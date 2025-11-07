How affordable are Abuja universities in 2025/2026? Here is what the data says

Tuition fees at universities in Abuja vary significantly, yet several affordable options are available for students. The University of Abuja remains the cheapest, with freshers paying between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500, while returning students typically pay slightly less. Other private institutions, though higher, still offer competitive rates for quality education.

Key takeaways

Federal universities remain more affordable, with tuition at schools like the University of Abuja ranging between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500 per session for new students.

for new students. The undergraduate tuition fee at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is about ₦1,500,000 per session, equivalent to ₦750,000 per semester.

is about per session, equivalent to per semester. The European University of Nigeria (EUN), a private institution, charges tuition fees ranging from ₦700,000 to ₦1,900,000 per academic session.

Affordable Abuja universities and their fees

Abuja hosts several universities offering quality education at affordable rates. Tuition fees differ significantly, allowing students to choose programs that suit their budgets. Below are the best universities in Abuja with their current fees.

University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

The University of Abuja is one of the cheapest universities in Abuja. Tuition and fees at the University of Abuja vary by department. New students pay between ₦101,500 and ₦227,500 per session, while returning students typically pay between ₦82,000 and ₦225,000.

Below are the fee details for 100-level students in some departments.

Department 100-Level fee (₦) Sociology 106,500 Journalism & Media Studies 111,500 MBBS 127,500 Computer Science 117,500 History & Diplomatic Studies 101,500 Geography & Environment 109,500 Biological Science 127,500 Chemistry 117,500 Political Science 106,500 Agriculture 149,500 Nursing 225,000 Accounting 106,500 Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) 227,500 Business Administration 106,000 Library Science (Education) 116,500 Islamic Studies 101,500

Bingham University

Bingham University is one of the more affordable private universities in Abuja. According to the official 2024/2025 Schedule of Fees, tuition and other charges vary by faculty and programme. Annual fees for new students range from ₦380,000 for Theology and Religious Studies to approximately ₦2,980,000 for Medicine.

Programmes under the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, such as Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Accounting, and Business Administration, cost about ₦770,030 per session, while science and technology courses fall between ₦544,000 and ₦1,028,000.

For Bingham University’s returning students, fees may stay the same or increase slightly depending on the level and programme, with Medicine reaching up to ₦3,380,000 in higher years.

Baze University

Fees at Baze University differ depending on the faculty and level of study. Undergraduate tuition for social sciences and management programmes is approximately ₦2,043,917 per session, while engineering courses cost around ₦2,271,019 per session. Health science programmes range from about ₦2,043,917 to ₦2,886,528 per session.

The Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme is the most expensive, ranging from ₦2,271,019 to approximately ₦9,065,306 by the 400 level. Postgraduate tuition ranges from about ₦1,638,000 for PGD programmes to approximately ₦6,142,500 for PhD degrees.

Philomath University

Philomath University offers programmes across six faculties, including social sciences, management sciences, law, and computing and information technology. Below are the tuition fees under each faculty for students interested in enrolling at the university.

Faculty Tuition fees Law ₦ 4,800,000 Social Sciences ₦ 2,480,000 Management Sciences ₦ 2,480,000 Communication and Media Studies ₦ 2,480,000 Natural and Environmental Sciences ₦ 2,680,000 Computing and Information Technology ₦ 2,780,000

The university also offers merit-based scholarships of up to 80% and early admission discounts of up to 40%.

Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is one of the best universities in Abuja. Tuition fees at Nile University of Nigeria vary according to faculty and programme, reflecting the specific demands and duration of each course.

For most undergraduate programmes, the 2025/2026 tuition fees range from ₦2,800,000 per session for science courses, such as Biochemistry and Industrial Chemistry, to ₦6,500,000 for Medicine & Surgery.

Engineering and computing programmes cost between ₦3,000,000 and ₦3,500,000 per session, while management and social sciences fall within the same range. Law students pay around ₦4,250,000 per session, with preliminary studies (SPS) being the most affordable at approximately ₦2,750,000 per session.

Note: Tuition fees exclude accommodation and may be adjusted at the discretion of the university’s management.

Veritas University

At Veritas University, undergraduate tuition fees vary by programme and student status, with freshers paying slightly higher rates than returning students. For most courses, including Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, and Computer Science, fees range from approximately ₦1,533,000 to ₦1,729,000 per session for freshers, while returning students pay between ₦1,448,800 and ₦1,659,000.

Professional programmes such as Law, Medicine & Surgery, Nursing, and Pharmacy cost approximately ₦2,464,000 to ₦4,213,000 per session for freshers, with returning students paying slightly less, between ₦2,460,500 and ₦4,040,000.

The most affordable programmes, Sacred Philosophy, Sacred Theology, and Theology, are ₦600,000 per session for both freshers and returning students.

Note: The amounts cover tuition only and do not include additional fees such as accommodation or other student services.

Veritas University accommodation charges

At Veritas University, accommodation fees vary depending on the hostel and facilities provided. Standard hostels for both male and female students range from ₦168,000 to ₦380,000 per session, while specialised or premium hostels, such as those for Medical Science students or Kelson, range from ₦350,000 to ₦450,000 per session. Some hostels, like PA-ETOS, are offered at no additional cost.

African University of Science and Technology (AUST)

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja stands out as one of the more affordable private universities in the city. Undergraduate tuition is approximately ₦1,500,000 per session (₦750,000 per semester) for programmes such as accounting, computer science, and civil engineering.

Postgraduate fees are also relatively moderate, with MSc programmes costing about ₦600,000 per semester and PhD programmes around ₦700,000 per semester. These figures represent tuition only and do not include accommodation, meals, or other student-related expenses.

European University of Nigeria (EUN)

Tuition fees at the European University of Nigeria (EUN) range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,900,000 per session, depending on the chosen programme. Below are the tuition fees across the various faculties.

Programme Tuition fee (₦) Law 1,900,000 Pharmacy 1,800,000 Environmental Health 1,100,000 Pharmacology 1,000,000 Computer & ICT / Software Engineering 900,000 Cybersecurity / Information Systems / Information Technology 900,000 Mass Communication 750,000 Accounting / Economics / Business Admin / Public Admin / Hotel & Tourism 700,000 Political Science / Sociology 700,000

EUN sundry fees

In addition to tuition, students at the European University of Nigeria (EUN) are required to pay various sundry fees

Item Fee (₦) Application Fee 2,000 Acceptance Fee 70,000 Accommodation 300,000 Others 114,000

Cosmopolitan University Abuja

Cosmopolitan University Abuja is a newly established private institution located in the capital city. Below is a breakdown of tuition fees across its major faculties.

Faculty Tuition (per semester) Tuition (per session) Faculty of Management and Social Sciences ₦1,250,000.00 ₦2,500,000.00 Faculty of Computing ₦1,406,250.00 ₦2,812,500.00 Faculty of Engineering ₦1,562,500.00 ₦3,125,000.00 Faculty of Health Sciences ₦1,562,500.00 ₦3,125,000.00

Clinical Nursing and internship fee structure

The following table outlines the fees for Clinical Nursing postings and internship programmes at Cosmopolitan University Abuja.

Item Posting fee Clinical Nursing Posting ₦1,250,000.00 Internship (SIWES - Abuja) ₦227,750.00 Internship (SIWES - Outside Abuja) ₦455,500.00

What are the top 3 universities in Abuja?

The top three universities in Abuja include the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Nile University of Nigeria, and Baze University, all of which are renowned for their excellent academic programs, modern facilities, and diverse program offerings.

Can I enter Baze University without JAMB?

You cannot be admitted into Baze University for regular undergraduate programmes without a JAMB result; however, candidates with Direct Entry qualifications, such as A-Levels, IJMB, or a diploma, may be considered for admission into 200-level.

Which international university is in Abuja?

Abuja has no officially designated international universities, but several locally established private institutions, such as Nile University of Nigeria and the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), distinguish themselves through global collaborations and internationally aligned academic standards.

What is the most expensive university in Abuja?

Nile University of Nigeria is the most expensive university in Abuja, with tuition fees rising to as high as ₦6,500,000 per session for the Medicine and Surgery program.

Abuja universities cater to a range of budgets, from affordable federal institutions like the University of Abuja to higher-end private options such as Baze University. In 2025/2026, tuition fees vary significantly, allowing students to select programs that align with their academic goals and financial capabilities.

