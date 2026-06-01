The University of Ibadan, UI, has offered admission to a young lady who passed the post-UTME exam of the school

A post shared on social media shows the JAMB result of the lady and what she scored in each of the subjects she took

A photo of her matriculation, as well as her total JAMB and post-UTME scores, has grabbed the attention of many people

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered a brilliant lady admission after she scored high in JAMB and also performed well in the institution’s post-UTME examination.

The post shared on a popular social media platform showed her JAMB score, which she used for admission into the University of Ibadan to study an important course.

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady after strong JAMB and post-UTME scores. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Adelabu John Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan offers admission to lady

The post also contained a picture of the lady, showing the moment she celebrated her matriculation at the University of Ibadan.

On Facebook, Adelabu John wrote about the brilliant lady, explaining that she matriculated at the University of Ibadan two months ago.

He wrote:

“Join me in celebrating a lady of excellence – Fayokun Mary. She was matriculated into the University of Ibadan two months ago. From the time I met her in secondary school, she was my immediate junior. I have always known her to stand out in excellence and character.

"Despite the challenges she faced then, she refused to be defined by them. She was studious, diligent, and remained focused on her studies.”

Lady secures admission into University of Ibadan, displays exam scores. Photo Source: Facebook/Adelabu John

Source: Facebook

He spoke about the brilliance of the lady, adding that her intelligence helped her excel in her examinations as she passed her O-level exams in flying colours and scored 332 in JAMB last year.

He added:

“And guess what?... That excellence didn’t stop at secondary school. She passed all her O’level papers in flying colours. She had 332 in JAMB last year.”

A screenshot of her JAMB score shows she got 97 in Mathematics, 79 in English, 75 in Physics, and 81 in Chemistry.

Also, about the post-UTME exam she wrote at the University, he mentioned that she scored a total of 66%.

Lady passes University of Ibadan post-UTME exam

He continued:

“She scaled through UI Post-UTME with 66%, and she ended up with a total aggregate of 74.5% overall. I mean, if this is not outstanding excellence, then tell me what is?”

“My prayer now for you, Fayokun, is that the fire of excellence burning in you will not go down. You will grow in God, in grace, in grades. I see a Professor in the making. Welcome once again, Fayokun, to the University of Ibadan – The First and the Best.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy who wrote the UTME multiple times to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan has finally gained admission into the institution.

The boy first scored 295 in JAMB but did not gain admission due to his post-UTME result. After several attempts and emotional setbacks, he wrote the exam again, scored higher, and eventually secured admission into his dream course at UI.

University of Ibadan gives lady admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a young lady after she wrote the UTME exam multiple times.

The lady revealed that she gained admission after five years of trying and two JAMB attempts. She also shared her joy on social media after finally matriculating at the university to study her desired course.

Source: Legit.ng