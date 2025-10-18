Baze University school fees for all courses and how to pay

The Baze University school fees vary across faculties, with Medicine and Surgery fees ranging from ₦2.27 million in the 100-level to ₦9.06 million in the 400-level, while Nursing Science costs ₦2.89 million per session. Programmes under Engineering, Law, and Architecture are set at ₦2.27 million per session. Fees are payable online through the official Baze University portal.

Key takeaways

Medicine and Surgery is the most expensive programme, with fees rising from ₦2.27 million to ₦9.06 million.

million. Nursing Science students pay ₦2.89 million per session.

students pay per session. Postgraduate fees range widely, from ₦1.64 million for PGD programmes to ₦6.38 million for PhD degrees .

to . Hostel accommodation costs for private rooms are ₦715,412.50 and ₦357,706.25 for shared rooms per semester.

Baze University school fees for undergraduate programmes

Undergraduate fees at Baze University vary across faculties and levels of study. Students in professional or science-based courses pay higher fees than those in social sciences or arts. Here are the payable fees for all undergraduate courses offered at Baze University.

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences fees

Programmes in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences cost ₦2,043,916.88 for all levels and semesters. The programmes under this fee category include:

Accounting

Business Management

Banking and Finance

Economics

Marketing

Insurance and Actuarial Science

Public Administration

International Relations and Diplomacy

Psychology

Mass Communication

Sociology and Anthropology

Political Science

Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology fees

Students in Computer Science and Information Technology pay ₦2,043,916.88 per session across all levels. Here are the programmes under the fee category:

BSc. Computer Science

Information Technology

Information Systems Management

Communication Technology

Software Engineering

Computing for Business

BSc. Cyber Security

Faculty of General Studies fees

The Baze University school fees for General Studies programmes range between ₦1,000,000 and ₦1,400,000 per session for all levels and semesters.

Programme/Item Fees (₦) General Studies 1,125,000.00 Foundation Business 1,000,000.00 Foundation Computing & IT 1,000,000.00 Foundation Law 1,000,000.00 Foundation Sciences 1,000,000.00 Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (Sciences) 1,400,000.00 Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board 1,000,000.00 Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (Art and Commercial) 1,000,000.00

Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences fees

The fees differ slightly by course, with professional health disciplines such as Medical Laboratory Science and Radiography attracting higher rates.

Programme School fees (₦) Physics with Computing 2,043,916.88 Petroleum Chemistry 2,043,916.88 Biological Sciences 2,043,916.88 Financial Mathematics 2,043,916.88 Human Anatomy 2,384,568.90 Human Physiology 2,384,568.90 Microbiology 2,043,916.88 Biotechnology 2,043,916.88 Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS 2,886,528.13 Public Health 2,384,568.90 B.Rad Radiography and Radiation Science 2,886,528.13 Biochemistry 2,043,916.88

Faculty of Engineering fees

Engineering students pay ₦2,271,018.75 per session across all levels. The courses under this fee category include:

B.Eng Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum and Gas Engineering

Telecommunication Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences fees

The Baze University school fees for Environmental Sciences programmes range between ₦2,271,018.75 and ₦3,406,528.13 per session for all levels and semesters.

Programme School fees (₦) Architecture 3,406,528.13 Urban and Regional Planning 2,271,018.75 Estate Management 2,271,018.75 Building 2,271,018.75 Surveying and Geo-informatics 2,271,018.75 Quantity Surveying 2,271,018.75

School of Medicine fees

Here is an overview of the Medicine and Surgery fees from levels 100 to 600.

Level School fees (₦) 100 2,271,018.75 200 3,406,528.13 300 3,406,528.13 400 9,065,306.25 500 5,892,449.06 600 5,892,449.06

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences fees

The Baze University school fees for Nursing Science stand at ₦2,886,528.13 per session for all levels and semesters. This amount applies uniformly throughout the Nursing Science programme.

Baze University school fees for postgraduate programmes

Postgraduate tuition at Baze University varies by faculty, course, and degree level. Here are the fees for all postgraduate programmes at Baze University.

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences fees

The Baze University postgraduate school fees for the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences range from ₦1,638,000.00 for Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programmes to ₦6,142,500.00 for PhD degrees.

Programme School fees (₦) M.Sc Economics 3,585,275.00 M.Sc Management 3,453,450.00 M.Sc Sociology 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. International Relations and Diplomacy 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Public Administration 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Mass Communication 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Intelligence and Global Security 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Security, Leadership and Society 3,453,450.00 Masters of Business Administration (MBA) 4,204,200.00 PGD Economics 1,638,000.00 PGD Management 1,638,000.00 PGD Accounting 1,638,000.00 PGD International Relations and Diplomacy 1,638,000.00 PGD Mass Communication 1,638,000.00 PGD Public Administration 1,638,000.00 PGD Sociology and Anthropology 1,638,000.00 PhDAccounting 6,142,500.00 PhD Management 6,142,500.00 PhD Economics 6,142,500.00 PhD in International Relations and Diplomacy 6,142,500.00 PhD Public Administration 6,142,500.00 PhD Sociology and Anthropology 6,142,500.00 PhD Mass Communication 6,142,500.00

Faculty of Law fees

The Baze University postgraduate Law fees range from ₦1,774,500.00 for PGD Law to ₦6,142,500.00 for a PhD in Law.

