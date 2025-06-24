Some top private universities in Nigeria are being funded by prominent personalities, including politicians and men of God

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, RCCG's Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo and the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe are the owners of some of the most expensive private universities in Nigeria

This article by Legit.ng compiled the list of these private institutions, the programmes they offer and the tuition fees for each programme

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Private universities play a significant role in Nigeria’s higher education system, offering an alternative to public institutions often disrupted by strikes, underfunding, and overcrowding, but this alternative comes at a high cost, making it inaccessible to many Nigerians.

Individuals and organisations invested heavily in these institutions to change the narrative regarding private education, and not just shape campuses, but also the direction of tertiary learning in the country.

This article presents a list of the 10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria and their owners licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC);

The late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, is the founder of Wigwe University. Photo credit: @HerbertOWigwe

Source: Twitter

Wigwe University

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State, Wigwe University was founded by the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Bank. Although Dr. Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in early 2024 before the university officially opened, the institution began operations later that year.

It offers programmes across six colleges, including Engineering, Allied Health, and Arts. With tuition ranging from N9.6 million to nearly N12 million and accommodation fees reaching over N3.8 million, Wigwe University is currently Nigeria’s most expensive private university.

Babcock University

Babcock University is a private institution owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria and forms part of the global Adventist education network.

Established in 1959 as the Adventist College of West Africa, it became a university in 1999 and is governed by Chairperson Bassey Effiong Okon Udoh, with Professor Ademola S. Tayo serving as President.

Tuition varies by programme, with medicine and surgery costing between N5.5 million and N7 million per session, law at N2 million, and other programmes ranging from N800,000 to N1.5 million.

Nile University of Nigeria

As reported by BusinessDay, Nile University of Nigeria, owned by Honoris United Universities, a pan-African higher education network backed by Actis Capital, is third on the list of the most expensive higher institution in Nigeria.

Nile University was established in 2009 and operates from a 113-hectare campus in Abuja. Tuition fees vary by programme: Medicine and Surgery costs N6.5 million per session, Law is N4.25 million, and other programs range from N2.8 million to N3.5 million annually.

Pan-Atlantic University

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), is a private non-profit institution in Lagos state, originated from the Lagos Business School, which began executive education in 1991. Officially licensed as a university in 2002, it launched undergraduate programmes in 2004.

The institution is governed by a council chaired by Henry Odein Ajumogobia, (SAN), OFR. Tuition for the 2024/2025 academic year ranges from N4.1 million to N6.3 million, depending on the course of study.

Afe Babalola SAN is the founder of the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD). Photo credit: ABUAD

Source: Facebook

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), was founded in 2009 by Aare Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and renowned advocate for educational reform.

Established as a private, non-profit institution, the university offers programmes across six colleges and in 2022, it launched the ABUAD Business School in Ibadan, following the upgrade of its international study centre.

Tuition for Medicine and Surgery ranges from N4.67 million to N5.55 million in subsequent years. Other programmes range from N1.1 million to N3.7 million per session.

Lead City University

Lead City University (LCU) is a private institution located in Ibadan, Oyo State, and was officially licensed in 2005. It was founded by Professor Jide Owoeye, a seasoned academic and the founder of Eduserve Consult, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

The university offers a wide range of programmes, including Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Dentistry.

Tuition for programmes in the health sciences begins at N5.525 million annually, while Pharmacy and Nursing are N3.025 million each, and Dentistry is N2.525 million per year.

Bowen University

Bowen University is a private Christian institution located in Iwo, Osun state, and was officially established in 2001 by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. It is named after Reverend Thomas Jefferson Bowen, the American missionary who pioneered Baptist mission work in Nigeria

The university is governed by a council under the leadership of Rev Dr. Israel A. Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and Visitor to the university.

Bowen offers a variety of programmes across disciplines. Medicine costs N4.6 million per year, Law is N2.2 million, while other programmes range from N880,900 to N1.3 million per session.

American University of Nigeria (AUN) was founded by Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

American University of Nigeria (AUN)

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is a private, non-profit university located in Yola, Adamawa state. It was founded in 2003 by Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President.

AUN offers an American-style liberal arts education and a range of programmes across disciplines.

Tuition for a standard 15-credit course load is N1.221 million per semester, while specialised programmes like Law, Engineering, Nursing, and Public Health cost N1.755 million per semester.

Redeemer’s University is owned by the RCCG's Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE, Redeemer's University RUN - Official

Source: Facebook

Redeemer’s University

Redeemer’s University is a private Christian university located in Ede, Osun state, and owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). It was founded by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG and began operations in 2005.

The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across faculties such as Law, Natural Sciences, Humanities, and Basic Medical Sciences.

The Faculty of Law at Redeemer’s University recorded the highest school fees in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Law students in their 100 level were required to pay N1,960,500, with fees increasing slightly for higher levels, reaching N1,974,000 for 200 level direct entry students.

Students in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences pay between N846,500 and N1.63 million.

Covenant University

Covenant University (CU) is a private Christian institution founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel), who serves as the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents.

Undergraduate tuition at CU ranges from N1,507,650 to N1,704,300 per session, depending on the course of study.

Read more about Nigerian universities here:

3 Nigerian universities made it in latest world ranking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian universities have made the list of the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, released on Thursday, June 19.

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria made it to the top 1000 list of the latest global ranking.

However, universities from South Africa and Egypt took the lead among African institutions that made the latest world ranking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng