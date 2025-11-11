Redeemer's University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

Redeemer’s University school fees range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study. Programs such as engineering, law, and computing are expensive, while courses in the humanities and social sciences are more affordable. Payments can be made easily through the university’s online student portal or at designated banks.

Redeemer's University school fees vary depending on the programme and level of study. Photo: @RedeemersUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Redeemer's University school Fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level.

Engineering, law, and computing programs have higher tuition fees than those in humanities and social Sciences.

programs have than those in humanities and social Sciences. Students can make payments online or through approved banks via the university’s portal.

or via the university’s portal. The university allows students to pay fees in three instalments.

Redeemer's University school fees for all courses

Redeemer's University is a private university in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. The university's school fees vary across faculties and levels of study. Below is the breakdown of the payable tuition fees for each programme and level.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The tuition fees in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from about ₦911,000 to ₦1,906,300, depending on the program and level of study. Among all the courses, nursing has the highest fees, with first-year students paying almost ₦1.7 million.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Fees for 500 level (₦) Anatomy 920,000 927,500 911,000 939,500 1,027,500 - Biochemistry 922,000 929,500 913,000 931,500 1,019,500 - Medical Laboratory Sciences 1,383,500 1,391,000 1,374,500 1,324,000 1,407,500 1,486,500 Nursing 1,696,300 1,906,300 1,889,800 1,732,200 1,478,750 1,571,500 Physiology 945,000 927,500 911,000 939,500 1,017,50 Physiotherapy 1,414,000 1,421,500 1,405,000 1,392,500 1,367,500 1,480,000 Public Health 1,294,500 1,302,000 1,285,500 1,235,000 1,458,500 -

Faculty of The Built Environmental Studies

The Faculty of the Built Environmental Studies offers programs that train students to design, plan, and manage physical spaces and structures. Fees for this faculty range from about ₦988,000 to ₦1,419,000.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Fees for 500 level (₦) Architecture 1,321,500 1,379,000 1,362,500 1,316,000 1,419,000 - Building Technology 1,064,500 1,072,000 1,055,500 1,109,000 1,079,000 1,121,500 Estate Management 997,000 1,004,500 988,000 1,041,500 1,011,500 1,054,000 Quantity Surveying 997,000 1,004,500 988,000 1,041,500 1,011,500 1,054,000 Surveying and Geoinformatics 997,000 1,004,500 988,000 1,041,500 1,011,500 1,054,000 Urban and Regional Planning 997,000 1,004,500 988,000 1,041,500 1,011,500 1,054,000 Environmental Management and Toxicology 997,000 1,004,500 988,000 1,041,500 1,011,500 1,054,000

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering trains students to solve real-world problems through innovation and technology. Tuition fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,231,500 to ₦1,451,500. Electrical Engineering has the highest fees, followed closely by Civil, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Fees for 500 level (₦) Civil Engineering 1,434,000 1,441,500 1,425,000 1,266,500 1,256,500 1,429,000 Computer Engineering 1,434,000 1,441,500 1,425,000 1,266,500 1,256,500 1,429,000 Mechanical Engineering 1,434,000 1,441,500 1,425,000 1,266,500 1,256,500 1,429,000 Electrical Engineering 1,444,000 1,451,500 1,435,000 1,276,500 1,246,500 1,439,000 Chemical Engineering 1,429,000 1,436,500 1,420,000 1,261,500 1,231,500 1,424,000

Faculty of Humanities

Students under this faculty pay a tuition fee of between ₦133,500 and ₦1,138,500. History and International Studies has the highest fees, while courses such as English, French, and Philosophy are among the most affordable.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) English 871,000 873,500 857,000 860,500 963,500 History and International Studies 1,046,000 1,051,000 1,034,500 1,035,500 1,138,500 Christian Religious Studies 1,060,500 1,059,500 643,500 650,500 725,500 Theatre Arts 1,021,000 1,026,000 1,009,500 1,010,000 1,115,000 French 871,000 873,500 857,000 133,500 963,500 Philosophy 871,000 873,500 857,000 860,500 963,500

Faculty of Management Sciences

Fees in this faculty range from about ₦893,000 to ₦1,030,700 for 100 level students. Accounting and Transport Management are the most expensive programs.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Accounting 1,030,700 1,038,250 1,005,500 887,500 990,500 Actuarial Science 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Banking & Finance 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Business Administration 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Marketing 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Transport Management 992,000 1,199,500 1,183,000 986,500 1,089,500 Insurance 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500

Faculty of Natural Sciences

In the Faculty of Natural Sciences, students study the core principles of science through research, experiments, and fieldwork. The tuition fees range from about ₦890,750 to ₦1,232,500.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Industrial Chemistry 920,000 927,500 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Industrial Mathematics 899,750 907,250 890,750 894,250 997,250 Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science 899,750 907,250 890,750 894,250 997,250 Statistics 904,750 912,250 890,750 894,250 997,250 Statistics and Data Science 904,750 912,250 890,750 894,250 997,250 Microbiology 920,000 927,500 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Geology 935,000 942,500 926,000 1,129,500 1,232,500 Meteorology 920,000 927,500 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Applied Geo-Physics 920,000 927,500 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Physics/Elect 940,000 947,500 931,000 934,500 1,037,500

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences includes courses such as mass communication and political science. Fees in this faculty range from about ₦884,000 to ₦1,184,500, depending on the course.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Economics 888,000 895,500 879,000 882,500 1,000,500 Mass Communication 898,500 906,000 889,500 943,000 996,000 Political Science 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Psychology 933,500 941,000 924,500 928,000 1,066,000 Sociology 913,000 920,500 904,000 907,500 990,500 Hospitality and Tourism Management 937,000 1,184,500 1,158,000 931,500 1,034,500 Social Works 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500 Public Administration 893,000 900,500 884,000 887,500 990,500

Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies

The Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies prepares students for careers in cybersecurity, software development, and data-driven innovation. The tuition fees for this faculty range from about ₦967,250 to ₦1,017,500.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Computing Science 967,250 974,750 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Cyber-security 967,250 974,750 911,000 914,500 1,017,500 Information Technology 967,250 974,750 911,000 914,500 1,017,500

Faculty of Law

Fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,181,500 to ₦2,041,500. Law is among the most expensive programs in the university due to its professional nature and specialised curriculum.

Programme Fees for 100 level (₦) Fees for 200 level (₦) DE Fees for 200 level (₦) Fees for 300 level (₦) Fees for 400 level (₦) Fees for 500 level (₦) Law 2,034,000 2,041,500 2,025,000 1,752,250 1,181,500 1,274,000

Redeemer's University school fees payment procedure

Redeemer's University offers flexible payment options, primarily through the student portal and affiliated banks.

Online via the student portal

Here is how to pay online via the student portal:

Redeemer's University student portal page. Photo: run.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Go to the Redeemer's University student portal. Log in using your details. If you are a new student, use your JAMB number as your initial matric number or password. Find and click on the "Fees (Payment/History)" or "Fetch fees for payment" section. Choose the ''Remita'' payment option. Enter the amount you want to pay and select the type of fees you are paying for. Click "Checkout," and you will be redirected to the Remita payment platform. Make your payment using an ATM card (MasterCard or Visa). After the payment is successful, print your official university receipt for your records.

At a bank branch

Redeemer's University allows students to pay their fees conveniently through Remita at any bank. Follow these steps to complete your payment safely:

Go to the student portal to activate your payment. Select the Remita (Bank) option. Click on “Fetch fees for payment.” Enter the amount you want to pay and select the relevant fees. Click “Checkout” to generate your Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR). Print the RRR invoice. Go to any bank that accepts Remita and pay the amount on the invoice. Collect the Remita payment printout from the bank. Return to the student portal and requery the transaction (this step is mandatory). Print a copy of your official university receipt.

The university allows fees to be paid in up to three instalments: 60% in the first semester (40% on or before resumption, and 20% before the first semester examination) and the remaining 40% before the start of the second semester.

How much does it cost to go to Redeemer’s University?

The tuition fee at Redeemer's University ranges from about ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study.

Is Redeemer's University expensive?

Redeemer’s University can be considered moderately expensive compared to some other private universities. Many programmes cost over ₦1 million per session. For example, Law is ₦2,034,000 for 100-level students.

How much are Redeemer’s University school fees per semester?

Redeemer's University does not charge school fees per semester, but rather as an annual fee, which can be paid in three instalments.

How much is the hostel fee at Redeemer's University?

The hostel fee is ₦130,000 for a four-bedded room and ₦150,000 for a three-bedded room. Students can choose a three-bedded room by paying an additional ₦20,000.

How much is Redeemer’s University school fees for nursing in 2025?

For 2025/2026, Redeemer’s University nursing fees are ₦1,696,300 for 100 level, ₦1,889,800 for 200 level, ₦1,906,300 for 200 level Direct Entry, ₦1,732,200 for 300 level, ₦1,478,750 for 400 level, and ₦1,571,500 for 500 level.

Redeemer’s University school fees vary depending on the programme and level of study. Higher fees apply to courses such as Medicine, Law, and Engineering, while programmes in the Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences are more affordable.

Legit.ng published an informative post about Phoenix University, Agwada courses. The learning institution's courses fall under key faculti​es, including Allied H‍ealt‍h, Co‌m‍puting, Agriculture, and Socia‍l Management Sciences.

Phoenix University, Agwada, admits students through UTME and Direct Entry. Candidate must have a minimum of at least five O-Level credits, including English and Mathematics. Read on to discover the available study options and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng