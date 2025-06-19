Cybersecurity salary in Nigeria: a complete guide by roles and experience

Cybersecurity salaries in Nigeria range from around ₦150,000 per month for entry-level roles to over ₦3 million per month for senior executives. With rising cyber threats, demand and pay for skilled professionals are steadily increasing. This guide breaks down cybersecurity earnings by role and experience level.

Key takeaways

Beginners in roles such as security analysts or IT security interns typically earn between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000 per month .

. Professionals in positions like SOC analysts and ethical hackers can expect monthly salaries ranging from ₦400,000 to ₦800,000 .

. High-level roles, including cybersecurity managers, consultants, and CISOs, command monthly salaries ranging from ₦1,000,000 to over ₦3,000,000 , particularly in industries with heightened security requirements.

, particularly in industries with heightened security requirements. Greater experience in cybersecurity translates to higher pay, with seasoned professionals often advancing into strategic or executive-level roles.

Industries such as finance, telecommunications, fintech, and oil & gas tend to offer significantly higher pay due to elevated cybersecurity needs.

Cybersecurity salary in Nigeria

Cybersecurity is a fast-growing field, with salaries varying based on experience, role, certifications, and industry. Below is a breakdown of what professionals can expect to earn at different career stages based on several sources, such as Glassdoor and Nucamp.

Entry-level cybersecurity salary in Nigeria

Entry-level positions typically involve system monitoring, basic compliance tasks, and supporting senior team members. Junior cybersecurity salaries in Nigeria reflect foundational tech skills and responsibilities, offering a strong starting point for career growth.

Experience level Common job titles Monthly salary range (0–2 years) - IT Security Intern - Junior Security Analyst - Network Security Assistant - Technical Support with Security Focus ₦150,000–₦350,000

Mid-level roles

Mid-level professionals tackle more advanced threats, perform security audits, and manage incident responses. Their roles often extend to leading projects or coordinating team efforts.

Experience level Common job titles Monthly salary range (2–5 years) - SOC Analyst (Tier 1 or 2) - Ethical Hacker/Pen tester - Cybersecurity Engineer - Incident Response Analyst - Compliance/GRC Analyst ₦400,000–₦800,000

Senior-level roles

These positions involve strategic planning, team management, overseeing risk assessments, and leading compliance initiatives. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in major banks or oil and gas companies can earn significantly above the typical salary range.

Experience level Common job titles Monthly salary range (5–10+ years) - Cybersecurity Manager - Information Security Consultant - Threat Intelligence Lead - Security Architect - CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) ₦1,000,000–₦3,000,000+

Freelance and contract roles

As global demand for remote cybersecurity talent grows, many Nigerian professionals are now taking on contract-based roles. The table below presents estimated earnings for freelance and contract cybersecurity roles in Nigeria.

Category Common roles Payment Freelance & Contract - Freelance Pen tester - Virtual CISO (vCISO) - Independent Security Auditor ₦50,000–₦300,000+ per project or $30–$150/hour (international)

How much is a cybersecurity person paid in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, cybersecurity professionals earn monthly salaries ranging from ₦150,000 to over ₦3,000,000, depending on factors such as their experience, job role, industry sector, and professional certifications.

Is cybersecurity in demand in Nigeria?

Cybersecurity is in high demand in Nigeria. With rapid digital transformation across key sectors such as banking, fintech, telecommunications, oil & gas, and government, the demand for protecting data and digital infrastructure from cyber threats has risen sharply.

Is cybersecurity high-paying?

Cybersecurity is a high-paying field in Nigeria and globally. In Nigeria, salaries range from ₦150,000 for entry-level roles to over ₦3,000,000 per month for senior positions such as CISOs, driven by growing demand for skilled professionals.

How many years is a cybersecurity course in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the duration of cybersecurity training varies based on the type of program. For example, a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity or related fields such as computer science typically takes four years, while diploma and HND programs usually last two to three years.

For professional certifications such as CEH, CISSP, or CompTIA Security+, the duration ranges from a few weeks to several months, depending on the course structure. Short-term courses and boot camps focused on practical skills may last from a few days up to six months.

Cybersecurity salary in Nigeria reveals a fast-growing and high-paying career path. With rising cyber threats across industries, demand for skilled professionals remain strong. It’s a future-ready field that blends purpose, job security, and financial reward.

