What is the fastest car in the world? Top 15 speedy contenders
There are many ways to measure automotive excellence, but top speed is what everybody secretly cares about the most. Fast-moving automobiles are a true modern sensation and fun to ride in. So, what is the fastest car in the world?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Fastest car in the world
- 1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 330 mph/531.1 km/h
- 2. Bugatti Bolide — 311 mph/500.5 km/h (claimed)
- 3. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport — 304.8 mph/490.5 km/h
- 4. Hennessey Venom F5 — 300 mph/482.8 km/h (claimed)
- 5. SSC Tuatara — 295 mph/475 km/h
- 6. Koenigsegg Agera RS — 277.8 mph/447 km/h
- 7. Hennessey Venom GT — 270.4 mph/435.2 km/h
- 8. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport — 267.8 mph/431 km/h
- 9. Bugatti Mistral — 261 mph/420 km/h
- 10. Rimac Nevera — 258 mph/415 km/h
- 11. SSC Ultimate Aero TT — 256.1 mph/412.2 km/h
- 12. Czinger 21C V Max — 253 mph/407.2 km/h (claimed)
- 13. McLaren Speedtail — 250 mph/402.3km/h
- 14. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 250 mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)
- 15. Tesla Roadster — 250+ mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)
- What is the fastest car in the world?
This list considers several factors, including horsepower, powertrain, and vehicle model. We have used data from motor company websites and other publicly available sources. Note that this list is not all-encompassing.
Fastest car in the world
When looking for the fastest car, you should also get a vehicle that picks up fast and goes a long way when it comes to speed. Additionally, consider one that has good crash ratings and high-quality airbags. Here are the world's fastest cars.
|Model
|Speed (mph)
|Speed (km/h)
|Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
|330
|531.1
|Bugatti Bolide
|311
|500.5
|Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
|304.8
|490.5
|Hennessey Venom F5
|300
|482.8
|SSC Tuatara
|295
|475
|Koenigsegg Agera RS
|277.8
|447
|Hennessey Venom GT
|270.4
|435.2
|Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
|267.8
|431
|Bugatti Mistral
|261
|420
|Rimac Nevera
|258
|415
|SSC Ultimate Aero TT
|256.1
|412.2
|Czinger 21C V Max
|253
|407.2
|McLaren Speedtail
|250
|402.3
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|250
|402.3
|Tesla Roadster
|250
|402.3
1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut — 330 mph/531.1 km/h
- Model: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
- Manufacturer: Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- Power output: 1600 hp
- Engine: 5.0 L Koenigsegg Twin-turbo V8
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is considered the world's fastest car in 2024. It is named after the founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, Koenigsegg Jesko von Koenigsegg.
It has a 5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine featuring the world's lightest V8 crankshaft, which weighs just 12.5 kg. It has a minimum power output of 1600 bhp, a 9-speed light-speed transmission, 8.6:1 compression, and a 0.278 cd drag coefficient.
2. Bugatti Bolide — 311 mph/500.5 km/h (claimed)
- Model: Bugatti Bolide
- Manufacturer: Bugatti Engineering GmbH and Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.
- Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16
- Power output: 1578 hp
The Bugatti Bolide is a track-only sports car developed by Bugatti Engineering GmbH in Wolfsburg, Germany, and Bugatti Automobiles and manufactured in Molsheim by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti Automobiles SAS.
Bugatti Bolide's claimed speed is 311 mph or 500 km/h, and the 8-litre web engine produces 1,578 bhp. It weighs 1,450 kg and has a downforce of almost 3,000kg at maximum speed. The machine generates 1,600 PS at 7,000 rpm and 1,600 Nm at 2,250 rpm.
3. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport — 304.8 mph/490.5 km/h
- Model: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
- Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
- Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged W16
- Power output: 1479 hp
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is also among the fastest cars in the world, with a speed of 304.8 mph. It is equipped with an 8-litre 16-cylinder engine rated at 1,479 horsepower. Bugatti became the first automaker to top 300 miles per hour.
4. Hennessey Venom F5 — 300 mph/482.8 km/h (claimed)
- Model: Hennessey Venom F5
- Manufacturer: Hennessey Special Vehicles
- Engine: 6.6 L Fury twin-turbocharged V8
- Power output: 1817 hp
Hennessey Venom F5 is a sports car developed and manufactured by the American vehicle manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles. Its 6.6-litre Fury twin-turbocharged V8 engine generates 1,817 hp at 8,000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2 seconds. The company claims that it weighs 1,360 kilograms or 2,998 lb.
5. SSC Tuatara — 295 mph/475 km/h
- Model: SSC Tuatara
- Manufacturer: SSC North America
- Engine: 5.9 L SSC twin-turbo flat-plane crank
- Power output: 1750 hp
In May 2022, SSC Tuatara was tested for its top speed, recorded at 295 mph or 474.8 km/h. It was manufactured by American automobile manufacturer SSC North America, formerly Shelby SuperCars Inc. SSC is powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 1,750 horsepower on E85 fuel and an 8,800 rpm redline.
6. Koenigsegg Agera RS — 277.8 mph/447 km/h
- Model: Koenigsegg Agera RS
- Manufacturer: Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- Engine: 5.0 L Koenigsegg twin-turbocharged V8
- Power output: 1160 hp
Koenigsegg Agera is a sport car developed by the Koenigsegg Automotive AB. With 1160 horsepower, the car can drive from 0 to 249 mph or km/h in exactly 36.44 seconds. It has a 5-litre turbo V8 engine, shock absorbers, and an enlightening lighting system, which adds to its beauty and aerodynamic features. The car weighs 3075 lbs or 1395 kilograms.
