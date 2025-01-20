FUTA school fees for 2025 and how to pay acceptance and school fees

A college education is sometimes not a smooth ride, especially if you do not plan well for the financial obligations that come with it. Whether you are a fresh student or a returning student at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), it is crucial to know school fee details before starting an academic period. Here is a detailed guide for the 2025 FUTA school fees.

The Federal University of Technology Akure prides itself on being one of Nigeria's best tertiary learning institutions, offering the best technology-driven courses. Like other educational institutions, it has a fee structure to which every student, new or continuing, should adhere. Futa school fees for 2025 comprise acceptance fees, tuition fees, and other charges.

FUTA school fees for 2025

What are the school fees for Futa? The Federal University of Technology Akure has an updated fee structure that outlines the amount students should pay for the 2024/2025 academic calendar. Whether you intend to join the institution or are already a student, understanding the amount to pay, when to pay, and how to pay helps to plan well for an uninterrupted learning session.

Acceptance fee

One of the FUTA admission requirements is the acceptance fee payment for new students. It is a mandatory one-off payment by new students confirming they have accepted the admission offer and showing their commitment to the learning institution.

The 2024/2025 acceptance fee is ₦40,000. This is a non-refundable payment, and you should pay it within the required timelines, or you risk forfeiting your FUTA admission offer.

How to pay the FUTA acceptance fee

After checking the FUTA admission list and confirming your name is on it, you should proceed to confirm your admission offer by paying the acceptance fee. Failure to pay the acceptance fee within the required time will lead to the cancellation of the admission offer. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to pay the FUTA acceptance fee online.

Go to the FUTA’s official website, and under the quick links section, select 2024/2025 Undergraduate admission. Enter your JAMB/UTME registration number to log in. Click Acceptance Fee on the menu that appears on the page to access your admission information. Verify your admission details before proceeding. Click on Generate Now to create a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) for ₦40,000. Use the RRR generated to pay the acceptance fee through a bank or online using a debit card. After payment, return to the FUTA portal to confirm your payment status. Print out the payment receipt and keep it for use during admission registration.

School fees for fresh students

Before being fully admitted into the Federal University of Technology Akura, a new student must fulfil specific requirements, including paying school fees. After paying the application and acceptance fees, the annual school fee comprises tuition fees and other charges.

You can pay FUTA school fees fully at once or in two instalments. Below is a breakdown of the annual fees payable by a newly admitted student.

Description Amount Tuition ₦100,000 Other charges Matriculation/Orientation charge ₦10,000 Identification card charge ₦5,000 Information and Communication Technology charge ₦10,000 Development charges ₦10,000 Laboratory charges ₦10,000 Library charge ₦10,000 Examination ₦15,000 Municipal charges ₦15,000 Medical charges ₦15,000 Centre dues ₦10,000 Total fees ₦250,000

School fees for returning students

If you are a returning student at the Federal University of Technology Akure, your school fee obligations are slightly lower than a fresh student. A returning student’s fee structure excludes acceptance fees, matriculation charges, and development charges. Below is an outline of a returning students’ fee structure.

Description Amount Tuition ₦100,000 Other charges Identification card charge ₦5,000 Information and Communication Technology charge ₦10,000 Laboratory charges ₦10,000 Library charge ₦10,000 Examination ₦15,000 Municipal charges ₦15,000 Medical charge ₦15,000 Centre dues ₦10,000 Total fees ₦185,000

Note that other charges may vary depending on the course a student pursues. Some courses or departments have special requirements, which may include charges in the fee structure. For instance, if you are taking a health science course, you will use a laboratory, and therefore, you will pay the laboratory charges.

How to pay the FUTA school fee

After paying the FUTA acceptance fee, the school fee payment process is easy. Below is the school fee payment procedure for both new and returning students.

Go to the FUTA official website and access the students’ portal. Log in using your UTME registration number. Locate and click the Pay School Fee section to verify your details. Choose your preferred payment method and generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR). Pay the exact amount online or at a designated bank. After payment, upload the receipt on the portal and download and print your clearance slip as payment evidence.

How much is the hostel fee in FUTA?

The Nigerian university offers different accommodation packages for students. Multiple hostels are available for male and female students; rates vary depending on amenities. The hostels have clean water, electricity, security, and a conducive environment. Here are the FUTA hostel fees payable by students.

Male hostels

FUTA provides various accommodation options for male students, with varying rates based on room occupancy and amenities. Rates range from ₦28,000 to ₦170,000, offering choices for different budgets and preferences.

Hostel name Occupants per room Amount Akindeko 4 ₦28,000 Abiola 1 ₦35,000 Adeniyi 2 ₦43,000 Bisi Balogun 1 ₦93,000 Adeboyo 1 ₦63,000 Futascoop 1 ₦170,000

Female hostels

Female students at FUTA also have access to diverse hostel options, with prices ranging from ₦35,000 to ₦300,000. The hostels provide a safe, comfortable environment with clean water, electricity, and security for all students.

Hostel name Occupants per room Amount Jibowo 1 ₦35,000 Jadesola 1 ₦43,000 Awosika 1 ₦63,000 Futascoop 2 ₦120,000 Oba Adesida 4 2 ₦170,000 ₦300,000

How much are FUTA school fees for new students?

New Federal University of Technology Akure students pay an annual fee of approximately ₦250,000. The amount includes tuition fees and other charges but excludes application fees, acceptance fees, and accommodation charges. The fee varies depending on course requirements.

How much are school fees for returning students?

Returning students at FUTA pay a school fee of approximately ₦185,000. Their fee is lower than the amount for fresh students because certain one-off payments on admission are excluded from their fee structure.

How much is the FUTA acceptance fee?

Prospective FUTA students pay an acceptance fee of ₦40,000. The fee is non-refundable and is paid only once. It confirms the student's acceptance of the admission offer.

What do other charges on the FUTA fee structure entail?

FUTA students pay other charges besides the tuition fees, which may vary depending on the department. These may include laboratory charges, library charges, medical charges, and centre dues.

How can I pay FUTA school fees?

To pay FUTA school fees, visit the school’s official website and log into your student portal. Select the fee payment section and generate a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) of the amount you want to pay. Pay the amount at a bank or online and upload the payment receipt on the portal. Download and print your payment slip.

Does FUTA accept installment payments?

Yes. You can pay the full school fees or opt for partial payment in two instalments.

Are school fees the same for all faculties?

FUTA school fee requirements are different depending on facilities. Some faculties pay higher amounts than others.

Does FUTA offer accommodation for students?

Yes. FUTA has several student hostels, and their rates vary depending on amenities available and the number of occupants per room.

Paying FUTA school fees on time ensures a smooth learning experience at the university. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly so you are not inconvenienced. Besides tuition fees, consider other charges relevant to your department and accommodation charges if you want to stay in the school’s hostels.

