David Umahi Federal University courses, school fees and how to make payments

David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) offers 17 health-related courses in six faculties. The courses provide various career paths in health care, through medicine, surgery, nursing, and healthcare support jobs. Discover how much various David Umahi Federal University courses costs and how to pay for them.

Key takeaways

Being the eighth specialised medical university in Nigeria , the school offers only science and health-related courses.

, the school offers only science and health-related courses. Its courses include medicine & surgery, physiotherapy, nursing science, dentistry and optometry, among others.

Entry into these courses requires one to pay a fee that ranges between ₦530,000 and ₦1,030,000 .

and . For prospective students, the school's acceptance fee is ₦100,000.

Insight into David Umahi Federal University courses and fees

Tuition fees to this university range from ₦500,000 to a little over ₦1,000,000. For international students, this figure can go as high as ₦10 million for medical courses. This sum is inclusive of David Umahi University hostel accommodation for all students.

Recently named King David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, this pioneer school has trained numerous students in health and science courses. Have a look at this detailed overview of King David University courses and fees, and how to pay them.

Programme Faculty Fee (₦) MBBS. Medicine & Surgery Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences 1,030,000 B.Sc. Computer Science Faculty of Natural Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Industrial Physics Faculty of Natural Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry Faculty of Natural Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Industrial Mathematics & Statistics Faculty of Natural Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Biology/Biotechnology Faculty of Natural Sciences 530,000 BDS. Dentistry Faculty of Dentistry 730,000 B.NSc. Nursing Science Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 730,000 BMLS. Medical Laboratory Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 730,000 DPT. Physiotherapy Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 730,000 B.Eng. Biomedical Engineering Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 530,000 B.Sc. Radiography & Radiation Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 730,000 OD. Optometry Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology 730,000 B.Sc. Microbiology/Parasitology Faculty of Allied Health Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Public Health Faculty of Allied Health Sciences 530,000 B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics Faculty of Allied Health Sciences 530,000 Pharm.D. Pharmacy Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences 730,000 General & Entrepreneurial Studies Centre for General and Entrepreneurial Studies -

How to pay the acceptance fee at David Umahi, Federal University of Health Science

Qualified candidates seeking entry into the school are required to pay ₦100,000 through a dedicated channel on the school's payment platform. Here is how:

Open the David Umahi Federal University portal in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Navigate to the "Fee Payment" section and select "Acceptance Fee" from the dropdown menu. Click on the payment portal labelled "Pay Acceptance Fee With ATM Card/By Transfer" option. Enter your JAMB registration number and click the "Search" button. Complete the process by entering your phone number and email, and click the "Continue" button. Before the payment stage, your details will be displayed, including the fee to be paid. Confirm and click "Pay Now." Complete the transaction using an ATM card, bank branch, internet banking, USSD, bank account, or mobile wallet. Follow the prompts given for your preferred payment choice and print the invoice provided.

How to pay school fees at David Umahi, Federal University of Health Science

Following the announcement of the sale of admission forms, new candidates, expecting entry into the school, can start getting acquainted with the fee payment procedure. Look at this detailed guide for a step-by-step manual on the university's fee payment procedure:

On your browser, search for the David Umahi Federal University website. Open the website's home page and go to the fee payment portal in the top right corner of the screen. If you are a new student, click on the "Are you new? Generate Registration Number" checkbox. Enter your JAMB number or IUC form number and click on the search button to generate your registration number. After generating the registration number, return to the login page and log in using the number. The payment bill for new students will be displayed for you. Confirm your details before selecting your preferred payment method from the alternatives provided, either an ATM card or print to pay at the bank. Proceed to make your payment.

Is King David University accredited for nursing?

In the 2023/2024 session, the university was accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to provide the following courses: nursing science, physiotherapy, pharmacy, and public health.

Is DUFUHS a private university in Nigeria?

David Umahi University is a fully accredited public university. It's ultra-modern 21st-century state-of-the-art facilities that make it seem among the best private universities.

Is David Umahi University a federal university?

King David University of Health Sciences in Uburu, Ebonyi State, Nigeria, is owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Although initially owned and funded by the Ebonyi State government, it effectively took its position as a federal university on 15 September 2022.

Does Ebonyi State have a federal university?

In addition to David Umahi University, Ebonyi State has Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike. It was established in 2011.

David Umahi Federal University courses give prospective students a chance to pursue quality education in different medical and science fields. The university's affordable fee schedule allows deserving candidates to pursue courses that cover practical and theoretical learning in social, technical, and specialist fields.

