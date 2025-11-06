University of Nigeria, Nsukka courses, admission requirements and application

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers courses spanning various fields, including medicine, law, engineering, business administration, and the arts. To gain admission, candidates must have at least five credits in relevant O’Level subjects and meet the departmental and post-UTME requirements set by the university.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), offers undergraduate , postgraduate , and diploma programmes across its various faculties.

Applications are completed online through the official admission portal of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Undergraduate courses offered at the UNN Nsukka campus

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers programmes that promote innovation, research, and sustainable practices in agriculture extension, animal, and soil sciences. The courses are as follows:

Animal Science

Soil Science

Agric. Economics

Agric. Extension

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers a variety of degree programmes in disciplines such as performing arts, music, and foreign languages. Below is a list of arts courses available at the university.

Mass Communication

Archaeology & Tourism

History & International Studies

Fine & Applied Arts

Performing Arts

Music

English & Literary Studies

Foreign Languages

Linguistics & Nigerian Languages

Faculty of Biological Sciences

The Faculty of Biological Sciences offers four degree programmes covering areas such as microbiology, biochemistry, and zoology. They include:

Microbiology

Biochemistry

Plant Sciences

Zoology

Faculty of Business Administration

The Faculty of Business Administration offers courses such as accounting, banking and finance, marketing, and management.

Accountancy

Marketing

Business Administration

Banking & Finance

Management

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education equips students with the knowledge and skills to excel as educators and leaders. Its programmes include:

Arts Education

Science Education

Adult Education

Education Foundation

Health & Physical Education

Library Sciences Education

Social Science Education

Computer Education

Home Economics

Vocational Teacher Education

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering equips students with practical skills and technical expertise. This faculty offers programmes such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering.

Civil Engineering

Electronic Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Agric. & Bioresources Engineering

Materials & Metallurgical Engineering

Faculty of Dentistry

The Faculty of Dentistry offers programmes designed to provide comprehensive training in oral health, clinical practice, and dental research. The courses are as follows:

Child Dental Health

Oral Maxillofacial Surgery

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Faculty of Environmental Studies

The Faculty of Environmental Studies offers programs focused on sustainable development, environmental planning, and management. Courses available include:

Urban & Regional Planning

Architecture

Surveying & Geodesy

Faculty of Health Science and Technology

The Faculty of Health Science and Technology at the UNN offers programmes in three departments: medical laboratory technology, medical rehabilitation, and nursing science. The courses are as follows:

Medical Rehabilitation

Nursing Sciences

Medical Laboratory Technology

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers programmes designed to prepare students for careers in legal practice and related fields. Below is the list of law courses at UNN.

Public & Private Law

International Law & Jurisprudence

Property Law

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences offers seven degree courses ranging from clinical pharmacy to pharmacognosy. They include:

Clinical Pharmacy

Ph*rmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Pharmaceutics

Ph*rmaceutical Technology

Pharmacognosy

Pharmacognosy and Environmental Medicines

Faculty of Physical Sciences

The Faculty of Physical Sciences provides programmes that promote inquiry, experimentation, and a deeper understanding of the natural world. Here is the list of physical science courses at UNN.

Statistics

Physics & Astronomy

Computer Science

Geology

Pure and Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences offers courses in economics, social work, sociology, anthropology, and public administration.

Philosophy

Public Administration

Psychology

Economics

Geography

Sociology & Anthropology

Religious and Cultural Studies

Social Work

Faculty of Medical Sciences

Medical courses in UNN are designed to equip students with practical skills and clinical expertise, preparing them for a career in the medical field. The Faculty of Medical Sciences offers programmes such as community medicine, medical biochemistry, and morbid anatomy.

Anatomy

Chemical Pathology

Community Medicine

Dermatology

Haematology & Immunology

Medical Biochemistry

Medical Microbiology

Morbid Anatomy

Obstetrics & Gaenecology

Ophthalmology

Otolaringology

Paediatrics

Paediatric Surgery

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Physiological Medicine

Radiation Medicine

Surgery

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine offers programs that equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for careers in animal health, livestock management, and veterinary practice. The courses offered include:

Veterinary Pathology and Microbiology

Veterinary Obstetrics and Reproductive Diseases

Veterinary Physiology and Pharmacology

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Surgery

Veterinary Parasitology & Entomology

Animal Health & Production

Veterinary Public Health & Preventive Medicine

Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Postgraduate courses offered at UNN

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers a variety of postgraduate programmes across its faculties, ranging from Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) to Master’s degrees (MSc, MEng, MBA, MEd, etc.) and Doctoral degrees (PhD, DPA, DrPH).

Some of the faculties with postgraduate courses include Science, Social Sciences, Law, Engineering, Biological Sciences, Education, Arts, Agriculture, and Health Sciences. To explore all the postgraduate programmes UNN offers, you can check its official website.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka admission requirements

Prospective students seeking admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) must meet the university's minimum entry requirements.

Undergraduate programmes admission requirements

Applicants seeking admission into undergraduate programmes at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) must satisfy both general and faculty-specific entry requirements. Here are the general admission requirements.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

They must have a minimum of five credit passes, including English Language and one Science subject, obtained in not more than two sittings.

For Direct Entry admission, candidates must also meet the UTME and departmental entry requirements for their chosen program.

Postgraduate programmes admission requirements

Admission into postgraduate diploma, master’s, or doctoral programmes at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) requires meeting the university’s set criteria. Before outlining the specific requirements for each programme, here are the general requirements.

Candidates must have at least five credit passes in WASC, GCE, NECO, or NABTEB, including English Language, in a maximum of two sittings.

Applicants must meet the minimum entry requirements for their first degree and the relevant postgraduate programme.

Only graduates from UNN or other recognised universities with the above qualifications are eligible.

For the PGD in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Architecture, applicants must hold a university degree in a relevant field.

Postgraduate diploma programmes

The admission requirements for the PGD programme are as follows:

Graduates of UNN or any recognised university with at least a third-class honours degree and a GPA of 1.9 may qualify.

For PGD in Public Administration, degrees in Arts, Social Sciences, Law, Business Administration, or Education are required; other disciplines need three years of relevant experience. For PGD in Business Administration, the degree must be in Business Administration, and professional qualifications (e.g., ACCA, ICAN) are an advantage.

HND holders with a minimum GPA of 2.5 may be admitted, provided they also have pre-professional credits (five credits in WASC, GCE O/L, or NECO).

In special cases, candidates may be admitted through departmental or faculty tests, and other equivalent qualifications approved by the Board of Postgraduate Studies and Senate may also be considered.

Master's degree programmes

The admission requirements for Master’s degree programmes at UNN are as follows:

Graduates with a relevant bachelor’s degree from UNN or any recognised university with at least second class honours (minimum 50% or GPA 3.0–3.5) may qualify; candidates with unclassified first degrees must have an average score of 50% or above.

Candidates with a relevant Postgraduate Diploma with credit-level passes (GPA 3.5/5 or 3.0/4) are also eligible.

Specific programme or professional requirements: M.Ed – teaching degree plus PGD in Education at merit/credit level; MPA/MBA – two years administrative/managerial experience; Professional Fellowships – three years in senior roles; MD/M.Sc Medicine – relevant medical degrees and GPA/Fellowship; MPH – relevant health/social science degree plus three years post-qualification experience and departmental screening.

Other qualifications approved by the UNN Senate may also be accepted.

Postgraduate diploma programmes

The admission criteria for the Ph.D. programme are as follows:

Candidates must hold a relevant Master’s degree from UNN or any recognised university.

A minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or 3.0 on a 4-point scale is required for admission into Ph.D. programs in all departments.

Alternatively, a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4-point scale or a B (60%) average at the Master’s level is acceptable, provided that the candidate has completed satisfactory research work as part of the Master’s degree.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka application procedure

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers a simple and fully online application process for all prospective students. Below are the key steps to help you complete your application successfully.

Go to the UNN official website and navigate to the “Online Application” or “Prospective Students” section. Enter your JAMB registration number to begin the application process. Generate and print your payment invoice (which contains a Remita number) through the portal. Pay the required application or screening fee either at a bank, via ATM, or online. After payment, return to the portal, re-enter your JAMB number, and complete the form with your details, O’Level results (upload WAEC/NECO), correct name, and date of birth, among others. Upload all required documents—such as your birth certificate, O’Level certificate, and JAMB slip- in the specified file size. Submit the completed form and print your acknowledgement slip for reference. Once you receive a provisional admission offer, log in to your JAMB CAPS portal and accept it. Then, revisit the UNN portal to generate your acceptance fee invoice, make payment, and print your admission slip.

How many departments are in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka?

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) comprises 102 academic departments across its various faculties, including Civil Engineering, Law, Medicine and Surgery, English and Literary Studies, Political Science, and Accounting.

Does the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, offer law?

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) programme under its Faculty of Law.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) offers courses in various disciplines, including Medical Sciences, Law, Engineering, and Education. Whether applying through UTME or Direct Entry, the university offers a transparent and well-structured admission process to help students achieve their academic and career aspirations.

