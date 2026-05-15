2026 UTME: JAMB Sends Key Message to Candidates on Printing of Original Results
- Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB announced the printing date for the 2026 UTME result slips starting Monday, May 18
- An official statement was released on Friday afternoon, May 15, by JAMB's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin
- The UTME serves as the essential entrance examination for Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday, May 15, 2026, announced that the printing of the original 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip will commence on Monday, May 18.
Legit.ng reports that JAMB disclosed the update in a terse statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.
JAMB candidates were already able to check their 2026 UTME results via SMS.
The board’s statement, shared via its official social media account, is available in the X post below:
The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
Applicants are required to have obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted annually by the West African Examinations Council, or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO).
2026 UTME: JAMB reveals top scorer
Meanwhile, JAMB has officially released the name of the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, along with her score, state of origin, institution of choice, and intended course of study.
The candidate, identified as Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, was presented by the examination board at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, recently held in Abuja.
According to JAMB’s records, Jesudunsin scored 372 in the UTME and is seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She hails from Ekiti state but sat for the examination in Ogun state.
JAMB top 10 scorers disclosed
Furthermore, JAMB shared the details of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 UTME exercise.
The information published includes their names, scores, states of origin, states where they sat for the examination, preferred institutions, and intended courses of study.
The details were presented by the examination board at its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions, held in Abuja on Monday, May 11, an event monitored by Legit.ng.
Below is the top 10 list:
S/N
Names
Score
State of Exams
State of Origin
Gender
Institution 1st Choice
Programm0e
1
Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin
372
Ogun
Ekiti
Female
UNILAG
MBBS
2
Emwere Kingsley Ikenna
370
Lagos
Imo
Male
Nile
Computer Science
3
Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel
369
Ogun
Ondo
Male
FUTA
Software Engineering
4
Olabiyisi Olanreaju Oluwatimileyin
368
Lagos
Oyo
Male
Pan Atlantic
Mechatronic Engineering
5
Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi
368
Rivers
Imo
Male
UNIPORT
Elect/Elect Engineering
6
Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrunwen
368
Edo
Edo
Male
UNIBEN
Mech Engineering
7
Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony
368
Osun
Osun
Male
OAU
Computer Engineering
8
Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony
368
Lagos
Anambra
Male
ABUAD
Software Engineering
9
Offorkile Michael Okechukwu
367
Anambra
Abia
Male
UI
Computer Science
10
Adebisi Eniola Sonari
367
Osun
Ogun
Male
Covenant
Computer Science
UTME change of institution process activated
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that the process for changing institutions for the UTME has been activated.
JAMB advised candidates seeking to change their institution or course of choice to visit any approved computer-based test (CBT) centre to complete the process.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.