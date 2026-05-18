A young Nigerian has gone viral online after he bagged a master’s degree from a top university in the United States

The individual mentioned the rare course he studied at the institution and the CGPA he finished with

Many people who read his viral post and saw his CGPA took to the comment section of the post to celebrate him

A Nigerian man has been celebrated online after he bagged a master's degree from a top university in the United States with a high CGPA.

The individual shared his academic achievement on social media, and many people took to the comments section to speak well of him.

Nigerian student shines as he graduates with master’s degree from US university. Photo Source: Twitter/VictorOlogun3

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man bags master’s degree in US

According to @VictorOlogun3, he explained that he bagged a master's degree in Information Systems.

In the initial post he shared on his social media page, he celebrated his academic achievement by writing:

“Today, I graduate with a Master's in Information Systems from a United States tertiary institution.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Le Moyne College community for making my master's program a dream come true!”

Not long after, he quoted the same post and mentioned the CGPA he finished with after bagging a Master's in Information Systems.

Nigerian man goes viral after bagging master’s degree from US university with high CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/VictorOlogun3

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“Masters in Information Systems.”

“GPA: 3.94 / 4.0.”

“Didn’t come here to play!!!”

The photos he shared showed him and many other students at the convocation ceremony of the institution, as well as visitors who came to witness the achievement of their loved ones.

As the post hit the internet, his followers took to the comments section of the post to celebrate him.

Reactions as man bags degree in US

@PsudoMike shared:

"Info Systems with a 3.94? That GPA didn't come to play either. Congrats man, enjoy the moment."

@XMathics noted:

"Congrats bro . Hope you secured internship or an offer already."

@BalogunMurtadho explained:

"Congratulations. Next phase shall come with ease."

@Defi_HOD added:

"And moniepoint CEO said we don't have talent."

@MrWaelsin wrote:

"Team Masters Information Systems."

@Sir_Willoh noted:

"Your name and CGPA really shows that you didn't come to play. Congratulations brother."

@stevecripe57 said:

"Congratulations Victor...Way to Go!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate became emotional after finishing school with a 4.49 CGPA, just missing a first-class degree. She shared how hard she worked during her studies and later accepted her results with gratitude and pride.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class degree shared an emotional message her late father once sent her before his death. She celebrated her achievement online and said she was happy to make him proud.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who returned to school 25 years after completing her NCE graduated with a first-class degree and emerged as the best graduating student in her department. Her inspiring story moved many people online.

Graduate cries after graduating with 4.49 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate cried after finishing school with a 4.49 CGPA, just missing a first-class degree.

She spoke about the many nights she stayed awake reading and how sad she felt at first, but later became thankful that she successfully finished school.

Source: Legit.ng