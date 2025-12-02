University of Benin courses, admission requirements and how to apply

University of Benin courses offered at the Benin City and Ekehuan campuses range from humanities and social sciences to natural and applied sciences. These certificates, diplomas, part-time and full-time degrees and postgraduate programmes, such as dental surgery, cyber security, nursing, linguistics, animal and crop science.

University of Benin courses are available in various fields, including sciences, arts, engineering, and medicine. Photo: @greatuniben (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

University of Benin courses begin at the JUPEB level with two-year programmes .

level with . For flexible courses, UniBEN offers part-time degrees and sandwich programmes .

and . Admission into the University of Nenin undergraduate courses generally requires selecting UniBen as the first choice, having five O-level credits, and having a minimum UTME score of 200.

The complete list of University of Benin courses

The University of Benin (formerly Midwest Institute of Technology) was founded on 23rd November 1970. It offers flexible learning through part-time and sandwich options, with applicants advised to confirm programme availability on the school portal before applying.

JUPEB pre-degree (foundation) studies

The JUPEB programme offered at UniBEN is a two-year pre-degree course. Eligibility for the programme is dependent on an applicant's O-Level performance. One must have at least five credit passes, including English and Mathematics, in only two sittings.

Part-time and sandwich programmes

University of Benin's courses offer a flexible schedule for busy individuals with part-time and sandwich programmes. While this applies to several courses, it is important to visit the school's website to find out specific academic programmes to apply to.

UniBEN offers flexible part-time and sandwich programmes for students balancing work and studies. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

Undergraduate programmes

With a minimum of 200 points scored in the UTME, prospective candidates can gain entry to any undergraduate courses in any of the University of Benin's faculties. Have a look at the university's courses by faculty.

Faculty of Agriculture

Aside from academic learning, the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Benin offers candidates practical and hands-on experience. These include;

B.Sc. Agricultural Economics & Extension Services

B.Sc. Animal Science

B.Sc. Crop Science

B.Sc. Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

B.Sc. Food Science and Nutrition

B.Sc. Forestry and Wildlife

B.Sc. Forest Resources and Wildlife Management

B.Sc. Soil Science

Faculty of Arts

UniBEN’s Faculty of Arts provides diverse programmes in languages, history, philosophy, and fine arts. Photo: @Omorodion1 (commons.wikimedia.org)

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was established in July 1975, five years after UniBEN's founding. The faculty has grown from two departments to four, with multiple full-time, part-time, and sandwich degree courses.

B.A. French (with German, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese)

B.A. English and Literature

B.A. Linguistics/Edo Language

B.A. in Linguistics/Igbo language

B.A. Linguistics Studies

B.A. History

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. International Studies & Diplomacy

B.A. Mass Communication

B.A. Religious Studies

B.A. Music

B.A. Theatre Arts

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Graphics

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Metal

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Ceramics

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Painting

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Sculpture

B.A. Fine and Applied Arts in Textile

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

UniBEN’s Basic Medical Sciences faculty offers seven degree programmes. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences was created as one of the component schools in the College of Medical Sciences. Established in December 2003, the faculty comprises seven departments and offers seven Bachelor’s degree programmes.

B.Sc. Anatomy

B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences

B.Sc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Physiotherapy

B.Sc. Radiography and Radiation Science

Faculty of Computing

UniBEN's Faculty of Computing and Information Sciences (CIS) was established in 2025. Here are the courses previously held in the Faculty of Physical Sciences' Computer Science department.

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Data Science

B.Sc. Information and Communication Technology

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

Faculty of Dentistry

The School of Dentistry (now known as the Faculty of Dentistry) was formed in 1976, with the first batch of students being admitted in 1978. It remains an integral part of the College of Medical Sciences, offering a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree.

Faculty of Education

UniBEN leads in teacher education, offering a wide range of B.Ed. and B.Sc.(Ed) programmes. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

The University of Benin (UniBEN) has pioneered teacher education in Nigeria since December 1974. Have a look at the courses offered in its seven departments.

B.Ed. Linguistics/Edo

B.Ed. Linguistics/Igbo

B.Ed. English & Literature

B.Ed. Early Childhood Education

B.Ed. Adult and Non-formal Education

B.Ed. Adult Education Fine Arts

B.Ed. Adult Education English and Literature

B.Ed. Adult Education Political Science

B.Ed. Adult Education Economics

B.Ed. Adult Education Geography and Regional Planning

B.Ed. Special Education

B.LIS Library and Information Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Biology

B.Sc.(Ed) Chemistry

B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Integrated Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Mathematics

B.Sc.(Ed) Physics

B.Sc.(Ed) Social Studies

B.Sc.(Ed) Geography

B.Sc.(Ed) Economics

B.Sc.(Ed) Physical Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Educational Administration

B.Sc.(Ed) Education Management

B.Sc.(Ed) Education Economics

B.Sc.(Ed) Education Political Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Education Geography

B.Sc.(Ed) Guidance & Counselling

B.Sc.(Ed) Political Science and Public Administration

B.Sc.(Ed) Sports Science and Human Performance

B.Sc.(Ed) Sports Coaching and Management

B.Sc.(Ed) Human Kinetics and Sports Development

B.Sc.(Ed) Environmental Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Accounting Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Agriculture Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Building Construction

B.Sc.(Ed) Business Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Electrical Electronics Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Home Economics Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Mechanical Engineering

B.Sc.(Ed) Secretarial Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Industrial Technical Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Woodwork and Building

Faculty of Engineering

Professor Lilian Salami, the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, spoke during a partnership celebration between UniBEN and OpenBinacle newsroom. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

The Bachelor of Engineering degree programs at the University of Benin last five years, with four years of industrial training in between. Have a look at the engineering courses offered at the university.

