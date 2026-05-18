The APC primaries for the House of Representatives that were held across the country over the weekend saw the children of former Nigerian leaders clinching the ruling party's tickets

By counting, no fewer than two former presidents/heads of state's children have so far been declared the winner of the primaries at the federal constituencies

At the same time, three former governors' children have been able to secure the party's ticket in the primaries to continue their fathers' political legacies

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its primaries across the 36 states of the federation, and the exercise appeared in favour of the children of former Nigerian leaders, including the former presidents and governors.

So far, the children of two former presidents and some ex-governors have been elected on the party's platform in the primary elections that were held on Saturday, May 16.

List of former presidents, ex-governors whose children secure APC House of Reps tickets Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The APC had opted for direct primaries following the failure of the move to have consensus candidates to represent the party across all levels in the 2027 general elections.

Below is the list of the children of the former presidents and governors who won APC reps tickets in their fathers' states:

Yusuf Buhari

Son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, became the APC candidate in the 2027 general elections to represent the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Buhari was a well-respected Nigerian leader who ruled the country as a military head of state and civilian president. He died in mid 2025 and was subsequently buried in his hometown, Daura. His death was widely mourned, and a public holiday was declared for his burial.

Yusuf officially stepped into politics when he declared an interest in the Rep seat after his father's death.

Yusuf Buhari secures the APC ticket in the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Adamu Abubakar

Adamu, the son of the former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, was elected on the platform of the ruling APC to represent the party in the 2027 elections for the Chanchaga Federal Constituency seat of Niger state in the House of Representatives.

Abubakar was the military leader who governed Nigeria between 1998 and 1999. He was popular for handing over power to a democratically elected president, Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, following the death of his former boss, General Sani Abacha.

Olumide Osoba

The son of the former governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba, secured the APC ticket to represent Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the party's primaries on Saturday.

The young Osoba was first elected to the position in 2011. He was re-elected in 2019 and 2023. If he wins in the 2027 election, he would become a fourth-term federal lawmaker representing the Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta State, has secured the APC House of Representatives ticket to represent the Ethiope Federal Constituency in the 2027 National Assembly election.

The former governor's daughter is currently serving as a first-term federal lawmaker in the Green Chamber, and the 2027 elections would be her second shot.

James Ibori's daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, secures APC ticket for second term Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Chinedum Orji

Orji, the son of Theodore Orji, a former governor of Abia State, was one of the children of former governors who secured the APC ticket in the Saturday primaries of the ruling party.

The young Orji was elected to represent the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as reported by The Sun.

APC primaries turn violent in Lagos, Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC primaries in the Mushin LGA area of Lagos and the Igabi LGA of Kaduna state have turned into violence.

Reports indicated that the incident forced party loyalists to run out of the venue for the primary in the Mushin area, following a clash between loyalists of the aspirants.

In Kaduna, the APC chairman in Igabi was taken away by some angry youths who were not satisfied with the process of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng