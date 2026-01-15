The Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba's school fees are structured to support both civilian and military students pursuing careers in healthcare. Tuition costs to the school range from ₦1,250 to ₦10,000, according to the school's website, with total costs ranging from ₦650,000 for the 100 Level and ₦550,000 for the 200 Level and higher academic levels.

Key takeaways

Basic tuition fees for the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba, range from ₦650,000 for 100 level and ₦550,000 for higher academic levels.

Basic tuition fees per session are categorised by program, with Community Nursing at ₦10,000, ND/HND Nursing at ₦1,250, and the B.NSc. Nursing degree at ₦5,000.

at ₦10,000, at ₦1,250, and the at ₦5,000. Acceptance fees and screening fees at NACON are ₦20,000 and ₦22,500, respectively.

Candidates seeking entry to the military school must have five O-Level credits in core sciences and meet JAMB cut-off marks of 200 for B.NSc., 160 for ND/HND, and 130 for Community Nursing.

A complete guide of Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba school fees

The Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba's school fees range between ₦550,000 and ₦600,000 to accommodate new and returning students. Information on the school's fee structure is restricted and is provided upon admission.

Tuition fees vary depending on your level of study, faculty, and chosen programme. Below is a provisional breakdown of the amounts payable by new and returning students across various courses of study, as per the school's official website.

Course Fee in Naira Duration (years) Community Nursing ₦10,000 2 ND/HND Nursing Programme ₦1,250 4 B.NSc. Nursing ₦5,000 5

On social media groups for both alumni and current students, learners reveal that the annual tuition for 100-level civilian students is ₦80,000 and the total cost is ₦550,000. Post-UTME screening examination application forms needed for admission cost ₦22,500.

Additional costs for new students include indexing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, typically paid after the first semester examinations. Here is a breakdown of the NACON fee structure;

Item Fee in Naira Acceptance fees ₦20,000 Accommodation fees ₦60,000 Medical screening ₦40,000 Student handbook ₦5,000 Procedure manual ₦7,000 Student ID card ₦5,000 Matriculation fees ₦20,000 Library ₦10,000 Internal examination ₦30,000 Sports/NISON games ₦15,000 Uniform ₦20,000 a pair Results verification ₦5,000 Computer charges ₦10,000 Journal ₦5,000 Nursing/midwifery tools ₦30,000 Laboratory use ₦15,000 Healthcare insurance ₦40,000 Sanitation fees ₦60,000 Clinical postings ₦73,000 Re-sit/carryover examinations ₦5,000 per paper

Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba's school fees payment procedure

Fee payment at the Nigerian military university is done directly through bank transfers. Have a look at the details you need when paying your tuition fees.

Bank : Sterling Bank

: Sterling Bank Account name : College of Nursing Transit

: College of Nursing Transit Account number: 0063765864

Once paid, admitted candidates must present the Sterling Bank deposit slip. You will then receive the official receipt of payment from the College Finance Office. This generated receipt will be needed for verification and clearance and must therefore be kept safe. Late payment of school fees attracts a monthly penalty of 5% of the annual tuition fee.

A look at the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba's courses

The Nigerian Army College of Nursing (NACON) was formed in partnership with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on 17 October 2022. The Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba, offers four courses in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences. These courses include;

B.NSc. Nursing

National Diploma (ND) Nursing

Higher National Diploma (HND) Nursing

Community Nursing

Explore the Nigeria Army College of Nursing, Yaba admission requirements

Admission to NACON is open for candidates who have completed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board. To complete the registration, you will be required to attach your O-Level results, secondary school testimonial, birth certificate, certificate of origin, and passport photograph. You will also need to include your UTME results.

B.NSc. Nursing programme

On 13 June 2025, the nursing college held its inaugural matriculation ceremony for the first cohort of Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.) students. Here is everything you will need to apply to the course:

A minimum of 5 credits in their O-level result (WASSCE, GCE, NECO), which must include English language, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology, at one sitting. Must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years by the year of application. Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth. Must have sat for UTME in the year before application and scored a minimum of 200 marks. NACON must be your first choice institution. This can be changed at any JAMB CBT centre.

Community Nursing and ND/HND Nursing programmes

In 2025, the military college began admitting civilians, military, and paramilitary personnel for its National Diploma, Higher National Diploma, and Community Nursing programmes. In addition to being a Nigerian citizen between 18 and 25 years, he is what you will need:

A minimum of 5 credits in their O-level result (WASSCE, GCE, NECO), which must include English language, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology, at not more than two sittings Must have sat for the UTME in the year before application A minimum of 160 marks for the ND and HND Nursing programmes. A minimum of 130 marks for the Community Nursing (CN) programme

Explore the Nigeria Army College of Nursing, Yaba admission procedure

Admission to NACON requires prospective candidates to complete post-UTME screening. Once admission has been announced, application forms will be available at the school portal or website and the office of the registrar of the college, each costing about ₦22,500.

The dates and venue for the examination will be communicated through the university's official social media pages. Once complete, the results of the screening examination will be sent to each candidate via SMS with details of the admission process.

How do you qualify for the Nigeria Army College of Nursing, Yaba?

To qualify for NACON, you must be a Nigerian citizen by birth, aged between 18 and 25 years old. Prospective candidates will generally need 5 O-Level credits in English, maths, physics, chemistry, and biology in one sitting for B.NSc. Nursing and, at not more than two sittings for Community Nursing, ND, and HND Nursing programmes.

What is the cut-off mark for the Nigerian Army College of Nursing 2025?

The minimum JAMB scores for the Nigerian Army College of Nursing range between 130 and 200 marks. The college is also one of the top Nigerian universities that accept 160 cut-off marks for ND and HND Nursing programmes.

What are the school fees of the Nigerian Army College of Nursing?

According to the school's website, tuition fees for the nursing college range between ₦1,250 and ₦10,000. However, alumni and student comments on Facebook suggest that the total school fees are ₦650,000 for 100-Level and ₦550,000 for 200-Level and higher academic levels.

Is the Nigerian Army College of Nursing form out for 2026?

As of January 2026, screening forms for the 2026/2027 session have been advertised on the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba School portal and website.

Understanding the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba school fees is essential for prospective students to plan their finances for the 2026/2027 academic year. The total tuition fees range between ₦550,000 and ₦600,000. By meeting the UTME requirements and following the official screening process, any civilian, military, or paramilitary personnel can secure their place in one of Nigeria's top military institutions.

