 mph/100 km/h. Its wheel torque is 10,000 Nm.

What is the fastest car in the world?

As of August 2024, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. It can attain a maximum speed of 330 mph or 531 km/h.

The fastest vehicles are mainly sports cars. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is the fastest car in the world in 2024, with a top speed of 330 mph or 531 km/h. The list above summarises some of the world's fastest vehicles with different speeds.

