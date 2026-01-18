Philomath University school fees for all courses and admission requirements
Philomath University school fees for the 2025/2026 session range from ₦2,480,000 to ₦4,800,000 depending on the course. Courses in the Social Sciences and Communication are generally more affordable, while those in the Faculty of Law tend to be more expensive.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Philomath University school fees
- What are the courses offered in Philomath University?
- How much are tuition fees per year?
- What are Philomath University's school fees for International Relations?
- What are Philomath University's school fees for Cybersecurity?
- What are Philomath University's school fees for Accounting?
- What are the school fees for Mass Communication at Philomath University?
- What are Philomath University's school fees for Law?
Key takeaways
- Philomath University's tuition fees vary by course, ranging from ₦2,480,000 to ₦4,800,000.
- Students are required to pay an accommodation fee ranging from ₦950,000 to ₦3,900,000, depending on the room type selected.
- The university allows instalment payments, but full payment is required before exams.
- School fees can be paid through the university portal using online or bank payment options.
Philomath University school fees
Philomath University is a private university located in Abuja, Nigeria. The institution has released the 2025/2026 fee structure, outlining the fees payable by students for the new academic year. Below is a breakdown of the school fees for all courses under their respective faculties.
Faculty of Law
Course
Duration
Total fees
Law LL.B.
5
₦4,800,000
Private & Property Law
5
₦4,800,000
Public & International law
5
₦4,800,000
Faculty of Social Sciences
Course
Duration in years
Total fees
Economic
4
₦2,480,000
Political Science and International Relations
4
₦2,480,000
Criminology & Security Studies
4
₦2,480,000
Psychology
4
₦2,480,000
Management Science
Course
Duration
Total fees
Accounting
4
₦2,480,000
Banking & Finance
4
₦2,480,000
Business Administration
4
₦2,480,000
Enterprenureship
4
₦2,480,000
Public Administration
4
₦2,480,000
Faculty of Computing and Information Technology
Course
Duration
Total fees
Software Engineering
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Computer Engineering
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Cyber Security
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Data Science
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Information Technology
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Information System
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Information and Communication Technology
4 Years
₦2,780,000
Faculty of Natural and Environmental Sciences
Course
Duration
Total fees
Architecture
4
₦2,680,000
Microbiology
4
₦2,680,000
Biochemistry
4
₦2,680,000
Biotechnology
4
₦2,680,000
Faculty of Communication and Media Studies
Course
Duration
Total fees
Film and Multimedia
4
₦2,480,000
Broadcasting
4
₦2,480,000
Public Relations
4
₦2,480,000
Mass Communication
4
₦2,480,000
Journalism and Media Studies
4
₦2,480,000
How much is accommodation at Philomath University?
Philomath University is among the affordable private universities in Abuja. Students who make Philomath their first choice and apply by the deadline are guaranteed a spot in their campus hostels for the first year.
The accommodation fee includes utilities, insurance, security, and cleaning. Below is a breakdown of Philomath University hostel fees.
Room type
Number of bed spaces
Rent per annum
Room of 4
6
₦950,000
Room of 2
4
₦1,000,000
Room of 2
2
₦1,900,000
Executive room
1
₦3,900,000
Philomath University school fees payment procedure
Once you confirm your name is on the Philomath University admission list and have confirmed with the school, you should proceed to pay the school fees. Below is a step-by-step procedure for the school fees payment process.
- Access the official portal at the Philomath University website.
- Log in using your JAMB registration number for new students or matriculation number for returning students.
- Generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) invoice under the "School Fees" section, then pay online via debit/credit card, bank transfer, at a Remita agent, or at banks like Zenith or UBA.
- After payment, upload the receipt on the portal for confirmation, which should be done within 24–48 hours.
- Print the slip, and submit to the admissions office for clearance.
What are the courses offered in Philomath University?
Philomath University offers 28 undergraduate courses under six faculties. Below is a list of all courses offered at the university.
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law is the most competitive, as it offers rigorous legal training with practical skills in Nigeria's justice system and global practice. Here are the three courses available under this faculty.
- Law LLB
- Private and Property Law
- Public and International Law
Faculty of Natural and Environmental Science
The Faculty of Natural and Environmental Sciences drives innovation in scientific discovery and sustainable environmental solutions. Below are the courses you can choose from under this faculty.
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Biotechnology
- Architecture
Faculty of Computing and Information Technology
The Faculty of Computing and Information Technology teaches the latest digital skills, helping students get ready for the fast-changing world of technology. Below are the courses available at Philomath University under this faculty.
- Computer Science
- Software Engineering
- Cyber Security
- Data Science
- Information and Communication Technology
- Information System
- Information Technology
Faculty of Communication and Media Studies
The Faculty of Communication and Media Studies teaches students how to share stories and information effectively using digital tools. Explore the courses offered under this faculty.
- Public Relations
- Journalism and Media Studies
- Mass Communication
- Broadcasting
- Film and Multimedia
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences serves as a vital hub for understanding societal dynamics, policymaking, and global interactions through its various programs. Here are the courses in this faculty.
- Political Science
- Criminology and Security Studies
- International Relations
- Economics
- Psychology
Faculty of Management
The Faculty of Management at Philomath University equips students with essential skills for dynamic business environments with courses like Public Administration and Accounting. Below are all five courses under this faculty.
- Accounting
- Public Administration
- Banking & Finance
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurial Studies
How much are tuition fees per year?
Philomath University's school fees for the 2025/2026 session vary depending on the course. The fees range from ₦2,480,000 to ₦4,800,000.
What are Philomath University's school fees for International Relations?
The private university offers International Relations as part of the Faculty of Social Sciences. The fee payable for the course is ₦2,480,000.
What are Philomath University's school fees for Cybersecurity?
The course offered under the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology prepares students for a career in Cybersecurity. The course fees are set at ₦2,780,000.
What are Philomath University's school fees for Accounting?
Accounting is one of the courses under the Faculty of Management Science at Philomath University. The school fees are set at ₦2,480,000.
What are the school fees for Mass Communication at Philomath University?
At Philomath University, Mass communication falls under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies. The fee payable for this course is ₦2,480,000.
What are Philomath University's school fees for Law?
Law is one of the most competitive and most expensive courses at Philomath University. To study the course, students are required to pay ₦4,800,000.
Philomath University offers competitive school fees across all courses, ensuring accessible quality education for diverse students. Meeting the straightforward admission requirements and paying accommodation fees positions you for success in your chosen program.
