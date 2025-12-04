American University of Nigeria school fees are approximately ₦2.4 million per academic year, depending on your housing and meal plan choices. The university uses a unified tuition structure of ₦1,221,000 per semester for all undergraduate courses. Understanding these costs helps you to plan effectively before beginning your studies at the institution.

American University of Nigeria school fees for all courses and how to make payments

American University of Nigeria school fees for undergraduate studies

American University of Nigeria school fees for undergraduate studies vary by programme and level. The fees cover tuition, accommodation, and essential services. Understanding the structure helps you to plan your finances effectively.

Tuition fees

The American University of Nigeria charges the same tuition fees for all undergraduate courses, whether you are a new or returning student. The fee structure is simple and easy to understand. Below is a clear breakdown of the amounts payable.

Tuition Fall 2025 Spring 2026 Total Tuition (15 credits @ ₦81,400 /credit) ₦1,221,000 ₦1,221,000 ₦2,442,000 Tuition (for law, flat rate) ₦1,221,000 ₦1,221,000 ₦2,442,000

Note that for a standard 15-credit load per semester, tuition is ₦2,442,000 per academic year. Additional credits are charged at ₦81,400 per credit (except for law, which remains a flat rate) for students taking more than 15 credits per semester (extra-credit load).

American University of Nigeria accommodation fees

The American University of Nigeria provides comfortable on-campus accommodation for students who prefer to live within the university environment. Its housing options are designed to offer safety, convenience, and easy access to academic facilities. The approved housing fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are listed below.

Housing Fall semester Spring semester Total Double room with facilities ₦487,500 ₦487,500 ₦975,000 Double room without facilities ₦342,000 ₦342,000 ₦684,000 Triple room with facilities (returning students) ₦375,000 ₦375,000 ₦750,000 Triple room without facilities ₦270,000 ₦270,000 ₦540,000 Four rooms with facilities ₦281,250 ₦281,250 ₦562,500

Meal plans

The university provides flexible meal plan options to meet the dietary needs of on-campus students. Each plan is priced based on the number of weekly meals a student prefers, ensuring affordability and convenience. Below is a breakdown of the available meal plans and their costs.

Meal plan Fall semester Spring semester Total 21 meals per week ₦763,089 ₦763,089 ₦1,526,178 14 meals per week ₦559,598 ₦559,598 ₦1,119,196 7 meals per week ₦307,913 ₦307,913 ₦615,826

Other fees

In addition to tuition, housing, and meal plan costs, students must also pay several mandatory supplementary fees. These charges cover essential services such as sports facilities, health insurance, student activities, and technology support. Below is a detailed breakdown of these additional fees.

Other fees Fall semester Spring semester Total Sport fee ₦41,250 ₦41,250 ₦82,500 Student activity fee ₦49,500 ₦49,500 ₦99,000 Health insurance fee ₦39,700 ₦39,700 ₦79,400 E-books (optional) ₦200,000 ₦200,000 ₦400,000 Lab fee ₦66,000 ₦66,000 ₦132,000 Technology fee ₦57,750 ₦57,750 ₦115,500 Student identity card ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦20,000

American University of Nigeria school fees payment

The American University of Nigeria provides flexible and convenient payment options to help students settle their school fees with ease. Both local and international students can choose from several secure channels designed to ensure fast and reliable transactions. Below are the approved methods for paying your school fees.

AUN undergraduate fees collection account

Bank name : Jaiz Bank Plc

: Jaiz Bank Plc Account name : AUN Undergraduate Account

: AUN Undergraduate Account Account number: 0017780991

Dollar fees collection account

Bank name : Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Branch : 43, Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State

: 43, Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State Account name : AUN Operating Account (Dollar)

: AUN Operating Account (Dollar) Account number : 0027121888

: 0027121888 Sort code: 058093616

American University of Nigeria courses

The American University of Nigeria offers a wide range of accredited undergraduate programmes. Each course is designed to equip students with practical skills and global perspectives. Below is a compilation of the major courses available at the university.

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of engineering in civil engineering

Bachelor of Science in Communications and Multimedia Design

Bachelor of engineering in computer engineering

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Bachelor of engineering in electrical/electronics engineering

Bachelor of Arts in English Literature & Language

Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship & Management

Bachelor of Science in Finance

Bachelor of Science in Information Systems

Bachelor of Laws (LLB Honours)

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Natural & Environmental Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Chemistry

Bachelor of Arts in Politics & International Studies

Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering in Telecommunication Engineering

How much is full tuition at American University?

Full tuition at the American University of Nigeria is ₦1,221,000 per semester, which totals ₦2,442,000 per academic year for a standard 15-credit load. Extra credits beyond 15 in a semester cost ₦81,400 per credit, except for law students who pay a flat rate.

What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for nursing?

Students pursuing a nursing course pay the same tuition as all undergraduates, ₦1,221,000 per semester. Additional mandatory fees, such as lab fees, health insurance, and technology fees, apply depending on the course requirements.

What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for medicine?

AUN does not offer medicine as part of its academic programmes. Therefore, there are no medical school fees listed for the university. Students seeking medical degrees may need to consider other accredited institutions in Nigeria or abroad.

What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for law?

Law students pay a flat tuition of ₦1,221,000 per semester, the same as other undergraduate courses. Additional charges for activities, technology, and student services may increase the total semester cost.

What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for computer science?

American University of Nigeria school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Computer Science tuition is ₦1,221,000 per semester, or ₦2,442,000 annually for the standard course load. Extra credits beyond 15 are billed at ₦81,400 per credit, with other fees like technology and lab charges applicable as needed.

Where is the American University of Nigeria located?

The American University of Nigeria is located in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. The campus provides a serene, well-equipped environment for learning, research, and student development.

American University of Nigeria school fees provide a clear overview of tuition and additional charges for all courses. Understanding these fees helps students and parents plan effectively for the academic year. Proper payment ensures a smooth registration process and access to all university services.

