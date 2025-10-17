Covenant University admission requirements for all courses and how to apply
Covenant University offers courses such as accounting, computer science, economics, and engineering. The Covenant University admission requirements include at least five O-Level credits, a good UTME score, and participation in the post-UTME screening. Applicants can apply online through the university’s admission portal before the deadline.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Covenant University admission requirements
- Covenant University undergraduate courses
- How to apply for the Covenant University admission
- Is Covenant University admission guaranteed if I meet the minimum requirements?
- What UTME score do I need to get into Covenant University?
- What courses does Covenant University offer?
- Does Covenant University use JAMB?
- Does Covenant University offer medicine?
- Does Covenant University offer nursing?
- What courses does Covenant University offer for art students?
- What science courses are offered at Covenant University?
Key takeaways
- Covenant University admission requirements include excellent O-Level results, a competitive UTME score, and success in the post-UTME screening.
- Applicants must choose the correct subject combinations and apply through the official Covenant University admission portal.
- Meeting all requirements and applying early improves the chances of securing admission into the desired undergraduate course.
Covenant University admission requirements
Covenant University's admission requirements are designed to ensure that only qualified and dedicated students are admitted. The university considers O-Level results, UTME scores, and performance in its post-UTME screening. Below are the university’s general admission requirements.
- O-Level results: Applicants must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB).
- UTME score: Candidates must sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtain a score that meets or exceeds the university’s cut-off mark.
- Post-UTME screening: All applicants must participate in Covenant University’s post-UTME screening exercise, which may include written and oral assessments.
- Correct subject combination: Candidates must choose the correct UTME subjects relevant to their intended course of study.
- First-choice institution: Covenant University must be selected as the first choice during UTME registration.
- Age and conduct: Applicants are expected to be of good character, disciplined, and meet the minimum age requirement as stipulated by the university.
- International applicants: Foreign candidates must present equivalent qualifications and may be required to attend an online interview.
Covenant University undergraduate courses
Covenant University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across various colleges, including science, technology, engineering, management, and social sciences. Each course has specific subject combinations and grade requirements in both O-Level and UTME examinations.
College of Leadership Development
- Bachelor of Arts in English
- Bachelor of Science in International Relations
- Bachelor of Science in Policy and Strategic Studies
- Bachelor of Science in Political Science
- Bachelor of Science in Psychology
College of Management and Social Sciences
- Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Economics
- Bachelor of Science in Finance
- Bachelor of Science in Financial Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication
- Bachelor of Science in Sociology
- Bachelor of Science in Sociology (Criminology)
- Bachelor of Science in Sociology (Social Works)
College of Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering
College of Science and Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Architecture
- Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
- Bachelor of Science in Biology (Applied Biology and Biotechnology)
- Bachelor of Science in Building Technology
- Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Bachelor of Science in Estate Management
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics (Computer Science Option)
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Mathematics (Statistics Option)
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics (Applied Geophysics Option)
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics (Electronics and IT Applications Option)
- Bachelor of Science in Industrial Physics (Renewable Energy Option)
- Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems
- Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
How to apply for the Covenant University admission
If you meet the admission qualifications and have chosen your preferred course, the next step is to apply for admission. Fortunately, applying for Covenant University admission is a simple and convenient online process. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you complete your application successfully.
- Visit the admission portal: Go to the official website of Covenant University, and under Admission, select Undergraduate Admissions.
- Create an account: Register with a valid email address and phone number to create a user account. You will receive a confirmation link in your email.
- Log in to the portal: Use your registered email and password to access the application dashboard.
- Pay the application fee: Make payment for the application form online using the provided payment gateway (Interswitch, Mastercard, or Visa).
- Complete the application form: Fill in your personal details, academic history, and UTME information accurately.
- Upload the required documents: Scan and upload necessary documents, including your O-Level results, birth certificate, passport photograph, and reference letters.
- Submit your application: Review your entries carefully and click “Submit” when you are satisfied with the information provided.
- Print the application slip: After submission, print your acknowledgement slip or application summary for reference.
- Attend the screening exercise: Wait for an email or SMS notification with details about the post-UTME screening date and venue.
- Check your admission status: After the screening, log in to the portal regularly to check your admission status and follow the next steps if offered admission.
Is Covenant University admission guaranteed if I meet the minimum requirements?
No, meeting the minimum Covenant University admission requirements does not guarantee admission. Admission is competitive and based on academic performance, post-UTME results, and available slots in each department.
What UTME score do I need to get into Covenant University?
Covenant University does not publicly announce a fixed cut-off mark, but a UTME score of 200 and above is generally considered competitive. Higher scores increase your chances of being shortlisted for the post-UTME screening.
What courses does Covenant University offer?
Covenant University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across various disciplines, including engineering, management sciences, social sciences, leadership studies, and natural and applied sciences. Some popular courses include accounting, computer science, architecture, civil engineering, and economics.
Does Covenant University use JAMB?
The university uses JAMB scores for its admission process. Applicants must select Covenant University as their first-choice institution during UTME registration to be eligible for admission consideration.
Does Covenant University offer medicine?
The Nigerian university does not currently offer medicine or surgery. The university focuses on courses related to science, technology, management, and social sciences.
Does Covenant University offer nursing?
It does not offer nursing as part of its undergraduate programmes. Students interested in healthcare fields can explore other related science-based courses offered at the institution.
What courses does Covenant University offer for art students?
The private university offers several courses for art students, including international relations, policy and strategic studies, English, psychology, and sociology.
What science courses are offered at Covenant University?
If you are interested in studying science courses at the university, you can opt for biochemistry, microbiology, industrial physics, industrial chemistry, or computer science.
Covenant University remains one of Nigeria’s top private institutions for quality education. Understanding the Covenant University admission requirements helps you prepare effectively for each stage of the process. By meeting all criteria and applying correctly, you can increase your chances of gaining admission into your desired course.
