AFRICOM and Nigeria conduct targeted strikes against ISIS-linked militants in North-East Nigeria

Over 20 ISIS fighters neutralised in coordinated operations, aiming to weaken terrorist capabilities

Commitment to national security is emphasised, with no safe haven for insurgents in Nigeria

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), in collaboration with the Nigerian government, has carried out additional kinetic operations against ISIS-linked fighters in North-East Nigeria.

According to a statement released on Sunday, May 17, by AFRICOM Public Affairs, the strikes were conducted on identified militant positions following intelligence confirmation of terrorist activity in the area.

US, Nigerian Forces Launch Another Deadly Strike on ISIS in Northeast

Source: UGC

“On May 17, 2026, U.S. Africa Command, in coordination with the Government of Nigeria, conducted additional kinetic strikes against ISIS in Northeastern Nigeria,” the command stated.

Intelligence confirms ISIS presence at targeted locations

AFRICOM said intelligence reports confirmed that the locations struck were occupied by ISIS militants, although it noted that full battle damage assessments were still underway.

It added that no casualties were recorded among US or Nigerian personnel involved in the operation.

“Intelligence confirmed the targets were ISIS militants. Complete assessments are ongoing. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed,” the statement said.

Operation aims to weaken terrorist capability

The US military command explained that the latest action is part of broader efforts to degrade the operational capacity of the terrorist group and prevent future attacks.

It stated that removing such fighters reduces the group’s ability to coordinate attacks that threaten both regional and international security.

“The removal of these terrorists diminishes the group’s capacity to plan attacks that threaten the safety and security of the US and our partners,” AFRICOM added.

Nigerian military confirms continued joint operations

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters also confirmed the operation, noting that it was conducted in coordination with AFRICOM as part of sustained counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East, particularly around the Metele axis.

In a statement signed by Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the military said over 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters were neutralised during the airstrikes.

“Following observed convergence and migration of terrorist elements, multiple air strikes were conducted resulting in the elimination of more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters,” the statement read.

The military further noted that the operation follows the earlier neutralisation of ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki and forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks.

Military vows sustained pressure on insurgents

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating terrorist threats and maintaining national security, stressing that no safe haven would be allowed for insurgents in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to aggressively defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the nation. Terrorists who threaten our citizens, communities and national stability will be located and defeated. There will be no safe haven for all terrorists anywhere in Nigeria,” the statement added.

US-Nigeria forces kill ISIS top leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian military forces carried out a joint operation that reportedly killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

Trump disclosed the development in a statement on social media, praising both countries’ armed forces for what he described as a successful and highly coordinated mission.

Source: Legit.ng