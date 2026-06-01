The US Mission in Nigeria stated that all prospective travellers to the US must undergo extensive interagency security screening before entry

US authorities said the vetting process was designed to identify individuals who could pose potential threats to national security

The mission reiterated that protecting American citizens remained a key objective behind the security checks conducted on visa applicants

The United States Mission in Nigeria has explained that visa applications submitted by Nigerians and other foreign nationals are subjected to extensive security screening involving multiple government agencies before travel approval is granted.

The US Mission in Nigeria said visa applicants are subjected to extensive interagency security checks. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The clarification was made in a statement posted on the mission's official X account, where it outlined the importance of the vetting process in safeguarding the country's national security interests.

According to the mission, all individuals seeking to travel to the United States are required to pass through a comprehensive review system designed to assess potential security risks before entry is approved.

Why do US visa applications undergo vetting?

The US Mission stated that interagency screening forms a critical part of the country's immigration and border security framework.

"Every prospective traveler to the United States undergoes extensive interagency security vetting."

The mission noted that the process is applied broadly to prospective travellers and is aimed at ensuring that those seeking entry meet security requirements established by US authorities.

Visa applicants are typically required to provide personal, travel and background information during the application process, which may be reviewed by relevant agencies as part of standard procedures.

Providing further insight into the rationale behind the screening measures, the mission said protecting American citizens remains a key consideration in decisions related to international travel and entry into the country.

"Prohibiting entry to the United States by those who might pose a threat to U.S. national security is key to protecting U.S. citizens at home."

U.S. embassy launches visa navigator for applicants

In another report, the United States Embassy in Abuja has introduced a Visa Navigator tool designed to help applicants find clear answers to common visa-related questions and identify the right channels for assistance.

The digital guide is aimed at reducing confusion around visa processes while improving access to official information for Nigerians seeking U.S. consular services.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has introduced a Visa Navigator to answer common visa questions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The embassy said the navigator directs users to relevant guidance based on their needs and helps them understand when and how to request further support.

Officials clarified that the tool functions strictly as an information guide and not as a substitute for formal visa applications or immigration procedures.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng