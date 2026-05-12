Lagos State University received a N25 million award from JAMB after emerging as second runner-up in the national admissions performance ranking

The university earned the recognition during the JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja for the 2025/2026 admission exercise

LASU’s latest achievement followed its emergence as Nigeria’s most subscribed university with 84,326 first-choice applicants

The Lagos State University (LASU) has added another national recognition to its growing list of achievements after receiving a N25 million award from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for its performance in the admission process.

The institution received the prize during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja as part of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards for the 2025 admission year.

LASU's Vice-Chancellor receives the ₦25 million JAMB performance award in Abuja. Photo: LASU

Source: Twitter

LASU receives JAMB merit award

In a post on its official X page, LASU announced it secured the position of second runner-up institution in the overall category of the award after earning three aggregate points across five assessment criteria used for the competition.

The award was presented by JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello.

The latest recognition comes shortly after the university emerged as the most preferred institution among candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2026 academic session. That makes it the second consecutive year the institution has clinched the top spot.

The school wrote on X:

"Fresh from emerging as Nigeria’s most subscribed university for the second consecutive year, Lagos State University (LASU) has recorded another remarkable achievement with the award of ₦25 million by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)"

According to figures released during the admission policy meeting, 84,326 candidates selected LASU as their first-choice institution in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination admission cycle.

Lagos State University records 84,326 first-choice applications. Photo: FB/LASU

Source: Getty Images

University records rising national profile

The university’s performance in recent years has placed it among the leading institutions attracting admission seekers across the country.

The institution has consistently improved its position in national admission rankings, moving from outside the top ten several years ago to becoming the most subscribed university in Nigeria for two consecutive admission cycles.

University management linked the progress to reforms in academic delivery, digital innovation, infrastructure development and administrative transparency.

Speaking on the latest recognition, the Vice-Chancellor described the award and admission figures as proof of the institution’s growing reputation within the country’s higher education sector.

She said the university remained focused on maintaining standards that support quality teaching, research and student development.

Read LASU's X post below:

LASU addresses admission buying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

The Lagos State University was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

The institution asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who might falsely claim to sell admission slots' to JAMB candidates.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng