Wondering how much a Nigerian nurse earns compared to nurses in the UK? Annually, Nigerian nurses across levels 7 to 15 earn between ₦85,000 and ₦500,000 under CONHESS, with allowances. For National Health Service (NHS) nurses in bands 5 and 8a, the national standardised pay ranges between ₦46.3 million (£25,272) and ₦238 million (£129,783) annually.

While Nigerian salaries lag behind rising costs, UK nurses balance pay with lifestyle. Photo: @bcostv, @NHSBehindtheHeadlines (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

In Nigeria, nursing pay is determined by the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), paying them between ₦1 million and ₦8 million annually , with allowances ranging between ₦10,000 and ₦50,000 .

, with allowances ranging between . Registered nurses from nursing schools enter the pay structure at CONHESS 07, earning between ₦85,000 and ₦130,000 , while B.NSc. degree holders start at level 09, earning between ₦220,000 and ₦300,000 monthly.

, while B.NSc. degree holders start at level 09, earning between In the UK, nurses in band 1 (entry level) receive about £2,106 , while senior nurses in level 9 receive between £9,398 (₦17.2 million) and £10,815 (₦19.8 million) monthly .

, while senior nurses in level 9 receive between . While a senior nursing specialist in Nigeria earns up to ₦8.1 million annually, an NHS Band 9 nurse in the UK starts at approximately £112,782 (₦206.8 million) per year.

How much does a Nigerian nurse earn?

The Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) has 15 grade levels. Registered nurses who are fresh B.NSc. graduates enter the pay structure at CONHESS 09 once they have completed their internship and NYSC.

On the other hand, graduates from Nigerian Schools of Nursing with a 3-year diploma typically enter the public service at CONHESS 07 and are designated as Nursing Officer II.

Nile University of Nigeria medical science graduates celebrate during the institution’s 3rd Medical Attestation ceremony on 2 December 2024. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria

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Here is where nurses in Nigeria fall based on the most recent CONHESS salary structure as issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on 23 September 2024. The wage adjustment increases progressively through 15 steps within each grade level except for nurses in cadres 10 to 15.

CONHESS level Annual salary Level 1 ₦930,000–₦1.05 million Level 2 ₦934,000–₦1.09 million Level 3 ₦950,000–₦1.1 million Level 4 ₦996,000–₦1.2 million Level 5 ₦1.08 million–₦1.3 million Level 6 ₦1.4 million–₦1.9 million Level 7 ₦1.8 million–₦2.5 million Level 8 ₦2.0 million–₦2.8 million Level 9 ₦2.3 million–₦3.2 million Level 10 ₦2.7 million–₦3.3 million Level 11 ₦3.1 million–₦3.7 million Level 12 ₦3.6 million–₦4.5 million Level 13 ₦4.3 million–₦5.2 million Level 14 ₦5.2 million–₦6.3 million Level 15 ₦6.79 million–₦8.1 million

In January 2026, the NSIWC approved a 300% increase in the annual uniform allowance for nurses in federal employment, rising from ₦20,000 to ₦80,000 per year, effective from 1 January 2026 and paid via IPPIS. Have a look at the allowances offered by the Nigerian Federal Government.

Allowance Description Amount Call duty allowance Theatre and anaesthetic nurses ₦258–₦3,019 (per unit of call) Shift duty allowance Nurses ₦2,355–₦15,946 (per month) Hazard allowance Direct patient-care ₦10,000 (per year) Rural posting allowance Remote areas ₦20,000–₦50,000 (per year) Journal/learned society allowance Nurse educators ₦9,000 (per year) Clinical duty allowance Honorary consultants ₦10,996–₦194,544 (per year) Non-clinical duty allowance Theatre and anaesthetic nurses ₦92,880–₦629,640 (per year) Non-clinical duty allowance Other nurses ₦26,535–₦488,009 (per year)

How much does a UK nurse earn?

NHS nurses are paid under the Agenda for Change (AfC) pay structure, a standardised pay system used in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

It places nurses into nine bands based on job evaluation, specific skills, responsibilities, experience, and clinical autonomy.

In May 2025, the UK government confirmed a 3.6% pay increase for AfC's primary health care professionals in the 2025/2026 financial year following a 5.5% increase in 2024/2025. Have a look at the UK nurses' salaries per annum across all bands for 2026/2027.

Band NHS pay rate per year in Pounds NHS pay rate per year in Naira 1, 2 £25,272 ₦46.3 million 3 £25,760–£27,476 ₦47.2 million–₦50.3 million 4 £28,392–£31,157 ₦52 million–₦57.1 million 5 £32,073–£39,043 ₦58.8 million–₦71.6 million 6 £39,959–£48,117 ₦73.2 million–₦88.2 million 7 £49,387–£56,515 ₦90.5 million–₦103.6 million 8a £57,528–£64,750 ₦105.5 million– ₦118.7 million 8b £66,582–£77,368 ₦122.1 million–₦141.8 million 8c £79,504–91,609 ₦145.8 million–₦168 million 8d £94,356–£108,814 ₦173 million–₦199.5 million 9 £112,782–£129,783 ₦206.8 million–₦238 million

How does working in a private and public hospital compare in Nigeria and the UK?

