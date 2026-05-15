Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announced the printing date for the 2026 UTME result slips starting Monday, May 18

An official statement was released on Friday afternoon, May 15, by JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin

The UTME serves as the essential entrance examination for Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday, May 15, 2026, announced that the printing of the original 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip will commence on Monday, May 18.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB disclosed the update in a terse statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announces that printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will begin on Monday, May 18. Photo credit: Jamb official, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

JAMB candidates were already able to check their 2026 UTME results via SMS.

The board’s statement, shared via its official social media account, is available in the X post below:

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Applicants are required to have obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted annually by the West African Examinations Council, or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO).

2026 UTME: JAMB reveals top scorer

Meanwhile, JAMB has officially released the name of the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, along with her score, state of origin, institution of choice, and intended course of study.

The candidate, identified as Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, was presented by the examination board at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, recently held in Abuja.

According to JAMB’s records, Jesudunsin scored 372 in the UTME and is seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She hails from Ekiti state but sat for the examination in Ogun state.

JAMB top 10 scorers disclosed

Furthermore, JAMB shared the details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 UTME exercise.

The information published includes their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, preferred institutions, and intended courses of study.

The details were presented by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, held in Abuja on Monday, May 11, an event monitored by Legit.ng.

Below is the top 10 list:

S/N Names Score State of Exams State of Origin Gender Institution 1st Choice Programm0e 1 Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin 372 Ogun Ekiti Female UNILAG MBBS 2 Emwere Kingsley Ikenna 370 Lagos Imo Male Nile Computer Science 3 Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel 369 Ogun Ondo Male FUTA Software Engineering 4 Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin 368 Lagos Oyo Male Pan Atlantic Mechatronic Engineering 5 Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi 368 Rivers Imo Male UNIPORT Elect/Elect Engineering 6 Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen 368 Edo Edo Male UNIBEN Mech Engineering 7 Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony 368 Osun Osun Male OAU Computer Engineering 8 Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony 368 Lagos Anambra Male ABUAD Software Engineering 9 Offorkile Michael Okechukwu 367 Anambra Abia Male UI Computer Science 10 Adebisi Eniola Sonari 367 Osun Ogun Male Covenant Computer Science

Candidates take JAMB’s UTME annually as an entrance examination for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

UTME change of institution process activated

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that the process for changing institutions for the UTME has been activated.

JAMB advised candidates seeking to change their institution or course of choice to visit any approved computer-based test (CBT) centre to complete the process.

Source: Legit.ng