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2026 UTME: JAMB Sends Key Message to Candidates on Printing of Original Results
Education

2026 UTME: JAMB Sends Key Message to Candidates on Printing of Original Results

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announced the printing date for the 2026 UTME result slips starting Monday, May 18
  • An official statement was released on Friday afternoon, May 15, by JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin
  • The UTME serves as the essential entrance examination for Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education

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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday, May 15, 2026, announced that the printing of the original 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip will commence on Monday, May 18.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB disclosed the update in a terse statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB announces commencement date for printing of original 2026 UTME result slips, starting Monday, May 18.
Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announces that printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will begin on Monday, May 18. Photo credit: Jamb official, Covenant University
Source: Facebook

JAMB candidates were already able to check their 2026 UTME results via SMS.

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The board’s statement, shared via its official social media account, is available in the X post below:

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The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Applicants are required to have obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted annually by the West African Examinations Council, or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO).

2026 UTME: JAMB reveals top scorer

Meanwhile, JAMB has officially released the name of the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, along with her score, state of origin, institution of choice, and intended course of study.

The candidate, identified as Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, was presented by the examination board at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, recently held in Abuja.

According to JAMB’s records, Jesudunsin scored 372 in the UTME and is seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She hails from Ekiti state but sat for the examination in Ogun state.

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JAMB top 10 scorers disclosed

Furthermore, JAMB shared the details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 UTME exercise.

The information published includes their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, preferred institutions, and intended courses of study.

The details were presented by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, held in Abuja on Monday, May 11, an event monitored by Legit.ng.

Below is the top 10 list:

S/N

Names

Score

State of Exams

State of Origin

Gender

Institution 1st Choice

Programm0e

1

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin

372

Ogun

Ekiti

Female

UNILAG

MBBS

2

Emwere Kingsley Ikenna

370

Lagos

Imo

Male

Nile

Computer Science

3

Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel

369

Ogun

Ondo

Male

FUTA

Software Engineering

4

Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin

368

Lagos

Oyo

Male

Pan Atlantic

Mechatronic Engineering

5

Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi

368

Rivers

Imo

Male

UNIPORT

Elect/Elect Engineering

6

Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen

368

Edo

Edo

Male

UNIBEN

Mech Engineering

7

Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony

368

Osun

Osun

Male

OAU

Computer Engineering

8

Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony

368

Lagos

Anambra

Male

ABUAD

Software Engineering

9

Offorkile Michael Okechukwu

367

Anambra

Abia

Male

UI

Computer Science

10

Adebisi Eniola Sonari

367

Osun

Ogun

Male

Covenant

Computer Science

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JAMB UTME is an entrance exam for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, taken annually by thousands of youths.
Candidates take JAMB’s UTME annually as an entrance examination for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

UTME change of institution process activated

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that the process for changing institutions for the UTME has been activated.

JAMB advised candidates seeking to change their institution or course of choice to visit any approved computer-based test (CBT) centre to complete the process.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsNigerian UniversitiesAbujaUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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