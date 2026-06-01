The University of Calabar announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for qualified applicants

The institution stated that candidates who scored at least 150 in the UTME and selected UNICAL as first choice were eligible to apply

University authorities introduced a fully digital registration process and warned that false declarations would lead to disqualification

University of Calabar has announced the commencement of applications for its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise, inviting qualified candidates seeking admission into the institution to begin the registration process.

The University of Calabar announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME. Photo: UNICAL

Source: UGC

Details released by the university as reported by The Guardian showed that applicants who selected the institution as their first choice in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and obtained a minimum score of 150 are eligible to participate in the screening exercise.

Who can apply for UNICAL screening?

The university also extended eligibility to candidates who did not initially choose UNICAL as their preferred institution. Such applicants, however, are required to process a change of institution through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board before completing their application.

According to the admission guidelines, the online registration portal will become accessible from June 1, 2026, while applications will close on July 31, 2026.

University authorities stated that the screening process has been fully digitised. Candidates are no longer required to obtain scratch cards or use the former e-transact system. Instead, all registration and payment procedures will be conducted online.

The University of Calabar has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise. Photo: UNICAL

Source: Twitter

Registration process and requirements

Applicants are expected to visit the university's designated Post-UTME portal to verify their JAMB details, complete the required forms and pay a non-refundable screening fee of ₦2,000 through approved electronic payment channels.

The institution advised candidates to provide accurate contact information, including valid email addresses and active phone numbers, to avoid complications during the admission process.

UNICAL noted that it would not be held responsible for failed applications resulting from incorrect personal details submitted by candidates.

Warning against false information

The university also reminded prospective students seeking admission into its Medicine and Surgery programme that their O'Level results must be obtained in one sitting in line with existing academic requirements.

Authorities further warned that any candidate found to have supplied false information regarding examination scores, academic qualifications or state of origin would face immediate disqualification.

Prospective applicants were encouraged to carefully follow the registration instructions and ensure all submitted information is accurate before completing the screening process.

List of universities that have released admission form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that subsequent to the conclusion of the 2026 UTME, some tertiary institution has begun the sales of admission forms.

Thousands of candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions are already preparing for the next stage of the 2026/2027 admission process as several universities begin the sale of Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms

Here is the list of universities that have so far released their Post-UTME or admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng