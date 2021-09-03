120+ dragonborn name suggestions for your newly created character

Dragonborn are a formidable species, both in terms of appearance and temperament. Dragonborn names sound very close to the Uruk names from Lord of the Rings. As a symbol of honor and pride, a dragonborn name often appears with clan names before their first names. It applies to both female and male dragonborn.

Dragonborn were not classified among the original staple race of Dungeons and Dragons. However, they were introduced as supplementary transformations in the third edition. To learn more about D&D dragonborn names, look at this list of names to help you brainstorm the perfectly proper name for your character.

Awesome DnD dragonborn names

Sometimes, the most challenging part about gaming or writing a fantasy story is finding the correct names. Below are some beautiful dragonborn names from Dungeons & Dragons:

Agoshyrvor: The "Verdant" dragon

The "Verdant" dragon Anwir Dupretiskava: The "Sublime Potenate" dragon

The "Sublime Potenate" dragon Araugauthos: The "Bluetalon" dragon

The "Bluetalon" dragon Azarvilandral: The "Shard" dragon

The "Shard" dragon Calathanorgoth: The "Old One" dragon

The "Old One" dragon Constulgrael: The Water King dragon

The Water King dragon Daurgothoth: A dragon that is a creeping doom

A dragon that is a creeping doom Goarulskul: A black dragon

A black dragon Hethcypressarvil: The Cypress the Black dragon

The Cypress the Black dragon Karselridrith: The "Brightstrike" dragon

The "Brightstrike" dragon Kazmil-urshula-kelloakizilian: The Beast of the Bog dragon

The Beast of the Bog dragon Khaasxarax: The "Slayer Ebon" dragon

The "Slayer Ebon" dragon Lymrith: The "Doom of the Desert" dragon status

The "Doom of the Desert" dragon status Lorragauth: The "Chained Wyrm" dragon

The "Chained Wyrm" dragon Malygris: The "Suzerain of Anauroch" dragon

The "Suzerain of Anauroch" dragon Naxorlytaalsxar: The "Terror Tenebrous" dragon

The "Terror Tenebrous" dragon Olothontor: The "Minstrel Wyrm" dragon

The "Minstrel Wyrm" dragon Rhoaringoarh: The "Old Roar-and-Gore" dragon

The "Old Roar-and-Gore" dragon Sablaxaahl: A dragon with three horns

A dragon with three horns Sjachmalsvir: The "Sun Swallower" dragon

Cool dragonborn names from Skyrim and DnD

If you are finding it difficult to choose the perfect dragonborn names for your favorite characters, the lists below contain some Dragonborn city names from Skyrim and Dungeons & Dragons:

Alohull: A city for the Belarrak dragon clan

A city for the Belarrak dragon clan Aranghthal: A mobile settlement in Relmaur, Laerakond

A mobile settlement in Relmaur, Laerakond Arush Vayem: An isolated village in the Smoking Mountains

An isolated village in the Smoking Mountains Bodrough: A city for the Churirajachi dragon clan

A city for the Churirajachi dragon clan Ceehmore: A city for the Linxakasendalor dragon clan

A city for the Linxakasendalor dragon clan Curg: A city for the Clethtinthtiallor dragon clan

A city for the Clethtinthtiallor dragon clan Dason: A city for the Daardendrien dragons

A city for the Daardendrien dragons Djerad Kethendi: A fortress near the Alamber Sea

A fortress near the Alamber Sea Djerad Kusold: A forted city in Melabrauth

A forted city in Melabrauth Eymont: A city for the Prexijandilin dragon clan

A city for the Prexijandilin dragon clan Gamond: A city for the Fenkenkabradon dragons

A city for the Fenkenkabradon dragons Harglast: A Dragonborn 5e spartan stone city in Laerakond

A Dragonborn 5e spartan stone city in Laerakond Harone Thar: A Dragonborn settlement in Relmaur

A Dragonborn settlement in Relmaur Lul: A city for the Jalt dragon clan

A city for the Jalt dragon clan Oitbus: A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons

A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons Relmaur: A Barrier Realm, a small kingdom in the Howling Mountains region

A Barrier Realm, a small kingdom in the Howling Mountains region Ruinspoke: A warrior's city on the border of Tymanther and Mulhorand

A warrior's city on the border of Tymanther and Mulhorand Shaeford: A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan

A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan Sulens: A city for the Verthisathurgiesh dragons

A city for the Verthisathurgiesh dragons Tymanchebar: A province in Skelkor, Laerakond

Female dragonborn names

There are so many epic dragonborn names for female characters. Look at some of the dragonborn female names you should consider:

Anastasia: (Greek ) Resurrection

(Greek ) Resurrection Arihime: (Japanese) A weaver princess

(Japanese) A weaver princess Arush Ashuak: A village near Ash Lake in the Tymanther region

A village near Ash Lake in the Tymanther region Asherah: (Phoenician) The grove

(Phoenician) The grove Bellatrix: (Latin root) A warrior

(Latin root) A warrior Boruta: (Slavic) A demon that rules the forests

(Slavic) A demon that rules the forests Cloni: A city for the Ophinshtalajiir dragons

A city for the Ophinshtalajiir dragons Darina: (Slavic) A present

(Slavic) A present Djerad Thymar: A fortress in the capital city of Tymanther

A fortress in the capital city of Tymanther Elishat: (Phoenician) A wanderer

(Phoenician) A wanderer Empusa: (Greek) One who has one leg

(Greek) One who has one leg Fariedah: (Arabic) A unique and a trustworthy being

(Arabic) A unique and a trustworthy being Keziah: (Hebrew) The tree bark

(Hebrew) The tree bark Myshon: (Hebrew) Godly

(Hebrew) Godly Nyssa: (Greek) A goal

(Greek) A goal Osaford: A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan

A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan Rokthorl: A city in the Relmaur

A city in the Relmaur Soit: A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons

A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons Vyara: (Bulgarian/Latin) The faithful one

(Bulgarian/Latin) The faithful one Zafira: (Arabic) depicts success

Male dragonborn names

Most male dragonborn names often sound mythical, especially ancient ones. Have a look at the male dragonborn names listed below. You might find a cool name for a male dragonborn that fits your character:

Adrammelek: (Hebrew) meaning magnificent king

(Hebrew) meaning magnificent king Arush: (Sanskrit) Conveying the rays of the sun

(Sanskrit) Conveying the rays of the sun Baalmelgart: (Phoenician) meaning god of storms

(Phoenician) meaning god of storms Cadmus: (Greek) A dragon's tooth

(Greek) A dragon's tooth Diedrich: (Germanic) A powerful ruler

(Germanic) A powerful ruler Hrothgar: (Germanic) The glorious one

(Germanic) The glorious one Itthobaal: (Phoenician) god is by his side

(Phoenician) god is by his side Jehoshaphat: (Hebrew origin) meaning god has judged

(Hebrew origin) meaning god has judged Keixilani: (Slavic) A child of heaven

(Slavic) A child of heaven Luz: Dragons that see the light in the darkness

Dragons that see the light in the darkness Mannix: (Galic) The monk

(Galic) The monk Marrkuh: (Finnish) Warlike

(Finnish) Warlike Nazgul: (Urdu) A pretty flower

(Urdu) A pretty flower Rayearth : (Sanskrit origin) Lord Brahma

: (Sanskrit origin) Lord Brahma Resheph: (Phoenician) meaning lord of plagues

(Phoenician) meaning lord of plagues Shammael: (Hebrew) Venom of god

(Hebrew) Venom of god Stallard: A valiant dragonborn clan

A valiant dragonborn clan Stout: A dragonborn clan of brave or powerful men

A dragonborn clan of brave or powerful men Tymanther: A displaced city in Tymanchebar

A displaced city in Tymanchebar Yuvarax: (Hindi origin) meaning a young king

Famous dragonborn clan names

You can adopt plenty of dragon surnames when playing a dragon character in a fantasy game. These last names belong to different dragon clans. Have a look at the following Dragonborn names. It will help you discover some of the famous clan names you can give dragon characters in your fantasy game:

Alarie: A powerful dragon clan

A powerful dragon clan Albertine: A noble dragon clan

A noble dragon clan Angelo: An angel-like dragon clan

An angel-like dragon clan Auguste: A dragon clan favored with good omens

A dragon clan favored with good omens Bellamy: A friendly dragon clan

A friendly dragon clan Boone: A dragon clan of blessings and goodness

A dragon clan of blessings and goodness Callahan: A bright-headed dragon clan

A bright-headed dragon clan Callisto: A beautiful dragonborn clan

A beautiful dragonborn clan Cyprus: A dragon clan surname from Dungeons and Dragons

A dragon clan surname from Damaris: A gentle race of white dragons

A gentle race of white dragons Devin: Those who believe in divine excellence

Those who believe in divine excellence Dillon: The loyal ones

The loyal ones Elro: A clan that believes in a god

A clan that believes in a god Ellis: Those who are benevolent

Those who are benevolent Fay: A dragonborn clan with supernatural powers

A dragonborn clan with supernatural powers Festus: A joyful dragonborn clan

A joyful dragonborn clan Frederick : A peaceful Dragonborn clan

: A peaceful Dragonborn clan Godfrey: A clan that believes in goodness

A clan that believes in goodness Hale: A clan of heroes

A clan of heroes Kami: A clan of highborn dragons

A clan of highborn dragons Light: A clan of happy and cheerful dragons

A clan of happy and cheerful dragons Lord: A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class)

A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class) Lyon: A family of brave and fierce warriors

A family of brave and fierce warriors May: A clan that believes in new springs of hope

A clan that believes in new springs of hope Menken: A family of comforters

A family of comforters Sealey: Those who often rejoice

Those who often rejoice Selman: A clan of jovial and fortunate warriors

A clan of jovial and fortunate warriors Simmons: Those who protect

Those who protect Omega: A clan that sees a new beginning in an ending

A clan that sees a new beginning in an ending Palmer: A family of holy dragons

Dragonborn last names with evil meanings

Some dragonborn last names depict darkness, death, and other sad meanings. If you want to play such roles in a fantasy game, you can pick one of these cool names for your character:

Achlys: A clan that believes in darkness

A clan that believes in darkness Azvameth: Those who believe in death

Those who believe in death Ambrogio: A vampire that is a legend

A vampire that is a legend Bacia: Those who survived death

Those who survived death Carmilla: Believer of vampires

Believer of vampires Drystan: A lineage that overcame pain

A lineage that overcame pain Kek: The god of darkness inspires

The god of darkness inspires Keket: A female clan that the goddess of death inspires

A female clan that the goddess of death inspires Krueger: Boogeyman Freddie Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street

Boogeyman Freddie Krueger from Mabus: Death castle's ruler

Death castle's ruler Manson: A murderer

A murderer Morvayn: The Redoran burial ground

The Redoran burial ground Miglė: (Lithuanian) Mist

(Lithuanian) Mist Myers: Michael Meyers from the Halloween movie series

Michael Meyers from the movie series Nephele: (Greek) Cloudy

(Greek) Cloudy Sephtis: Associated with eternal death

Associated with eternal death Torrance: The villain from The Shining movie

The villain from The Shining movie Ulen: The dunmer burial ground under the town temple

The dunmer burial ground under the town temple Waervaerendor: The "Rapacious Raider" dragon

The "Rapacious Raider" dragon Wilkes: The villain from the Misery novel

Unisex dragonborn names

You can also consider names that fit both male and female dragons. Here are beautiful unisex dragonborn names for dragonborn characters that do not conform to a specific gender:

Danbala: (Haitian Creole) meaning the sky god

(Haitian Creole) meaning the sky god Daggerfall: One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock

One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock Eckanem: The source of greatness

The source of greatness Falkreath: One of the cities in Skyrim

One of the cities in Skyrim Fucanglong: (Mandarin) The dragon treasure

(Mandarin) The dragon treasure Hezekiah: (Hebrew origin) Fortitude from god

(Hebrew origin) Fortitude from god Hla Oad: The Bitter Coast of various dragonborn clans

The Bitter Coast of various dragonborn clans Iseul: (Korean) Dew-born

(Korean) Dew-born Jezreel: (Hebrew) Sown by god

(Hebrew) Sown by god Mournhold: The capital city of Morrowind

The capital city of Morrowind Nakshatra: A particular heavenly body

A particular heavenly body Paihthoon: (Thai) A dragon's eye

(Thai) A dragon's eye Rihad: A port city in Hammerfell

A port city in Hammerfell Saluuknir: The "Blue Vishap" dragon

The "Blue Vishap" dragon Sapphiraktar: The "Blue" dragon

The "Blue" dragon Thauglorimorgorus: The "Black Doom" or the purple dragon

The "Black Doom" or the purple dragon Throstulgrael: A velvet dragon

A velvet dragon Umut: (Turkish) Being hopeful

(Turkish) Being hopeful Voaraghamanthar: The "Black Death" dragon

The "Black Death" dragon Vrondahorevos: The "Lightning dance" dragon

Funny dragonborn names

You can also choose dragonborn names that sound funny or have funny meanings. Here are some of the funny dragon names for a male or female dragon character:

Bustler: One who bustles

One who bustles Taunter: One who annoys others

One who annoys others Thiaruc: A dragon clan of priestesses

A dragon clan of priestesses Tolin: Dragons that are trolls

Dragons that are trolls Treecrumbler: One who trembles

One who trembles Atlassian: A small tribe

A small tribe Garandorn: Colours of a notorious clan

Colours of a notorious clan Gemara: A clan of Tymanther from Dungeons and Dragons

A clan of Tymanther from Ibeig: Those whose breath is a weapon

Those whose breath is a weapon Jalt: Clans that look after the Tymanther and Mulhorand bridges

Clans that look after the Tymanther and Mulhorand bridges Kanjentellequor: Wizards

Wizards Travek: One who adores art and jewel

One who adores art and jewel Treg: Clans that engage in mining activities

Clans that engage in mining activities Trouwunax: The lineage that is proficient in spell-casting

The lineage that is proficient in spell-casting Urlingscar: A ruling tribe

A ruling tribe Verthisathurgiesh: Centrally-placed clan

Centrally-placed clan Vkriss: A family that shows interest in politics

A family that shows interest in politics Zorskan: Those with the ability to yell

Those with the ability to yell Zorvroth: A lineage of priests

A lineage of priests Zorhadur: One who can absorb slain dragon souls

Famous dragonborn names

Most dragonborn names are inspired by famous dragon characters mentioned in folklore. The following list of dragonborn cities and surnames can help you find the perfect name for your character:

Alexstarsza: The defender of the people

The defender of the people Ancalagon: (Sindarin) The mightiest dragon ever known

(Sindarin) The mightiest dragon ever known Auridon: A dragon clan from an island in the Summerset Isles

A dragon clan from an island in the Summerset Isles Dawn: A new start/life

A new start/life Glaedr: Glider

Glider Kalameet: (Punjabi) A friend who is an art enthusiast

(Punjabi) A friend who is an art enthusiast Paarthurnax: (Dovahzul) meaning one who is cruel but prosperous

(Dovahzul) meaning one who is cruel but prosperous Severin: A large home on the outskirts of the town

A large home on the outskirts of the town Urthemiel: (German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle

(German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle Valas: A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan

A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan Vlarith: A city for the Travek dragons

A city for the Travek dragons Vromore: A city for dragons that do not belong to any clan

A city for dragons that do not belong to any clan Vlisey: A city for the Verthisathurgiesh Mehen dragons

A city for the Verthisathurgiesh Mehen dragons Wayrest: One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock

One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock Ylaephis: A city for the Tlassian dragons

A city for the Tlassian dragons Yrebus: A city for the Zerath dragon clan

A city for the Zerath dragon clan Yrinas: A city for the Daardendrien Nijana dragon clan

A city for the Daardendrien Nijana dragon clan Zens: A city for the Vishva dragons

A city for the Vishva dragons Zlando: A city for the Daardendrien Balasar dragon clan

A city for the Daardendrien Balasar dragon clan Zlidron: A city for the Thuchir dragon clan

How do dragonborn names work?

Dragons get their names at birth; the clan name comes first as a mark of respect and honor.

Do dragonborn have surnames?

Instead of having dragonborn surnames, dragonborn use clan identities as their last names. Here are some dragonborn last names with evil meanings that you can consider for your character in a fantasy story:

Alarie: A powerful dragon clan

A powerful dragon clan Kami: A clan of highborn members

A clan of highborn members Light: A dragonborn clan of happy and cheerful members

A dragonborn clan of happy and cheerful members Lord: A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class)

A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class) Lyon: A family of brave and fierce warriors

A family of brave and fierce warriors Paarthurnax: (Dovahzul) One who is cruel but prosperous

(Dovahzul) One who is cruel but prosperous Severin: A large home on the outskirts of the town

A large home on the outskirts of the town Urthemiel: (German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle

(German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle Valas: A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan

A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan Vlarith: A city for the Travek dragons

How do you pick a dragonborn name?

Pick a surname from a dragon clan you wish your fantasy character belongs to. Your second name should describe the behavior, appearance, or mission of the dragon character you are playing in the fantasy game.

Most dragonborn names originate from which language?

Most dragonborn names originate from Japan, Korea, China, Greece, Germany, and Italy.

What is the name of the dragonborn in The Elder Scrolls?

Dovahkiin (Laat-Dovah-Kiin) is the main character and protagonist of The Elder Scrolls vs. Skyrim.

There are so many dragonborn names to choose from. Whether your character in a fantasy story or game is female or a male, rest assured that you will find a fitting name for them from the compiled lists above.

