Redeemer's University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Education

Redeemer's University school fees for all courses and how to make payments

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
8 min read

Redeemer’s University school fees range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study. Programs such as engineering, law, and computing are expensive, while courses in the humanities and social sciences are more affordable. Payments can be made easily through the university’s online student portal or at designated banks.

Redeemer's University students in graduation gowns (L). Redeemer's University logo (R).
Redeemer's University school fees vary depending on the programme and level of study. Photo: @RedeemersUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Redeemer's University school Fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level.
  • Engineering, law, and computing programs have higher tuition fees than those in humanities and social Sciences.
  • Students can make payments online or through approved banks via the university’s portal.
  • The university allows students to pay fees in three instalments.

Redeemer's University school fees for all courses

Redeemer's University is a private university in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. The university's school fees vary across faculties and levels of study. Below is the breakdown of the payable tuition fees for each programme and level.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The tuition fees in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from about ₦911,000 to ₦1,906,300, depending on the program and level of study. Among all the courses, nursing has the highest fees, with first-year students paying almost ₦1.7 million.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Fees for 500 level (₦)

Anatomy

920,000

927,500

911,000

939,500

1,027,500

-

Biochemistry

922,000

929,500

913,000

931,500

1,019,500

-

Medical Laboratory Sciences

1,383,500

1,391,000

1,374,500

1,324,000

1,407,500

1,486,500

Nursing

1,696,300

1,906,300

1,889,800

1,732,200

1,478,750

1,571,500

Physiology

945,000

927,500

911,000

939,500

1,017,50

Physiotherapy

1,414,000

1,421,500

1,405,000

1,392,500

1,367,500

1,480,000

Public Health

1,294,500

1,302,000

1,285,500

1,235,000

1,458,500

-

Faculty of The Built Environmental Studies

The Faculty of the Built Environmental Studies offers programs that train students to design, plan, and manage physical spaces and structures. Fees for this faculty range from about ₦988,000 to ₦1,419,000.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Fees for 500 level (₦)

Architecture

1,321,500

1,379,000

1,362,500

1,316,000

1,419,000

-

Building Technology

1,064,500

1,072,000

1,055,500

1,109,000

1,079,000

1,121,500

Estate Management

997,000

1,004,500

988,000

1,041,500

1,011,500

1,054,000

Quantity Surveying

997,000

1,004,500

988,000

1,041,500

1,011,500

1,054,000

Surveying and Geoinformatics

997,000

1,004,500

988,000

1,041,500

1,011,500

1,054,000

Urban and Regional Planning

997,000

1,004,500

988,000

1,041,500

1,011,500

1,054,000

Environmental Management and Toxicology

997,000

1,004,500

988,000

1,041,500

1,011,500

1,054,000

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering trains students to solve real-world problems through innovation and technology. Tuition fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,231,500 to ₦1,451,500. Electrical Engineering has the highest fees, followed closely by Civil, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Fees for 500 level (₦)

Civil Engineering

1,434,000

1,441,500

1,425,000

1,266,500

1,256,500

1,429,000

Computer Engineering

1,434,000

1,441,500

1,425,000

1,266,500

1,256,500

1,429,000

Mechanical Engineering

1,434,000

1,441,500

1,425,000

1,266,500

1,256,500

1,429,000

Electrical Engineering

1,444,000

1,451,500

1,435,000

1,276,500

1,246,500

1,439,000

Chemical Engineering

1,429,000

1,436,500

1,420,000

1,261,500

1,231,500

1,424,000

Faculty of Humanities

Students under this faculty pay a tuition fee of between ₦133,500 and ₦1,138,500. History and International Studies has the highest fees, while courses such as English, French, and Philosophy are among the most affordable.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

English

871,000

873,500

857,000

860,500

963,500

History and International Studies

1,046,000

1,051,000

1,034,500

1,035,500

1,138,500

Christian Religious Studies

1,060,500

1,059,500

643,500

650,500

725,500

Theatre Arts

1,021,000

1,026,000

1,009,500

1,010,000

1,115,000

French

871,000

873,500

857,000

133,500

963,500

Philosophy

871,000

873,500

857,000

860,500

963,500

Faculty of Management Sciences

Fees in this faculty range from about ₦893,000 to ₦1,030,700 for 100 level students. Accounting and Transport Management are the most expensive programs.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Accounting

1,030,700

1,038,250

1,005,500

887,500

990,500

Actuarial Science

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Banking & Finance

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Business Administration

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Marketing

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Transport Management

992,000

1,199,500

1,183,000

986,500

1,089,500

Insurance

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Faculty of Natural Sciences

In the Faculty of Natural Sciences, students study the core principles of science through research, experiments, and fieldwork. The tuition fees range from about ₦890,750 to ₦1,232,500.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Industrial Chemistry

920,000

927,500

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Industrial Mathematics

899,750

907,250

890,750

894,250

997,250

Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science

899,750

907,250

890,750

894,250

997,250

Statistics

904,750

912,250

890,750

894,250

997,250

Statistics and Data Science

904,750

912,250

890,750

894,250

997,250

Microbiology

920,000

927,500

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Geology

935,000

942,500

926,000

1,129,500

1,232,500

Meteorology

920,000

927,500

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Applied Geo-Physics

920,000

927,500

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Physics/Elect

940,000

947,500

931,000

934,500

1,037,500

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences includes courses such as mass communication and political science. Fees in this faculty range from about ₦884,000 to ₦1,184,500, depending on the course.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Economics

888,000

895,500

879,000

882,500

1,000,500

Mass Communication

898,500

906,000

889,500

943,000

996,000

Political Science

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Psychology

933,500

941,000

924,500

928,000

1,066,000

Sociology

913,000

920,500

904,000

907,500

990,500

Hospitality and Tourism Management

937,000

1,184,500

1,158,000

931,500

1,034,500

Social Works

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Public Administration

893,000

900,500

884,000

887,500

990,500

Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies

The Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies prepares students for careers in cybersecurity, software development, and data-driven innovation. The tuition fees for this faculty range from about ₦967,250 to ₦1,017,500.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Computing Science

967,250

974,750

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Cyber-security

967,250

974,750

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Information Technology

967,250

974,750

911,000

914,500

1,017,500

Faculty of Law

Fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,181,500 to ₦2,041,500. Law is among the most expensive programs in the university due to its professional nature and specialised curriculum.

Programme

Fees for 100 level (₦)

Fees for 200 level (₦) DE

Fees for 200 level (₦)

Fees for 300 level (₦)

Fees for 400 level (₦)

Fees for 500 level (₦)

Law

2,034,000

2,041,500

2,025,000

1,752,250

1,181,500

1,274,000

Redeemer's University school fees payment procedure

Redeemer's University offers flexible payment options, primarily through the student portal and affiliated banks.

Online via the student portal

Here is how to pay online via the student portal:

Redeemer's University student portal page.
Redeemer's University student portal page. Photo: run.edu.ng
Source: UGC
  1. Go to the Redeemer's University student portal.
  2. Log in using your details. If you are a new student, use your JAMB number as your initial matric number or password.
  3. Find and click on the "Fees (Payment/History)" or "Fetch fees for payment" section.
  4. Choose the ''Remita'' payment option.
  5. Enter the amount you want to pay and select the type of fees you are paying for.
  6. Click "Checkout," and you will be redirected to the Remita payment platform.
  7. Make your payment using an ATM card (MasterCard or Visa).
  8. After the payment is successful, print your official university receipt for your records.

At a bank branch

Redeemer's University allows students to pay their fees conveniently through Remita at any bank. Follow these steps to complete your payment safely:

  1. Go to the student portal to activate your payment.
  2. Select the Remita (Bank) option.
  3. Click on “Fetch fees for payment.”
  4. Enter the amount you want to pay and select the relevant fees.
  5. Click “Checkout” to generate your Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
  6. Print the RRR invoice.
  7. Go to any bank that accepts Remita and pay the amount on the invoice.
  8. Collect the Remita payment printout from the bank.
  9. Return to the student portal and requery the transaction (this step is mandatory).
  10. Print a copy of your official university receipt.

The university allows fees to be paid in up to three instalments: 60% in the first semester (40% on or before resumption, and 20% before the first semester examination) and the remaining 40% before the start of the second semester.

How much does it cost to go to Redeemer’s University?

The tuition fee at Redeemer's University ranges from about ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study.

Is Redeemer's University expensive?

Redeemer’s University can be considered moderately expensive compared to some other private universities. Many programmes cost over ₦1 million per session. For example, Law is 2,034,000 for 100-level students.

How much are Redeemer’s University school fees per semester?

Redeemer's University does not charge school fees per semester, but rather as an annual fee, which can be paid in three instalments.

How much is the hostel fee at Redeemer's University?

The hostel fee is ₦130,000 for a four-bedded room and ₦150,000 for a three-bedded room. Students can choose a three-bedded room by paying an additional ₦20,000.

How much is Redeemer’s University school fees for nursing in 2025?

For 2025/2026, Redeemer’s University nursing fees are ₦1,696,300 for 100 level, ₦1,889,800 for 200 level, ₦1,906,300 for 200 level Direct Entry, ₦1,732,200 for 300 level, ₦1,478,750 for 400 level, and ₦1,571,500 for 500 level.

Redeemer’s University school fees vary depending on the programme and level of study. Higher fees apply to courses such as Medicine, Law, and Engineering, while programmes in the Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences are more affordable.

Legit.ng published an informative post about Phoenix University, Agwada courses. The learning institution's courses fall under key faculti​es, including Allied H‍ealt‍h, Co‌m‍puting, Agriculture, and Socia‍l Management Sciences.

Phoenix University, Agwada, admits students through UTME and Direct Entry. Candidate must have a minimum of at least five O-Level credits, including English and Mathematics. Read on to discover the available study options and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

