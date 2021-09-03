120+ dragonborn name suggestions for your newly created character
Dragonborn are a formidable species, both in terms of appearance and temperament. Dragonborn names sound very close to the Uruk names from Lord of the Rings. As a symbol of honor and pride, a dragonborn name often appears with clan names before their first names. It applies to both female and male dragonborn.
Dragonborn were not classified among the original staple race of Dungeons and Dragons. However, they were introduced as supplementary transformations in the third edition. To learn more about D&D dragonborn names, look at this list of names to help you brainstorm the perfectly proper name for your character.
Awesome DnD dragonborn names
Sometimes, the most challenging part about gaming or writing a fantasy story is finding the correct names. Below are some beautiful dragonborn names from Dungeons & Dragons:
- Agoshyrvor: The "Verdant" dragon
- Anwir Dupretiskava: The "Sublime Potenate" dragon
- Araugauthos: The "Bluetalon" dragon
- Azarvilandral: The "Shard" dragon
- Calathanorgoth: The "Old One" dragon
- Constulgrael: The Water King dragon
- Daurgothoth: A dragon that is a creeping doom
- Goarulskul: A black dragon
- Hethcypressarvil: The Cypress the Black dragon
- Karselridrith: The "Brightstrike" dragon
- Kazmil-urshula-kelloakizilian: The Beast of the Bog dragon
- Khaasxarax: The "Slayer Ebon" dragon
- Lymrith: The "Doom of the Desert" dragon status
- Lorragauth: The "Chained Wyrm" dragon
- Malygris: The "Suzerain of Anauroch" dragon
- Naxorlytaalsxar: The "Terror Tenebrous" dragon
- Olothontor: The "Minstrel Wyrm" dragon
- Rhoaringoarh: The "Old Roar-and-Gore" dragon
- Sablaxaahl: A dragon with three horns
- Sjachmalsvir: The "Sun Swallower" dragon
Cool dragonborn names from Skyrim and DnD
If you are finding it difficult to choose the perfect dragonborn names for your favorite characters, the lists below contain some Dragonborn city names from Skyrim and Dungeons & Dragons:
- Alohull: A city for the Belarrak dragon clan
- Aranghthal: A mobile settlement in Relmaur, Laerakond
- Arush Vayem: An isolated village in the Smoking Mountains
- Bodrough: A city for the Churirajachi dragon clan
- Ceehmore: A city for the Linxakasendalor dragon clan
- Curg: A city for the Clethtinthtiallor dragon clan
- Dason: A city for the Daardendrien dragons
- Djerad Kethendi: A fortress near the Alamber Sea
- Djerad Kusold: A forted city in Melabrauth
- Eymont: A city for the Prexijandilin dragon clan
- Gamond: A city for the Fenkenkabradon dragons
- Harglast: A Dragonborn 5e spartan stone city in Laerakond
- Harone Thar: A Dragonborn settlement in Relmaur
- Lul: A city for the Jalt dragon clan
- Oitbus: A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons
- Relmaur: A Barrier Realm, a small kingdom in the Howling Mountains region
- Ruinspoke: A warrior's city on the border of Tymanther and Mulhorand
- Shaeford: A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan
- Sulens: A city for the Verthisathurgiesh dragons
- Tymanchebar: A province in Skelkor, Laerakond
Female dragonborn names
There are so many epic dragonborn names for female characters. Look at some of the dragonborn female names you should consider:
- Anastasia: (Greek ) Resurrection
- Arihime: (Japanese) A weaver princess
- Arush Ashuak: A village near Ash Lake in the Tymanther region
- Asherah: (Phoenician) The grove
- Bellatrix: (Latin root) A warrior
- Boruta: (Slavic) A demon that rules the forests
- Cloni: A city for the Ophinshtalajiir dragons
- Darina: (Slavic) A present
- Djerad Thymar: A fortress in the capital city of Tymanther
- Elishat: (Phoenician) A wanderer
- Empusa: (Greek) One who has one leg
- Fariedah: (Arabic) A unique and a trustworthy being
- Keziah: (Hebrew) The tree bark
- Myshon: (Hebrew) Godly
- Nyssa: (Greek) A goal
- Osaford: A city for the Kepeshkmolik dragon clan
- Rokthorl: A city in the Relmaur
- Soit: A city for the Kanjentellequor dragons
- Vyara: (Bulgarian/Latin) The faithful one
- Zafira: (Arabic) depicts success
Male dragonborn names
Most male dragonborn names often sound mythical, especially ancient ones. Have a look at the male dragonborn names listed below. You might find a cool name for a male dragonborn that fits your character:
- Adrammelek: (Hebrew) meaning magnificent king
- Arush: (Sanskrit) Conveying the rays of the sun
- Baalmelgart: (Phoenician) meaning god of storms
- Cadmus: (Greek) A dragon's tooth
- Diedrich: (Germanic) A powerful ruler
- Hrothgar: (Germanic) The glorious one
- Itthobaal: (Phoenician) god is by his side
- Jehoshaphat: (Hebrew origin) meaning god has judged
- Keixilani: (Slavic) A child of heaven
- Luz: Dragons that see the light in the darkness
- Mannix: (Galic) The monk
- Marrkuh: (Finnish) Warlike
- Nazgul: (Urdu) A pretty flower
- Rayearth: (Sanskrit origin) Lord Brahma
- Resheph: (Phoenician) meaning lord of plagues
- Shammael: (Hebrew) Venom of god
- Stallard: A valiant dragonborn clan
- Stout: A dragonborn clan of brave or powerful men
- Tymanther: A displaced city in Tymanchebar
- Yuvarax: (Hindi origin) meaning a young king
Famous dragonborn clan names
You can adopt plenty of dragon surnames when playing a dragon character in a fantasy game. These last names belong to different dragon clans. Have a look at the following Dragonborn names. It will help you discover some of the famous clan names you can give dragon characters in your fantasy game:
- Alarie: A powerful dragon clan
- Albertine: A noble dragon clan
- Angelo: An angel-like dragon clan
- Auguste: A dragon clan favored with good omens
- Bellamy: A friendly dragon clan
- Boone: A dragon clan of blessings and goodness
- Callahan: A bright-headed dragon clan
- Callisto: A beautiful dragonborn clan
- Cyprus: A dragon clan surname from Dungeons and Dragons
- Damaris: A gentle race of white dragons
- Devin: Those who believe in divine excellence
- Dillon: The loyal ones
- Elro: A clan that believes in a god
- Ellis: Those who are benevolent
- Fay: A dragonborn clan with supernatural powers
- Festus: A joyful dragonborn clan
- Frederick: A peaceful Dragonborn clan
- Godfrey: A clan that believes in goodness
- Hale: A clan of heroes
- Kami: A clan of highborn dragons
- Light: A clan of happy and cheerful dragons
- Lord: A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class)
- Lyon: A family of brave and fierce warriors
- May: A clan that believes in new springs of hope
- Menken: A family of comforters
- Sealey: Those who often rejoice
- Selman: A clan of jovial and fortunate warriors
- Simmons: Those who protect
- Omega: A clan that sees a new beginning in an ending
- Palmer: A family of holy dragons
Dragonborn last names with evil meanings
Some dragonborn last names depict darkness, death, and other sad meanings. If you want to play such roles in a fantasy game, you can pick one of these cool names for your character:
- Achlys: A clan that believes in darkness
- Azvameth: Those who believe in death
- Ambrogio: A vampire that is a legend
- Bacia: Those who survived death
- Carmilla: Believer of vampires
- Drystan: A lineage that overcame pain
- Kek: The god of darkness inspires
- Keket: A female clan that the goddess of death inspires
- Krueger: Boogeyman Freddie Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Mabus: Death castle's ruler
- Manson: A murderer
- Morvayn: The Redoran burial ground
- Miglė: (Lithuanian) Mist
- Myers: Michael Meyers from the Halloween movie series
- Nephele: (Greek) Cloudy
- Sephtis: Associated with eternal death
- Torrance: The villain from The Shining movie
- Ulen: The dunmer burial ground under the town temple
- Waervaerendor: The "Rapacious Raider" dragon
- Wilkes: The villain from the Misery novel
Unisex dragonborn names
You can also consider names that fit both male and female dragons. Here are beautiful unisex dragonborn names for dragonborn characters that do not conform to a specific gender:
- Danbala: (Haitian Creole) meaning the sky god
- Daggerfall: One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock
- Eckanem: The source of greatness
- Falkreath: One of the cities in Skyrim
- Fucanglong: (Mandarin) The dragon treasure
- Hezekiah: (Hebrew origin) Fortitude from god
- Hla Oad: The Bitter Coast of various dragonborn clans
- Iseul: (Korean) Dew-born
- Jezreel: (Hebrew) Sown by god
- Mournhold: The capital city of Morrowind
- Nakshatra: A particular heavenly body
- Paihthoon: (Thai) A dragon's eye
- Rihad: A port city in Hammerfell
- Saluuknir: The "Blue Vishap" dragon
- Sapphiraktar: The "Blue" dragon
- Thauglorimorgorus: The "Black Doom" or the purple dragon