Programme School fees (₦) LLM Law 3,753,750.00 LLM Law (Revised/Alternative option) 3,898,125.00 PGD Law 1,774,500.00 Ph.D Law 6,142,500.00

Faculty of Engineering fees

The Baze University postgraduate Engineering fees range from ₦1,638,000.00 for PGD programmes to ₦6,142,500.00 for PhD degrees.

Programme School fees (₦) M.Eng Petroleum and Gas Engineering 3,753,750.00 M.Eng Civil Engineering 3,753,750.00 M.Sc Civil Engineering 3,753,750.00 M.Eng Mechanical Engineering 3,753,750.00 M.Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering 3,753,750.00 M.Eng Computer Engineering 3,753,750.00 PGD Mechanical Engineering 1,774,500.00 PGD Electrical and Electronics Engineering 1,774,500.00 PGD Computer Engineering 1,638,000.00 PGD Civil Engineering 1,774,500.00 PGD Petroleum and Gas Engineering 1,774,500.00 PhD Petroleum and Gas Engineering 6,142,500.00 PhD Mechanical Engineering 6,142,500.00 PhD Electrical and Electronics Engineering 6,142,500.00 PhD Computer Engineering 6,142,500.00 PhD Civil Engineering 6,142,500.00

Faculty of Environmental Sciences fees

Master’s programmes in Architecture and Quantity Surveying maintain uniform rates, while PhD options vary slightly due to revised costs.

Programme School fees (₦) M.Sc Architecture 3,835,000.00 M.Sc Quantity Surveying (Project Management) 3,753,750.00 M.Sc Quantity Surveying (Professional Practice Management) 3,753,750.00 M.Sc Quantity Surveying (Commercial Management) 3,753,750.00 PhDArchitecture 6,370,000.00 PhD Quantity Surveying 6,142,500.00 PhD Quantity Surveying (Revised) 6,378,750.00

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences fees

The postgraduate fees for Natural and Applied Sciences at Baze University range between ₦1,638,000.00 for PGD programmes and ₦6,378,750.00 for PhD courses. Master’s programmes in this faculty have a standard tuition rate of ₦3,453,450.00 across most disciplines.

Programme School fees (₦) M.Sc Chemistry 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Computer Science 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Animal and Environmental Science 3,453,450.00 M.Sc Parasitology 3,453,450.00 M.Sc Microbiology 3,453,450.00 PGD Chemistry 1,638,000.00 PGD Computer Science 1,638,000.00 PGD Microbiology 1,638,000.00 PhD Chemistry 6,142,500.00 PhD Computer Science 6,378,750.00 PhD Biology 6,142,500.00 PhD Microbiology 6,142,500.00

Faculty of Psychology and Behavioural Sciences fees

The Baze University postgraduate Psychology fees range from ₦1,638,000.00 for PGD programmes to ₦6,142,500.00 for PhD degrees. The payable fees are highlighted below:

Programme School fees (₦) M.Sc. Clinical Psychology 3,453,450.00 M.Sc. Developmental Psychology 3,453,450.00 PGD Psychology 1,638,000.00 PhD Psychology 6,142,500.00

Baze University school fees payment process

The learning institution has a straightforward online payment process that allows new and returning students to pay their fees securely through the official payment portal. Follow the steps below to complete your school fees payment.

Visit the Baze University Payment portal. Select your user type — choose either Returning Student or New Student. If you are a returning student, enter your Student ID and University email address, then click Sign In. If you are a new student, enter your Application ID (the last four digits of your application number) and email address, then click Sign In.

Is Baze University a private school?

Baze University is a private university located in Abuja, Nigeria. It was founded by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a Nigerian educationist, economist, and politician.

What are the Baze University school fees for Engineering?

The Baze University school fees for all Engineering programmes are ₦2,271,018.75 per session for every level and semester. This applies to courses such as Civil, Mechanical, Computer, and Electrical Engineering.

What are the Baze University school fees per semester?

The average cost per semester at Baze University is roughly half of the sessional fee. For example, a student paying ₦2,043,916.88 per session will pay approximately ₦1,021,958.44 per semester.

What are the Baze University school fees for Medicine?

The Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) fees vary by level, ranging from ₦2,271,018.75 in the 100 level to ₦9,065,306.25 in the 400 level. The total fees reduce slightly in the 500 and 600 levels, standing at ₦5,892,449.06 per session.

What are the Baze University school fees for Nursing?

The Nursing Science programme costs ₦2,886,528.13 per session for all levels and semesters at Baze University.

What are Baze University hostel fees?

Baze University hostel fees vary based on room type and occupancy. Private accommodation (one person per room) costs ₦715,412.50 per semester, while shared accommodation (two persons per room) costs ₦357,706.25 per semester.

The Baze University school fees follow a standard structure that applies to new and returning students. Each programme has a fixed amount per session, depending on the faculty and course type.

