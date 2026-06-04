The NCDMB's CRYP Programme is offering Nigerian undergraduate students training in digital skills, research methods, and innovation

Eligible applicants are 300- and 400-level students in science, engineering, and technology fields from public universities

The programme provides practical digital competencies, monthly stipends, and opportunities for innovation and industry-relevant research

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Applications are now being accepted for the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Digital Transformation and New Technology Training (CRYP) Programme.

The agency announced on its X page on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The CRYP Programme is designed to equip undergraduate students with in-demand digital and research skills, providing access to expert mentorship, innovation-driven learning, and opportunities to develop practical solutions using emerging technologies.

Apply now: NCDMB calls on Nigerian students to gain tech, digital skills with monthly stipends

Source: UGC

This capacity-building initiative focuses on strengthening digital research competencies among Nigerian undergraduates by offering training in modern technological tools, advanced research techniques, and industry-relevant digital knowledge.

Through a structured virtual learning environment, hands-on research projects, and guidance from experienced professionals, participants will gain the skills and exposure needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving fields of digital transformation, innovation, and technology development.

Programme highlights:

Virtual training & digital laboratories.

Solution development mentorship from industry experts.

Data analytics & cloud computing training.

Digital transformation frameworks.

Research project development support.

Monthly stipend support.

Innovation & incubation opportunities.

Programme benefits:

Participants gain a strong foundation in research methodology, enabling them to approach academic and real-world problems with structure and confidence.

Students develop practical skills in digital research tools and data analysis.

Participants build relevant, field-specific competencies aligned with science, engineering, and technology domains.

The programme equips students with the skills required for postgraduate studies and positions them to contribute effectively to industry-driven problem solving.

Who can apply:

300 & 400 level undergraduate students.

Students currently on Industrial Training (IT).

Science, Engineering & Technology disciplines.

Public universities in Nigeria.

Eligible fields include:

Mechatronics Engineering

Computer Science/IT

Data Science

Geoscience

Environmental Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Electrical/Mechanical/Civil Engineering

Mandatory requirements:

Be registered with student-related associations.

Be registered with NODIC JOR

Have a laptop and an internet connection.

CGPA of 3.5 and above in the last academic session

How to apply:

Eligible students are encouraged to apply and take the next step toward a tech-driven future.

Register here for your NCDMB NOGIC-JQS Competency ID https://nogicjqs.gov.ng/auth/register.

Application deadline is June 15, 2026.

Apply Now: NCDMB Calls on Nigerian Students to Gain Tech, Digital Skills with Monthly Stipends

Source: UGC

FG opens applications for youth internship programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government reopened applications for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a paid internship initiative aimed at enhancing graduate employability.

The programme offers successful applicants a 12-month placement with reputable organisations across various sectors, providing them with valuable workplace experience and practical skills needed to thrive in the job market.

The NJFP is part of ongoing efforts to support youth development, bridge the gap between education and employment, and create pathways for graduates to gain meaningful work experience.

Source: Legit.ng