7. Hennessey Venom GT — 270.4 mph/435.2 km/h
- Model: Hennessey Venom GT
- Manufacturer: Hennessey Performance Engineering
- Engine: 7.0 L twin-turbocharged LS7 V8
- Power output: 1817 hp
This sports machine was developed by Hennessey Performance Engineering Corporation (HPEC) based on an earlier model known as Lotus Exige. On 14 February 2014, it set a new world speed record by reaching a top speed of 270.49 mph or 435.31 km/h.
It is built with a 7-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 1817 horsepower and 1193 pound-feet torque. The vehicle can accelerate from rest to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds.
8. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport — 267.8 mph/431 km/h
- Model: Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
- Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
- Engine: 8.0 L quad-turbocharged Volkswagen WR16
- Power output: 1200 hp
The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport model is among the fastest vehicles in the world. It was manufactured in Molsheim, France, by Bugatti Automobiles SAS. Its 8.0 L quad-turbocharged Volkswagen WR16 can produce up to 1200 horsepower and attain a maximum speed of 268 mph (431 km/h).
It can also accelerate from 0 to 62mph/100km/h in 2.5 seconds. The car's weight is between 4,052 and 4,387 lbs, contributing to its maximum speed.
9. Bugatti Mistral — 261 mph/420 km/h
- Model: Bugatti Mistral
- Manufacturer: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S
- Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine
- Power output: 1600 hp
Bugatti Mistral, also known as Bugatti W16 Mistral, was manufactured by French automobile manufacturer Bugatti Automobiles SAS and revealed on 19 August 2022.
Its 8-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine can produce up to 1600 horsepower and attain a maximum speed of 261 mph (420 km/h). It can also accelerate from rest to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It is limited to just 99 editions worldwide.
10. Rimac Nevera — 258 mph/415 km/h
- Model: Rimac Nevera
- Manufacturer: Rimac Automobili
- Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel
- Power output: 1914
Rimac Nevera is an all-electric sports car manufactured by Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili. Each of Nevera's wheels is independently driven by one dedicated electric motor, which channels torque accordingly to give unprecedented control and agility. It produces a horsepower of 1,914 and 2,340 pound-feet torque, and it can accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in 1.81 seconds.
11. SSC Ultimate Aero TT — 256.1 mph/412.2 km/h
- Model: SSC Ultimate Aero TT
- Manufacturer: SSC North America
- Engine: 6.3 L V8 twin-turbocharged
- Power output: 1200 hp
SSC Ultimate Aero is a mid-engined sports car, formerly known as Shelby Supercars, produced by SSC North America. It is powered by a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 6.3-litre V8 engine with 1,200 horsepower and 1,484 Nm of torque. Additionally, it can accelerate from rest to 60 mph in 2.78 seconds and weighs 1,247 kg.
12. Czinger 21C V Max — 253 mph/407.2 km/h (claimed)
- Model: Czinger 21C V Max
- Manufacturer: Czinger Vehicles
- Engine: 2.88 L flat-crank DOHC twin-turbo V8
- Power output: 1250 hp
Czinger 21C V Max is a hybrid sports car developed by the American car manufacturer Czinger Vehicles. Its 2.88-litre flat-crank DOHC twin-turbo V8 delivers a lightning-fast combined output of 932 kW or 1250 hp, with a 1350 hp option available. The CV Max focuses on low drag but with optimized levels of downforce to ensure maximum stability at speed.
13. McLaren Speedtail — 250 mph/402.3km/h
- Model: McLaren Speedtail
- Manufacturer: McLaren Automotive
- Engine: 4.0 L M840T twin-turbocharged V8
- Power output: 1036 hp
McLaren Speedtail is a limited-production hybrid sports car manufactured by McLaren Automotive. It was tested in Florida at the Kennedy Space Center's Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds.
The vehicle has a 4-litre M840T twin-turbocharged engine with a parallel hybrid system motor. It has a horsepower of 1036 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph/100 km/h in 3 seconds.
14. Aston Martin Valkyrie — 250 mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)
- Model: Aston Martin Valkyrie
- Manufacturer: Aston Martin Lagonda plc (with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies)
- Engine: 6.5 litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12
- Power output: 1160 hp
Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hybrid sports car product that collaborates with British automobile manufacturers Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies, Aston Martin, and other parties. It is also known as AM-RB 001 and Nebula.
It has a 6.5-litre Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally-aspirated V12. With a 1,140 horsepower, the car can drive from 0 to 62 mph/100 km/h in exactly 2.2 seconds.
15. Tesla Roadster — 250+ mph/402.3 km/h (claimed)
- Model: Tesla Roadster
- Manufacturer: Tesla Motors
- Electric motor: 3-phase, 4-pole AC induction motor
- Power output: 288 hp
Tesla Roadster is a battery-electric sports car produced by Tesla Motors, now known as Tesla Inc. It is the first supercar to set every performance record and still fit seating for four. It has a 3-phase 4-pole AC induction motor that requires only 4.2 seconds to accelerate from rest to 62 mph/100 km/h. Its wheel torque is 10,000 Nm.
What is the fastest car in the world?
As of August 2024, the fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut. It can attain a maximum speed of 330 mph or 531 km/h.
The fastest vehicles are mainly sports cars. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is the fastest car in the world in 2024, with a top speed of 330 mph or 531 km/h. The list above summarises some of the world's fastest vehicles with different speeds.
Legit.ng recently published an article about popular 1920s cars. Some of the highly coveted automobiles were made in the 1920s. Ford Model T was the most popular vehicle in the era because it was cheap and reliable.
Several technological advancements were introduced in cars in the 1920s, and this transformative decade resulted in vehicles with electric propulsion, four-wheel drive, and even fuel-electric hybrid cars. Learn more about them in the article.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com