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering

B.Eng. Chemical Engineering

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Structural Engineering

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

B.Eng. Petroleum Engineering

B.Eng. Industrial Engineering

B.Eng. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

B.Eng. Mechatronic Engineering

B.Eng. Marine Engineering

B.Eng. Surveying & Geoinformatics

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Founded in 2014, the Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers six courses based on the built and unbuilt environment. Below are the courses in the faculty.

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Estate Management

B.Sc. Geomatics

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

B.Sc. Building Technology

B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

UniBEN's Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) is a four-year programme offered at the university's main campus in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

Faculty of Life Sciences

University of Benin candidates in a procession during a formal graduation event. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

The Faculty of Life Sciences was created in 2005, as part of the former Faculty of Science, which was the first Faculty in the University of Benin. Below are its courses.

B.Sc. Animal and Environmental Biology

B.Sc. Applied Geophysics

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Environmental Management & Toxicology

B.Sc. Environmental Science

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Optometry

B.Sc. Plant Biology and Biotechnology

B.Sc. Science Laboratory Technology

B.Sc. Zoology

Faculty of Media and Communication Studies

University of Benin's Faculty of Communication and Media Studies has evolved from its former state as the Department of Mass Communication. Have a look at the training courses in media and communication.

B.Sc. Public Relations

B.Sc. Film and Media Studies

B.Sc. Broadcasting

B.Sc. Advertising

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences offers a wide range of business and finance programmes for careers in accounting, marketing, HR, and more. Photo: @InspirePhotos (commons.wikimedia.org)

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Management Sciences began in the 2006/2007 academic year. Its courses include the following;

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Taxation

B.Sc. Actuarial Science

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

B.Sc. Finance

B.Sc. Human Resource Management

B.Sc. Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

B.Sc. Insurance

B.Sc. Marketing

School of Medical Sciences

The School of Medical Sciences, formerly known as the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, is one of the original faculties at UniBEN. In addition to offering a six-year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), the school offers other courses in three schools and the Institute of Child Health.

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy's six-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) program was first offered in 2001 for undergraduate students.

Faculty of Physical Sciences

UniBEN’s Physical Sciences faculty shapes future innovators in maths, science, and technology. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

University of Benin's Faculty of Physical Sciences offers courses leading to B.Sc.honours degrees in twelve disciplines. The courses include;

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Pure and Applied Mathematics

B.Sc. Industrial Mathematics

B.Sc. Mathematics and Economics

B.Sc. Mathematics and Geography

B.Sc. Mathematics and Physics

B.Sc. Mathematics and Chemistry

B.Sc. Statistics with Computer

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences focuses on the study of human society and social relationships. Have a look at the courses offered.

B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc. Local Government Management

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology & Anthropology

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Social Work

University of Benin's admission requirements

Prospective UniBEN students must meet O-Level and UTME requirements and submit key documents to secure admission. Photo: @Hackesan (commons.wikimedia.org)

Source: UGC

Candidates must meet specific academic and document requirements. These include O-Level credits, a minimum UTME score, and submission of key documents during the screening process.

Choose the University of Benin as your first choice of institution.

Five ordinary level subjects at credit level, including English language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Five O-level credits in one sitting for candidates seeking admission into MBBS.

A general minimum score of 200 or above in the JAMB UTME of the year or session of application.

Once a candidate has successfully created a profile and made payment of the relevant acceptance fee, students are required to have and upload the following documents:

Birth certificate or age declaration

Statement of result or certificate for WAEC or NECO/NABTEB

Scratch cards for result verification (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB)

Local government of origin certificate or affidavit

JAMB result slip with passport

JAMB admission letter (Institution copy)

Acceptance letter

Guarantor's letter

Affidavit of good conduct

Affidavit of non-membership of secret cult

A passport with a red background on the side of the JAMB biometric picture

University of Benin's application process

A screenshot of the UNIBEN Students Information System. Photo: @unibenportal.com (modified by author)

Source: Original

To make a successful application on the UniBEN Kofa system, each prospective candidate must have a valid email account. Follow the process below to apply for the post-UTME screening.

Visit the UniBEN website, and on the menu ribbon, select 'Admissions'. On the drop-down generated, click on 'Apply To UNIben'. Click on the type of application form below you would like to fill out, e.g. full-time, part-time and admission screening exercise. You will be redirected to the UNIBEN Students Information System. Click on 'Application' in the top right-hand corner and begin the application process. Enter your JAMB registration number, JAMB score and create a password to proceed.

Does the University of Benin have a teaching hospital?

The University of Benin has its own teaching hospital, known as the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). UBTH was established in 1973 and is a multi-speciality healthcare provider and tertiary referral centre located in Ugbowo, Benin City.

What is the University of Benin cut-off mark?

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has a general JAMB cut-off mark of 200 for its Post-UTME screening. Candidates must also choose the university as their first choice during the initial JAMB application.

How much are UNIBEN acceptance fees?

The acceptance fee for the University of Benin (UNIBEN) is ₦122,820 for science-related courses and ₦115,670 for non-science courses for the 2025/2026 admission.

University of Benin courses cover various disciplines across science, arts, education, and management. The university offers flexible pre-degree and part-time pathways, ensuring accessibility for Nigerian students.

Legit.ng has recently published an article with details of Lagos City Polytechnic courses and fees. The polytechnic offers ND, HND, and bachelor's programs in fields such as business administration, banking, and mass communication.

The polytechnic offers part-time and full-time ND and HND programs with tuition fees ranging from ₦120,400 to ₦205,000 per semester, depending on the program type and level of study. Read on for the polytechnic's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng