Apostle Johnson Suleman has praised the Nigerian Army, Police, and DSS as some of the best globally, while addressing the major challenges they face daily in the fight against terrorism

The popular cleric expressed frustration over how uniformed men get demoralised by sudden phone calls from seniors whenever they successfully capture dangerous terrorists

Apostle Suleman offered four key pieces of advice to the federal government on how to tackle the rising insecurity

Apostle Johnson Suleman has praised Nigeria’s security institutions, describing the Army, Police, DSS and Navy as some of the best in the world, while also pointing out challenges that weaken their morale.

Speaking during a church programme, the cleric also urged the federal government to take stronger steps against insecurity and offered practical advice on what should be done.

Apostle Johnson Suleman praises Nigerian military, police and DSS while warning about setbacks affecting their operations. Photo: johnson_suleman_official/npf

Source: Instagram

Apostle Johnson Suleman explained that Nigerian soldiers risk their lives daily to protect citizens, yet their efforts are often undermined.

He expressed frustration over how the officers receive calls from the people at the top whenever they capture terrorists.

“When it comes to military, Nigerian military, they are one of the best. But how do you continue when a military man catches a terrorist and gets a phone call? You are demoralising them.”

The preacher criticised those who insult security officers online, stressing that they remain the backbone of national safety.

“Under God, those are the only people protecting you. You carry your phone, you are typing and joining people. You can’t claim to love a country or a nation when you are destroying its institutions.”

Apostle Johnson Suleman shares four advice points to Nigerian government on how to tackle rising insecurity. Photo: johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

Apostle Suleman compared Nigerian police officers, DSS and Army favourably with their counterparts abroad, insisting that despite public complaints, they remain highly effective.

“I’ve seen policemen outside in different countries, they are horrible. Our military, one of the best. Our police, one of the best. If you come to the DSS, you have no idea. You hear people say, let them track these people. You know how many people they track every day and they pick them quietly?”

The pastor further commended the current DSS leadership for boosting morale and enabling officers to face insurgents with confidence.

He then outlined four key recommendations to the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I have 4 advices: Number 1: ban open grazing. Ranch your cattle. Cattle business is private business. Number 2: go after the sponsors. The people you are facing now are the children that were 6 years old in 2014 who have now grown to be 21, to be 19. Go after the sponsors. Number 3: this is not the time for politics. Leave every political meeting now and go after these people. Number 4: resign. Let somebody else do it. If you say that it didn’t start with you, you met insecurity, you are admitting that you can’t fix it. Leave. Let somebody else come.”

Watch the full video below:

Apostle Suleman defends Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman defended Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his participation in a nationwide prayer walk during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The popular cleric clarified that the 84-year-old RCCG leader was only obeying a religious directive issued by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria rather than staging a political protest.

Apostle Suleman added that the current administration remains the worst he has ever witnessed, lamenting that Nigerians are now worried about their lives instead of just food.

Source: Legit.ng