In Nigeria, the structured salary scale (CONHESS) offers a higher entry pay and set progression steps for nurses. On the other hand, private hospitals offer a varied pay structure based on the size of the facility.

Private practices in the United Kingdom for nurses at the entry level often mirror bands 4 and 5 in the NHS. While annual pay may be higher in private hospitals, the NHS offers better benefits and long-term pay progression.

For Nigerian nurses seeking to work in private UK hospitals, the hospital must hold a Home Office sponsor license for the UK Skilled Worker Visa.

Working in private practice offers nursing practitioners a more favourable working environment compared to the increased workload pressure in the public sector. Photo: @nursingaspirantsconsult

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How much do nurses make in the UK compared to other countries?

Salaries in Australia are broadly similar to those in Canada and the United States but higher than those in the UK, making it quite tempting to migrate to Australia from Nigeria. Here are details of where salaries for nurses sit around the world; compared to the UK's £25,272 to £129,783 and Nigeria's £542 to £3,191, as per Indeed.

Country Average annual nurse salary in pounds Average annual nurse salary in Naira United States £71,096 ₦130.3 million Australia £80,091 ₦146.8 million Canada £76,666 ₦140.6 million Germany £67,345 ₦123.5 million

How far does $100 go in Nigeria?

At the average official Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate (₦1,379.5 as of March 2026), $100 is worth around ₦137,950. In Lagos, this covers a month's worth of essential expenses, including food, daily public transport, and rent (modest one-bedroom). For a government nurse earning more than ₦200,000 per month (CONHESS level 8 and higher), $100 represents nearly 70% of their monthly salary, allowing them to indulge themselves and save.

How far does $100 go in the UK?

$100 converts to approximately £74 to £75 as of March 2026. This amount offers a modest, mid-range experience, covering about 1 to 2 days of basic, budget-conscious travel in London, including meals, transport, and perhaps a pub visit.

Can a Nigerian nurse work in the UK?

Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences students gather for the Capping and Knotting of Tie ceremony for National Diploma Students. Photo: @oyscons

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Nigerian nurses are among the largest groups of medical professionals in the UK. As internationally recruited nurses in the NHS, the route to get there is established.

You will need to meet academic qualifications and have verified credentials to acquire a nursing job in the UK. Although Nigeria is a yellow fever risk country, you are not required to have a Yellow Fever certificate. In addition to applying for the NMC UK, foreign nurses are required to meet the following requirements;

Have a valid NMCN nursing license

Pass English proficiency tests (IELTS/OET)

Pass Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Pass the practical objective structured clinical examination (OSCE)

Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) for a Health and Care Worker Visa

How much do private hospital nurses make in the UK?

Private hospital nurses in the UK generally earn between £35,000 and £55,000 per year, often 10 to 15% higher than NHS base pay, though with weaker benefits such as pensions. As reported by Indeed, the average salary for a private duty nurse is £53,931 per year in the United Kingdom. This can vary based on location and experience.

How much do public health nurses make in Nigeria?

A public health nurse in action with an elderly patient. Photo: @communitycarenc

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As per Glassdoor, public health nurses in Nigeria earn between ₦200,000 and ₦216,000 monthly. Depending on the location of employment, experience, and academic qualification. These nursing professionals operate under the CONHESS salary structure, and pay progression follows the levels in the structure.

How much money do I need to live comfortably in Nigeria?

According to Numbeo's March 2026 data, estimated monthly costs for a single person in Nigeria, excluding rent, are approximately $192 to $313 at a budget level. However, for a nurse living in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Enugu or Ibadan, the real picture breaks down as follows:

Expense Lagos Abuja Enugu/Ibadan Rent ( One bedroom) ₦150,000–₦350,000 ₦120,000–₦250,000 ₦50,000–₦120,000 Food (Self-catered) ₦60,000–₦100,000 ₦50,000–₦80,000 ₦35,000–₦60,000 Transportation ₦40,000–₦80,000 ₦30,000–₦60,000 ₦20,000–₦40,000 Utilities (Electricity, water, gas) ₦30,000–₦60,000 ₦25,000–₦50,000 ₦15,000–₦35,000 Data and phone charges ₦10,000–₦20,000 ₦10,000–₦20,000 ₦8,000–₦15,000 Total estimated expenses ₦290,000–₦610,000 ₦235,000–₦460,000 ₦128,000–₦270,000

How much money do I need to live comfortably in the UK?

To live comfortably in the UK, a single person typically needs a monthly income of £1,800 to £2,300 in London or £1,000 to £1,500 in other regions. For a family of 3-4, monthly costs range from £2,300 in cheaper areas to over £4,500 in London. A comfortable life generally requires over £30,500 annually for a single person.

The salary gap between what a Nigerian nurse earns compared to a UK nurse earns remains significantly large as of March 2026. In the Nigerian public sector, pay is governed by the CONHESS structure, while in the UK, nurses receive nationally standardised rates under the Agenda for Change system.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing the average salary of a medical laboratory scientist in Nigeria. The average monthly salary for a medical lab scientist ranges from ₦101,000 to ₦240,000, depending on experience and qualifications.

Medical laboratory scientists (MLS), also known as medical technologists or clinical laboratory scientists, apply specialised technical skills in conducting medical tests. Read on for details of the monthly and annual salary of a medical laboratory scientist (MLS) in Nigeria.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng