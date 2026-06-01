The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again addressed the outcome of its recent primaries ahead of the 2027 election

In a statement, the Abia state chapter of the party clarified that Erondu Uchenna Erondu won the party’s ticket for the Abia South Senatorial District

The party urged members of the party to disregard unverified reports regarding the outcome of its primaries

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has maintained that Erondu Uchenna Erondu won the party’s ticket for the Abia South Senatorial District for the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng previously reported that the APC announced the governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and other winners of its primaries in the state.

In a fresh statement issued by the APC and shared with Legit.ng on Monday, June 1, 2026, the party debunked narratives that in some quarters that Prince Paul Ikonne clinched the party’s senatorial ticket for Abia South.

Abia state APC chairman Chijioke Chukwu explains Prince Paul Ikonne did not win the Abia South senatorial ticket as rumoured.

Source: Twitter

APC clarifies rumours over Abia South Senatorial ticket

In the statement signed by Chijioke Chukwu, the Abia state chairman of the APC, the party described the narratives as “false claims intended to mislead party faithful and the general public.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC Senatorial Primary Election for Abia South Senatorial District was duly conducted on May 18, 2026, simultaneously across the sixty-five (65) wards of the district, in strict compliance with the Constitution and Guidelines of our great party,” Chukwu said.

The party added that the result of the exercise, as declared by Prof. Erasmus Cishak, the chairman of the national assembly primary election committee, showed that Erondu won with 15,982 votes, followed by Nyerere Chinenye Anyim with 4,022 votes, Hon. Dr. Blessing Nwagba with 4,556 votes, and Prince Paul Ikonne with 4,322 votes

"Having scored the highest number of votes by a wide margin, Hon. Erondu Uchenna Erondu (Jnr.) was duly declared the winner of the primary election and was subsequently issued the official Declaration of Result Form by Prof. Erasmus Cishak, Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee, in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution and Electoral Guidelines,” added.

Abia: APC upholds 2027 primary election outcome

The APC state chairman added that it would abide by the outcome of its primary election in the state, which produced candidates to contest in 2027 under the party.

Chukwu insisted that the “outcome of the primary election remains valid, lawful, and binding” and would be respected and upheld by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC as stipulated by the party’s established procedures governing party primaries.

Abia state APC chairman Chijioke Chukwu clears the air over narratives that Prince Paul Ikonne won the Abia South senatorial ticket.

Source: Twitter

The party advised members, as well as loyalists of Prince Paul Ikonne, to desist from spreading misinformation capable of creating confusion, disaffection, and unnecessary tension within the party.

Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu clinched the APC's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

He won the party's presidential primary election by a landslide to continue his re-election push amid moves by the opposition, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, to defeat him.

Source: Legit.ng