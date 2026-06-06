Electronic Arts Sports has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada

EA Sports has correctly predicted the winner of the last four FIFA World Cups setting a trusted track record

The electronic gaming giant has returned with the prediction for Spain to win this year’s tournament

Gaming giant Electronic Arts Sports has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The first edition of the expanded 48-nation tournament is scheduled to be hosted in North America from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It is the first edition in the United States since 1994 and the first tournament to be hosted by three countries, the first multiple host since 2002.

EA Sports predicts World Cup winner

EA Sports shared a post on its official X page that based on its simulations, Spain will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup come July 19, 2026.

Fans trust the gaming brand, having correctly predicted the winners of the past four editions – Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022.

Opta’s supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted that Spain will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after running 10,000 simulations of the tournament.

La Roja are predicted to win their second trophy in football’s greatest showpiece, with France, Argentina and England among the other favourites.

Source: Legit.ng