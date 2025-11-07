How affordable are Abuja universities in 2025/2026? Here is what the data says
Tuition fees at universities in Abuja vary significantly, yet several affordable options are available for students. The University of Abuja remains the cheapest, with freshers paying between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500, while returning students typically pay slightly less. Other private institutions, though higher, still offer competitive rates for quality education.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Affordable Abuja universities and their fees
- University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)
- Bingham University
- Baze University
- Philomath University
- Nile University of Nigeria
- Veritas University
- African University of Science and Technology (AUST)
- European University of Nigeria (EUN)
- Cosmopolitan University Abuja
- What are the top 3 universities in Abuja?
- Can I enter Baze University without JAMB?
- Which international university is in Abuja?
- What is the most expensive university in Abuja?
Key takeaways
- Federal universities remain more affordable, with tuition at schools like the University of Abuja ranging between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500 per session for new students.
- The undergraduate tuition fee at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is about ₦1,500,000 per session, equivalent to ₦750,000 per semester.
- The European University of Nigeria (EUN), a private institution, charges tuition fees ranging from ₦700,000 to ₦1,900,000 per academic session.
Affordable Abuja universities and their fees
Abuja hosts several universities offering quality education at affordable rates. Tuition fees differ significantly, allowing students to choose programs that suit their budgets. Below are the best universities in Abuja with their current fees.
University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)
The University of Abuja is one of the cheapest universities in Abuja. Tuition and fees at the University of Abuja vary by department. New students pay between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500 per session, while returning students typically pay between ₦82,000 and ₦225,000.
Below are the fee details for 100-level students in some departments.
Department
100-Level fee (₦)
Sociology
106,500
Journalism & Media Studies
111,500
MBBS
127,500
Computer Science
117,500
History & Diplomatic Studies
101,500
Geography & Environment
109,500
Biological Science
127,500
Chemistry
117,500
Political Science
106,500
Agriculture
149,500
Nursing
225,000
Accounting
106,500
Medical Laboratory Science (MLS)
227,500
Business Administration
106,000
Library Science (Education)
116,500
Islamic Studies
101,500
Bingham University
Bingham University is one of the more affordable private universities in Abuja. According to the official 2024/2025 Schedule of Fees, tuition and other charges vary by faculty and programme. Annual fees for new students range from ₦380,000 for Theology and Religious Studies to approximately ₦2,980,000 for Medicine.
Programmes under the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, such as Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Accounting, and Business Administration, cost about ₦770,030 per session, while science and technology courses fall between ₦544,000 and ₦1,028,000.
For Bingham University’s returning students, fees may stay the same or increase slightly depending on the level and programme, with Medicine reaching up to ₦3,380,000 in higher years.
Baze University
Fees at Baze University differ depending on the faculty and level of study. Undergraduate tuition for social sciences and management programmes is approximately ₦2,043,917 per session, while engineering courses cost around ₦2,271,019 per session. Health science programmes range from about ₦2,043,917 to ₦2,886,528 per session.
The Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme is the most expensive, ranging from ₦2,271,019 to approximately ₦9,065,306 by the 400 level. Postgraduate tuition ranges from about ₦1,638,000 for PGD programmes to approximately ₦6,142,500 for PhD degrees.
Philomath University
Philomath University offers programmes across six faculties, including social sciences, management sciences, law, and computing and information technology. Below are the tuition fees under each faculty for students interested in enrolling at the university.
Faculty
Tuition fees
Law
₦ 4,800,000
Social Sciences
₦ 2,480,000
Management Sciences
₦ 2,480,000
Communication and Media Studies
₦ 2,480,000
Natural and Environmental Sciences
₦ 2,680,000
Computing and Information Technology
₦ 2,780,000
The university also offers merit-based scholarships of up to 80% and early admission discounts of up to 40%.
Nile University of Nigeria
Nile University of Nigeria is one of the best universities in Abuja. Tuition fees at Nile University of Nigeria vary according to faculty and programme, reflecting the specific demands and duration of each course.
For most undergraduate programmes, the 2025/2026 tuition fees range from ₦2,800,000 per session for science courses, such as Biochemistry and Industrial Chemistry, to ₦6,500,000 for Medicine & Surgery.
Engineering and computing programmes cost between ₦3,000,000 and ₦3,500,000 per session, while management and social sciences fall within the same range. Law students pay around ₦4,250,000 per session, with preliminary studies (SPS) being the most affordable at approximately ₦2,750,000 per session.
Note: Tuition fees exclude accommodation and may be adjusted at the discretion of the university’s management.
Veritas University
At Veritas University, undergraduate tuition fees vary by programme and student status, with freshers paying slightly higher rates than returning students. For most courses, including Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, and Computer Science, fees range from approximately ₦1,533,000 to ₦1,729,000 per session for freshers, while returning students pay between ₦1,448,800 and ₦1,659,000.
Professional programmes such as Law, Medicine & Surgery, Nursing, and Pharmacy cost approximately ₦2,464,000 to ₦4,213,000 per session for freshers, with returning students paying slightly less, between ₦2,460,500 and ₦4,040,000.
The most affordable programmes, Sacred Philosophy, Sacred Theology, and Theology, are ₦600,000 per session for both freshers and returning students.
Note: The amounts cover tuition only and do not include additional fees such as accommodation or other student services.
Veritas University accommodation charges
At Veritas University, accommodation fees vary depending on the hostel and facilities provided. Standard hostels for both male and female students range from ₦168,000 to ₦380,000 per session, while specialised or premium hostels, such as those for Medical Science students or Kelson, range from ₦350,000 to ₦450,000 per session. Some hostels, like PA-ETOS, are offered at no additional cost.
African University of Science and Technology (AUST)
The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja stands out as one of the more affordable private universities in the city. Undergraduate tuition is approximately ₦1,500,000 per session (₦750,000 per semester) for programmes such as accounting, computer science, and civil engineering.
Postgraduate fees are also relatively moderate, with MSc programmes costing about ₦600,000 per semester and PhD programmes around ₦700,000 per semester. These figures represent tuition only and do not include accommodation, meals, or other student-related expenses.
European University of Nigeria (EUN)
Tuition fees at the European University of Nigeria (EUN) range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,900,000 per session, depending on the chosen programme. Below are the tuition fees across the various faculties.
Programme
Tuition fee (₦)
Law
1,900,000
Pharmacy
1,800,000
Environmental Health
1,100,000
Pharmacology
1,000,000
Computer & ICT / Software Engineering
900,000
Cybersecurity / Information Systems / Information Technology
900,000
Mass Communication
750,000
Accounting / Economics / Business Admin / Public Admin / Hotel & Tourism
700,000
Political Science / Sociology
700,000
EUN sundry fees
In addition to tuition, students at the European University of Nigeria (EUN) are required to pay various sundry fees
Item
Fee (₦)
Application Fee
2,000
Acceptance Fee
70,000
Accommodation
300,000
Others
114,000
Cosmopolitan University Abuja
Cosmopolitan University Abuja is a newly established private institution located in the capital city. Below is a breakdown of tuition fees across its major faculties.
Faculty
Tuition (per semester)
Tuition (per session)
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
₦1,250,000.00
₦2,500,000.00
Faculty of Computing
₦1,406,250.00
₦2,812,500.00
Faculty of Engineering
₦1,562,500.00
₦3,125,000.00
Faculty of Health Sciences
₦1,562,500.00
₦3,125,000.00
Clinical Nursing and internship fee structure
The following table outlines the fees for Clinical Nursing postings and internship programmes at Cosmopolitan University Abuja.
Item
Posting fee
Clinical Nursing Posting
₦1,250,000.00
Internship (SIWES - Abuja)
₦227,750.00
Internship (SIWES - Outside Abuja)
₦455,500.00
What are the top 3 universities in Abuja?
The top three universities in Abuja include the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Nile University of Nigeria, and Baze University, all of which are renowned for their excellent academic programs, modern facilities, and diverse program offerings.
Can I enter Baze University without JAMB?
You cannot be admitted into Baze University for regular undergraduate programmes without a JAMB result; however, candidates with Direct Entry qualifications, such as A-Levels, IJMB, or a diploma, may be considered for admission into 200-level.
Which international university is in Abuja?
Abuja has no officially designated international universities, but several locally established private institutions, such as Nile University of Nigeria and the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), distinguish themselves through global collaborations and internationally aligned academic standards.
What is the most expensive university in Abuja?
Nile University of Nigeria is the most expensive university in Abuja, with tuition fees rising to as high as ₦6,500,000 per session for the Medicine and Surgery program.
Abuja universities cater to a range of budgets, from affordable federal institutions like the University of Abuja to higher-end private options such as Baze University. In 2025/2026, tuition fees vary significantly, allowing students to select programs that align with their academic goals and financial capabilities.