- Throstulgrael: A velvet dragon
- Umut: (Turkish) Being hopeful
- Voaraghamanthar: The "Black Death" dragon
- Vrondahorevos: The "Lightning dance" dragon
Funny dragonborn names
You can also choose dragonborn names that sound funny or have funny meanings. Here are some of the funny dragon names for a male or female dragon character:
- Bustler: One who bustles
- Taunter: One who annoys others
- Thiaruc: A dragon clan of priestesses
- Tolin: Dragons that are trolls
- Treecrumbler: One who trembles
- Atlassian: A small tribe
- Garandorn: Colours of a notorious clan
- Gemara: A clan of Tymanther from Dungeons and Dragons
- Ibeig: Those whose breath is a weapon
- Jalt: Clans that look after the Tymanther and Mulhorand bridges
- Kanjentellequor: Wizards
- Travek: One who adores art and jewel
- Treg: Clans that engage in mining activities
- Trouwunax: The lineage that is proficient in spell-casting
- Urlingscar: A ruling tribe
- Verthisathurgiesh: Centrally-placed clan
- Vkriss: A family that shows interest in politics
- Zorskan: Those with the ability to yell
- Zorvroth: A lineage of priests
- Zorhadur: One who can absorb slain dragon souls
Famous dragonborn names
Most dragonborn names are inspired by famous dragon characters mentioned in folklore. The following list of dragonborn cities and surnames can help you find the perfect name for your character:
- Alexstarsza: The defender of the people
- Ancalagon: (Sindarin) The mightiest dragon ever known
- Auridon: A dragon clan from an island in the Summerset Isles
- Dawn: A new start/life
- Glaedr: Glider
- Kalameet: (Punjabi) A friend who is an art enthusiast
- Paarthurnax: (Dovahzul) meaning one who is cruel but prosperous
- Severin: A large home on the outskirts of the town
- Urthemiel: (German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle
- Valas: A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan
- Vlarith: A city for the Travek dragons
- Vromore: A city for dragons that do not belong to any clan
- Vlisey: A city for the Verthisathurgiesh Mehen dragons
- Wayrest: One of the eight kingdoms in High Rock
- Ylaephis: A city for the Tlassian dragons
- Yrebus: A city for the Zerath dragon clan
- Yrinas: A city for the Daardendrien Nijana dragon clan
- Zens: A city for the Vishva dragons
- Zlando: A city for the Daardendrien Balasar dragon clan
- Zlidron: A city for the Thuchir dragon clan
How do dragonborn names work?
Dragons get their names at birth; the clan name comes first as a mark of respect and honor.
Do dragonborn have surnames?
Instead of having dragonborn surnames, dragonborn use clan identities as their last names. Here are some dragonborn last names with evil meanings that you can consider for your character in a fantasy story:
- Alarie: A powerful dragon clan
- Kami: A clan of highborn members
- Light: A dragonborn clan of happy and cheerful members
- Lord: A dragonborn clan of fighters (the best class)
- Lyon: A family of brave and fierce warriors
- Paarthurnax: (Dovahzul) One who is cruel but prosperous
- Severin: A large home on the outskirts of the town
- Urthemiel: (German/Anglo-Saxon) meaning a primordial eagle
- Valas: A city for the Urlingsca dragon clan
- Vlarith: A city for the Travek dragons
How do you pick a dragonborn name?
Pick a surname from a dragon clan you wish your fantasy character belongs to. Your second name should describe the behavior, appearance, or mission of the dragon character you are playing in the fantasy game.
Most dragonborn names originate from which language?
Most dragonborn names originate from Japan, Korea, China, Greece, Germany, and Italy.
What is the name of the dragonborn in The Elder Scrolls?
Dovahkiin (Laat-Dovah-Kiin) is the main character and protagonist of The Elder Scrolls vs. Skyrim.
There are so many dragonborn names to choose from. Whether your character in a fantasy story or game is female or a male, rest assured that you will find a fitting name for them from the compiled lists above.
Legit.ng published an article with pet snake names. Many perceive snakes as fierce and dangerous, but some find them interesting enough to be tamed as pets.
They also give them pet names that match their sizes, species, and colors. There are lots of incredible pet snake names you can give your slithering friend. Read the article to find the perfect name for your pet.
Source: Legit.ng