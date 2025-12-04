American University of Nigeria school fees for all courses and how to make payments
American University of Nigeria school fees are approximately ₦2.4 million per academic year, depending on your housing and meal plan choices. The university uses a unified tuition structure of ₦1,221,000 per semester for all undergraduate courses. Understanding these costs helps you to plan effectively before beginning your studies at the institution.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- American University of Nigeria school fees for undergraduate studies
- American University of Nigeria school fees payment
- American University of Nigeria courses
- How much is full tuition at American University?
- What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for nursing?
- What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for medicine?
- What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for law?
- What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for computer science?
- Where is the American University of Nigeria located?
Key takeaways
- Undergraduate tuition at AUN (for a 15-credit load) is ₦1,221,000 per semester, totalling ₦2,442,000 annually.
- Additional costs, including housing, meals, laboratory fees, and insurance, vary depending on a student’s choices.
- You can make fee payments through the university’s official bank accounts at Jaiz Bank. For international students, payments can be made via the university’s dollar fee collection account at Guaranty Trust Bank.
American University of Nigeria school fees for undergraduate studies
American University of Nigeria school fees for undergraduate studies vary by programme and level. The fees cover tuition, accommodation, and essential services. Understanding the structure helps you to plan your finances effectively.
Tuition fees
The American University of Nigeria charges the same tuition fees for all undergraduate courses, whether you are a new or returning student. The fee structure is simple and easy to understand. Below is a clear breakdown of the amounts payable.
Tuition
Fall 2025
Spring 2026
Total
Tuition (15 credits @ ₦81,400 /credit)
₦1,221,000
₦1,221,000
₦2,442,000
Tuition (for law, flat rate)
₦1,221,000
₦1,221,000
₦2,442,000
Note that for a standard 15-credit load per semester, tuition is ₦2,442,000 per academic year. Additional credits are charged at ₦81,400 per credit (except for law, which remains a flat rate) for students taking more than 15 credits per semester (extra-credit load).
American University of Nigeria accommodation fees
The American University of Nigeria provides comfortable on-campus accommodation for students who prefer to live within the university environment. Its housing options are designed to offer safety, convenience, and easy access to academic facilities. The approved housing fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are listed below.
Housing
Fall semester
Spring semester
Total
Double room with facilities
₦487,500
₦487,500
₦975,000
Double room without facilities
₦342,000
₦342,000
₦684,000
Triple room with facilities (returning students)
₦375,000
₦375,000
₦750,000
Triple room without facilities
₦270,000
₦270,000
₦540,000
Four rooms with facilities
₦281,250
₦281,250
₦562,500
Meal plans
The university provides flexible meal plan options to meet the dietary needs of on-campus students. Each plan is priced based on the number of weekly meals a student prefers, ensuring affordability and convenience. Below is a breakdown of the available meal plans and their costs.
Meal plan
Fall semester
Spring semester
Total
21 meals per week
₦763,089
₦763,089
₦1,526,178
14 meals per week
₦559,598
₦559,598
₦1,119,196
7 meals per week
₦307,913
₦307,913
₦615,826
Other fees
In addition to tuition, housing, and meal plan costs, students must also pay several mandatory supplementary fees. These charges cover essential services such as sports facilities, health insurance, student activities, and technology support. Below is a detailed breakdown of these additional fees.
Other fees
Fall semester
Spring semester
Total
Sport fee
₦41,250
₦41,250
₦82,500
Student activity fee
₦49,500
₦49,500
₦99,000
Health insurance fee
₦39,700
₦39,700
₦79,400
E-books (optional)
₦200,000
₦200,000
₦400,000
Lab fee
₦66,000
₦66,000
₦132,000
Technology fee
₦57,750
₦57,750
₦115,500
Student identity card
₦10,000
₦10,000
₦20,000
American University of Nigeria school fees payment
The American University of Nigeria provides flexible and convenient payment options to help students settle their school fees with ease. Both local and international students can choose from several secure channels designed to ensure fast and reliable transactions. Below are the approved methods for paying your school fees.
AUN undergraduate fees collection account
- Bank name: Jaiz Bank Plc
- Account name: AUN Undergraduate Account
- Account number: 0017780991
Dollar fees collection account
- Bank name: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
- Branch: 43, Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State
- Account name: AUN Operating Account (Dollar)
- Account number: 0027121888
- Sort code: 058093616
American University of Nigeria courses
The American University of Nigeria offers a wide range of accredited undergraduate programmes. Each course is designed to equip students with practical skills and global perspectives. Below is a compilation of the major courses available at the university.
- Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor of engineering in civil engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Communications and Multimedia Design
- Bachelor of engineering in computer engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics
- Bachelor of Arts in Economics
- Bachelor of engineering in electrical/electronics engineering
- Bachelor of Arts in English Literature & Language
- Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship & Management
- Bachelor of Science in Finance
- Bachelor of Science in Information Systems
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB Honours)
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bachelor of Science in Natural & Environmental Sciences
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Chemistry
- Bachelor of Arts in Politics & International Studies
- Bachelor of Science in Public Health
- Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering in Telecommunication Engineering
How much is full tuition at American University?
Full tuition at the American University of Nigeria is ₦1,221,000 per semester, which totals ₦2,442,000 per academic year for a standard 15-credit load. Extra credits beyond 15 in a semester cost ₦81,400 per credit, except for law students who pay a flat rate.
What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for nursing?
Students pursuing a nursing course pay the same tuition as all undergraduates, ₦1,221,000 per semester. Additional mandatory fees, such as lab fees, health insurance, and technology fees, apply depending on the course requirements.
What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for medicine?
AUN does not offer medicine as part of its academic programmes. Therefore, there are no medical school fees listed for the university. Students seeking medical degrees may need to consider other accredited institutions in Nigeria or abroad.
What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for law?
Law students pay a flat tuition of ₦1,221,000 per semester, the same as other undergraduate courses. Additional charges for activities, technology, and student services may increase the total semester cost.
What are the American University of Nigeria school fees for computer science?
Computer Science tuition is ₦1,221,000 per semester, or ₦2,442,000 annually for the standard course load. Extra credits beyond 15 are billed at ₦81,400 per credit, with other fees like technology and lab charges applicable as needed.
Where is the American University of Nigeria located?
The American University of Nigeria is located in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria. The campus provides a serene, well-equipped environment for learning, research, and student development.
American University of Nigeria school fees provide a clear overview of tuition and additional charges for all courses. Understanding these fees helps students and parents plan effectively for the academic year. Proper payment ensures a smooth registration process and access to all university services.
