DnD languages: all fifth edition languages explained in detail
DnD languages define how adventurers communicate across worlds by shaping diplomacy, strategy, and exploration. The game features main languages, spoken by standard races, and exotic languages, used by fiends, celestials, and aberrations. This guide covers all DnD languages in 5e.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- All DnD languages 5e
- What language do gnolls speak in DnD?
- What is the rarest language in DnD?
- What are the most common DnD languages?
Key takeaways
- There are over 60 languages in Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition.
- Gnolls speak a guttural language called Gnoll, resembling growls and barks.
- Deep Speech is one of the rarest languages, used by eldritch beings and aberrations.
- Elvish, Dwarvish, and Goblin are widely spoken and useful for communication.
All DnD languages 5e
Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) features a diverse range of languages, each tied to specific races, creatures, and realms. Understanding these languages can enhance role-playing, unlock hidden knowledge, and aid communication with various beings.
|Language
|Speakers
|Common
|Most races in DnD
|Dwarvish
|Dwarves, some other users of the runic alphabet
|Elvish
|Elves, Feywild inhabitants
|Gnomish
|Gnomes
|Goblin
|Goblins, hobgoblins, bugbears
|Halfling
|Halflings
|Giant
|Giants, ogres, ettins, trolls
|Orc
|Orcs, half-orcs
|Draconic
|Dragons, dragonborn, kobolds, lizardfolk
|Abyssal
|Demons, chaotic evil outsiders
|Celestial
|Celestials, angels, archons
|Infernal
|Devils, lawful evil outsiders
|Druidic
|Druids
|Primordial
|Elementals, creatures from elemental planes
|Deep Speech
|Mind flayers, beholders, aberrations
|Sylvan
|Fey creatures, dryads, satyrs
|Undercommon
|Drow, duergar, svirfneblin, Underdark traders
|Gnoll
|Gnolls
Main DnD languages 5e
The main languages in Dungeons and Dragons 5e belong to the standard races and are widely spoken across most worlds. These include Common, Dwarvish, Elvish, Gnomish, and others used by humanoid races. Adventurers frequently encounter these tongues in settlements, trade, and diplomacy. Here are the main DnD languages, fifth edition.
Common
- Origin: Humans
- Alphabet: Common
- Speakers: All DnD races
Common serves as the primary language across many DnD worlds, as it facilitates interactions in diverse regions. Humans developed it, but all races use it for communication. Common’s widespread use makes it essential for adventurers.
Dwarvish
- Origin: Dwarves
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Dwarves, giants, goblinoids, orcs
Dwarvish is rooted in ancient traditions and uses the Dethek script. Dwarves primarily speak it, but other speakers like giants, goblinoids, and orcs also use it. The language's runic script appears on weapons and architectural structures. Learning Dwarvish provides insights into dwarven culture and craftsmanship.
Elvish
- Origin: Elves
- Alphabet: Elvish
- Speakers: Elves, fey creatures
Elvish is known for its melodic tones and has deep roots in elven history. Elves and many fey creatures speak it. The language's script appears in ancient texts and magical inscriptions. A half elf raised among humans may prioritize Common, while one raised in an elven city will speak fluent Elvish.
Gnomish
- Origin: Gnomes
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Gnomes
Gnomish language is characterised by its intricate vocabulary which reflects the gnomes' inventive nature. Gnomes primarily speak it, using the Dethek script for writing. The language includes numerous terms related to artifice and illusion. Understanding Gnomish offers a glimpse into their technological advancements.
Goblin
- Origin: Goblinoids
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Goblins, hobgoblins, bugbears
Goblin is a harsh and guttural tongue which serves goblinoid races like goblins, hobgoblins, and bugbears. Goblin characters use the Dethek script for writing. The language's brevity suits their direct communication style. Adventurers familiar with Goblin can negotiate or anticipate goblinoid strategies.
Halfling
- Origin: Halflings
- Alphabet: Common
- Speakers: Halflings
Halfling is a soft and rhythmic language, reflecting the warmth of its speakers. Halflings use it by employing the Common script for writing. The language includes many idioms related to community and home. Knowing Halfling fosters deeper connections with halfling communities.
Giant
- Origin: Giants
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Giants, ogres
Giant is one of the world's oldest languages, originating from the Primordial language. Giants and ogres primarily speak it using the Dethek script for writing. The language's deep tones mirror the giants' commanding presence. Legends state that Annam the All-Father taught it to his people in the world's earliest days.
Orc
- Origin: Orcs
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Orcs
Orc is characterised by its aggressive tones and suits the orcs' martial culture. Orcs speak the language and use the Dethek script for writing. The language's structure emphasises commands and action. Orcish war songs and chants often bolster morale before battles.
