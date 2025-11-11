Redeemer's University school fees for all courses and how to make payments
Redeemer’s University school fees range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study. Programs such as engineering, law, and computing are expensive, while courses in the humanities and social sciences are more affordable. Payments can be made easily through the university’s online student portal or at designated banks.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Redeemer's University school fees for all courses
- Redeemer's University school fees payment procedure
- How much does it cost to go to Redeemer’s University?
- Is Redeemer's University expensive?
- How much are Redeemer’s University school fees per semester?
- How much is the hostel fee at Redeemer's University?
- How much is Redeemer’s University school fees for nursing in 2025?
Key takeaways
- Redeemer's University school Fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level.
- Engineering, law, and computing programs have higher tuition fees than those in humanities and social Sciences.
- Students can make payments online or through approved banks via the university’s portal.
- The university allows students to pay fees in three instalments.
Redeemer's University school fees for all courses
Redeemer's University is a private university in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. The university's school fees vary across faculties and levels of study. Below is the breakdown of the payable tuition fees for each programme and level.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The tuition fees in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences range from about ₦911,000 to ₦1,906,300, depending on the program and level of study. Among all the courses, nursing has the highest fees, with first-year students paying almost ₦1.7 million.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Fees for 500 level (₦)
Anatomy
920,000
927,500
911,000
939,500
1,027,500
-
Biochemistry
922,000
929,500
913,000
931,500
1,019,500
-
Medical Laboratory Sciences
1,383,500
1,391,000
1,374,500
1,324,000
1,407,500
1,486,500
Nursing
1,696,300
1,906,300
1,889,800
1,732,200
1,478,750
1,571,500
Physiology
945,000
927,500
911,000
939,500
1,017,50
Physiotherapy
1,414,000
1,421,500
1,405,000
1,392,500
1,367,500
1,480,000
Public Health
1,294,500
1,302,000
1,285,500
1,235,000
1,458,500
-
Faculty of The Built Environmental Studies
The Faculty of the Built Environmental Studies offers programs that train students to design, plan, and manage physical spaces and structures. Fees for this faculty range from about ₦988,000 to ₦1,419,000.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Fees for 500 level (₦)
Architecture
1,321,500
1,379,000
1,362,500
1,316,000
1,419,000
-
Building Technology
1,064,500
1,072,000
1,055,500
1,109,000
1,079,000
1,121,500
Estate Management
997,000
1,004,500
988,000
1,041,500
1,011,500
1,054,000
Quantity Surveying
997,000
1,004,500
988,000
1,041,500
1,011,500
1,054,000
Surveying and Geoinformatics
997,000
1,004,500
988,000
1,041,500
1,011,500
1,054,000
Urban and Regional Planning
997,000
1,004,500
988,000
1,041,500
1,011,500
1,054,000
Environmental Management and Toxicology
997,000
1,004,500
988,000
1,041,500
1,011,500
1,054,000
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering trains students to solve real-world problems through innovation and technology. Tuition fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,231,500 to ₦1,451,500. Electrical Engineering has the highest fees, followed closely by Civil, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Fees for 500 level (₦)
Civil Engineering
1,434,000
1,441,500
1,425,000
1,266,500
1,256,500
1,429,000
Computer Engineering
1,434,000
1,441,500
1,425,000
1,266,500
1,256,500
1,429,000
Mechanical Engineering
1,434,000
1,441,500
1,425,000
1,266,500
1,256,500
1,429,000
Electrical Engineering
1,444,000
1,451,500
1,435,000
1,276,500
1,246,500
1,439,000
Chemical Engineering
1,429,000
1,436,500
1,420,000
1,261,500
1,231,500
1,424,000
Faculty of Humanities
Students under this faculty pay a tuition fee of between ₦133,500 and ₦1,138,500. History and International Studies has the highest fees, while courses such as English, French, and Philosophy are among the most affordable.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
English
871,000
873,500
857,000
860,500
963,500
History and International Studies
1,046,000
1,051,000
1,034,500
1,035,500
1,138,500
Christian Religious Studies
1,060,500
1,059,500
643,500
650,500
725,500
Theatre Arts
1,021,000
1,026,000
1,009,500
1,010,000
1,115,000
French
871,000
873,500
857,000
133,500
963,500
Philosophy
871,000
873,500
857,000
860,500
963,500
Faculty of Management Sciences
Fees in this faculty range from about ₦893,000 to ₦1,030,700 for 100 level students. Accounting and Transport Management are the most expensive programs.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Accounting
1,030,700
1,038,250
1,005,500
887,500
990,500
Actuarial Science
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Banking & Finance
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Business Administration
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Marketing
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Transport Management
992,000
1,199,500
1,183,000
986,500
1,089,500
Insurance
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Faculty of Natural Sciences
In the Faculty of Natural Sciences, students study the core principles of science through research, experiments, and fieldwork. The tuition fees range from about ₦890,750 to ₦1,232,500.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Industrial Chemistry
920,000
927,500
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Industrial Mathematics
899,750
907,250
890,750
894,250
997,250
Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science
899,750
907,250
890,750
894,250
997,250
Statistics
904,750
912,250
890,750
894,250
997,250
Statistics and Data Science
904,750
912,250
890,750
894,250
997,250
Microbiology
920,000
927,500
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Geology
935,000
942,500
926,000
1,129,500
1,232,500
Meteorology
920,000
927,500
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Applied Geo-Physics
920,000
927,500
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Physics/Elect
940,000
947,500
931,000
934,500
1,037,500
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences includes courses such as mass communication and political science. Fees in this faculty range from about ₦884,000 to ₦1,184,500, depending on the course.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Economics
888,000
895,500
879,000
882,500
1,000,500
Mass Communication
898,500
906,000
889,500
943,000
996,000
Political Science
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Psychology
933,500
941,000
924,500
928,000
1,066,000
Sociology
913,000
920,500
904,000
907,500
990,500
Hospitality and Tourism Management
937,000
1,184,500
1,158,000
931,500
1,034,500
Social Works
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Public Administration
893,000
900,500
884,000
887,500
990,500
Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies
The Faculty of Computing and Digital Technologies prepares students for careers in cybersecurity, software development, and data-driven innovation. The tuition fees for this faculty range from about ₦967,250 to ₦1,017,500.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Computing Science
967,250
974,750
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Cyber-security
967,250
974,750
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Information Technology
967,250
974,750
911,000
914,500
1,017,500
Faculty of Law
Fees in this faculty range from about ₦1,181,500 to ₦2,041,500. Law is among the most expensive programs in the university due to its professional nature and specialised curriculum.
Programme
Fees for 100 level (₦)
Fees for 200 level (₦) DE
Fees for 200 level (₦)
Fees for 300 level (₦)
Fees for 400 level (₦)
Fees for 500 level (₦)
Law
2,034,000
2,041,500
2,025,000
1,752,250
1,181,500
1,274,000
Redeemer's University school fees payment procedure
Redeemer's University offers flexible payment options, primarily through the student portal and affiliated banks.
Online via the student portal
Here is how to pay online via the student portal:
- Go to the Redeemer's University student portal.
- Log in using your details. If you are a new student, use your JAMB number as your initial matric number or password.
- Find and click on the "Fees (Payment/History)" or "Fetch fees for payment" section.
- Choose the ''Remita'' payment option.
- Enter the amount you want to pay and select the type of fees you are paying for.
- Click "Checkout," and you will be redirected to the Remita payment platform.
- Make your payment using an ATM card (MasterCard or Visa).
- After the payment is successful, print your official university receipt for your records.
At a bank branch
Redeemer's University allows students to pay their fees conveniently through Remita at any bank. Follow these steps to complete your payment safely:
- Go to the student portal to activate your payment.
- Select the Remita (Bank) option.
- Click on “Fetch fees for payment.”
- Enter the amount you want to pay and select the relevant fees.
- Click “Checkout” to generate your Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR).
- Print the RRR invoice.
- Go to any bank that accepts Remita and pay the amount on the invoice.
- Collect the Remita payment printout from the bank.
- Return to the student portal and requery the transaction (this step is mandatory).
- Print a copy of your official university receipt.
The university allows fees to be paid in up to three instalments: 60% in the first semester (40% on or before resumption, and 20% before the first semester examination) and the remaining 40% before the start of the second semester.
How much does it cost to go to Redeemer’s University?
The tuition fee at Redeemer's University ranges from about ₦133,500 to ₦2,041,500 per session, depending on the course and level of study.
Is Redeemer's University expensive?
Redeemer’s University can be considered moderately expensive compared to some other private universities. Many programmes cost over ₦1 million per session. For example, Law is ₦2,034,000 for 100-level students.
How much are Redeemer’s University school fees per semester?
Redeemer's University does not charge school fees per semester, but rather as an annual fee, which can be paid in three instalments.
How much is the hostel fee at Redeemer's University?
The hostel fee is ₦130,000 for a four-bedded room and ₦150,000 for a three-bedded room. Students can choose a three-bedded room by paying an additional ₦20,000.
How much is Redeemer’s University school fees for nursing in 2025?
For 2025/2026, Redeemer’s University nursing fees are ₦1,696,300 for 100 level, ₦1,889,800 for 200 level, ₦1,906,300 for 200 level Direct Entry, ₦1,732,200 for 300 level, ₦1,478,750 for 400 level, and ₦1,571,500 for 500 level.
Redeemer’s University school fees vary depending on the programme and level of study. Higher fees apply to courses such as Medicine, Law, and Engineering, while programmes in the Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences are more affordable.