Draconic
- Origin: Dragons
- Alphabet: Iokharic
- Speakers: Dragons, dragonborn, kobolds, lizardfolk, troglodytes, wyverns
Draconic is one of the world's oldest languages. Dragons, dragonborn, kobolds, lizardfolk, troglodytes, and wyverns speak it, using the unique Iokharic script for writing. The language's sibilant tones reflect the reptilian nature of its speakers.
Exotic DnD languages 5e
Exotic languages in DnD 5e are less common and often linked to magical, ancient, or otherworldly beings. They are primarily spoken by fiends, celestials, aberrations, and creatures from beyond the material plane.
Abyssal
- Origin: Demons
- Alphabet: Infernal
- Speakers: Demons, chaotic evil outsiders
Abyssal is a harsh and guttural tongue widely known as the language of demons. Besides demons, other chaotic evil entities speak it. The language uses the Infernal script for writing. Understanding Abyssal can be crucial when dealing with demonic forces.
Celestial
- Origin: Celestials
- Alphabet: Celestial
- Speakers: Celestials, angels, archons
Celestial language is known for its musical and harmonious quality. Widely regarded as the language of the upper planes, this language is used by angels and archons. Its structure reflects the order and purity of celestial beings, making scholars and clerics study it to understand divine texts and rituals.
Infernal
- Origin: Devils
- Alphabet: Infernal
- Speakers: Devils, lawful evil outsiders
Infernal is one of the precise and regimented languages in DnD 5e. Devils and other lawful evil entities speak it. The language uses its script, characterised by sharp, angular characters. Understanding Infernal is essential for those dealing with infernal contracts and pacts.
Druidic
- Origin: Druids
- Alphabet: Druidic
- Speakers: Druids
Druidic is a secret language known only to druids. It uses its own unique script for writing. The language includes terms related to nature and the elements. Its secrecy ensures the protection of druidic traditions and knowledge. Only those initiated into druidic circles can learn and understand it.
Primordial
- Origin: Elementals
- Alphabet: Dwarvish (Dethek script)
- Speakers: Elementals, creatures from elemental planes
Primordial, the language of elementals, encompasses several dialects: Auran, Aquan, Ignan, and Terran. Elemental beings from various planes speak these dialects. The language uses the Dethek script for writing. Each dialect reflects the nature of its corresponding element, and knowing it is vital for communication with elemental entities.
Deep Speech
- Origin: Aberrations
- Speakers: Mind flayers, beholders, aberrations
Deep Speech is used by aberrations like mind flayers and beholders. It relies more on telepathy than spoken words. The language lacks a formal script and is challenging for mortals to comprehend. Its structure reflects the otherworldly nature of its speakers. Scholars study Deep Speech to understand aberrant entities and their motives.
Sylvan
- Origin: Fey creatures
- Alphabet: Elvish
- Speakers: Fey creatures, dryads, satyrs
Sylvan is a complex and poetic language of the Feywild spoken by dryads and satyrs. The language uses the Elvish script for writing. Its structure reflects the whimsical and unpredictable nature of the fey. Understanding Sylvan is essential for those venturing into fey territories.
Undercommon
- Origin: Underdark traders
- Alphabet: Elvish
- Speakers: Drow, duergar, svirfneblin, Underdark inhabitants
Undercommon serves as the trade language of the Underdark. Various subterranean races, including drow, duergar, and svirfneblin, use it. The language employs the Elvish script for writing. Its structure facilitates commerce and negotiation in the Underdark's dangerous environment.
Gnoll
- Origin: Gnolls
- Alphabet: Common
- Speakers: Gnolls
Gnoll, the language of gnolls, is a harsh and guttural tongue resembling growls, barks, and snarls. It lacks a complex written form, but gnolls use symbols and markings to communicate. The language reflects their feral and savage nature, making it difficult for non-Gnolls to pronounce.
What language do gnolls speak in DnD?
Gnolls speak Gnoll, a language described as a mix of growls and barks. Some gnolls also understand Common, though often in a broken or simplified form.
What is the rarest language in DnD?
The rarest language in DnD is Deep Speech. It is spoken by aberrations like mind flayers and beholders. It originates from beings beyond mortal understanding and lacks a written form.
What are the most common DnD languages?
The most common DnD languages include Common, Elvish, Dwarvish, Goblin, Halfling, and Orc, as they are spoken by major humanoid races.
DnD languages shape the way adventurers interact with the world, from forging alliances to uncovering ancient secrets. Choosing the right language can open new opportunities in diplomacy, battle, or exploration.
